Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Kombu Sushi

300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tamago - Sweet Egg Cake
Spicy Tuna Rice Cakes$10.00
4 deep fried rice cakes topped
with spicy tuna, spicy aioli,
scallions, avocado and eel sauce.
Spicy Tuna Rice Cakes$11.00
4 deep fried rice cakes topped
with spicy tuna, spicy aioli,
scallions, avocado and eel sauce.
More about Kombu Sushi
Item pic

PIZZA

Mike's New York Pizzeria

5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (608 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$5.99
layers of rich fudgy cake and smooth chocolate
Carrot Cake$5.99
layers of carrot cake spiced with cinnamon, chopped walnuts and pineapple, covered with a smooth cream cheese topping and sprinkled with crushed walnuts.
More about Mike's New York Pizzeria
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Magnolia Bakery

8389 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (2483 reviews)
Takeout
Van/Van Cake Slice to go$6.45
Our Vanilla Cake with Vanilla Buttercream
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
Choc/Choc Cake Slice to go$6.45
Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Buttercream.
Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
More about Magnolia Bakery
Pocha image

 

Pocha

6101 York Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Butter Cake$8.00
More about Pocha
Item pic

 

Doomie's Home Cookin'

1253 Vine St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake With Sprinkles$7.50
3-Layer sliced cake complete with sprinkles.
Oreo Cake$8.00
3-Layer sliced chocolate cake with white frosting on the outside, and an Oreo-filling filling. That's not a typo!
Carrot Cake$8.00
3-Layer sliced cake with cream cheese frosting.
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
Item pic

 

Nossa

1966 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Cake$9.00
toasted coconut, whipped sour cream and passion fruit
More about Nossa
Item pic

 

Southern Girl Desserts - Alameda St.

9950-B S. Alameda Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
RED VELVET CAKE$8.00
LEMON BUNDT CAKE$5.00
YELLOW CAKE W/H CHOCOLATE$8.00
More about Southern Girl Desserts - Alameda St.
e71b75f0-9e16-44b7-b079-79b40074fb1e image

 

Pura Vita

8274 SANTA MONICA BLVD, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Raspberry Vanilla Bean Cake$6.00
Vanilla bean cake, raspberry preserves, raspberry butter cream, organic sprinkles, edible flowers. Gluten free
Chocolate Fudge Cake$13.00
Raspberry coulis. Gluten free
More about Pura Vita
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

Hotcakes Bakes

4119-4123 S Centinela Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1793 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Individual Flourless Chocolate Cake$4.50
100% Gluten Free!
6" case cake$48.00
If you would like a message on top (3 words max) please write it in the notes section!
Cake Roll Slice$8.00
almond sponge cake rolled with vanilla whipped cream & mixed berries
More about Hotcakes Bakes
Vernetti image

FRENCH FRIES

Vernetti

225 North Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2478 reviews)
Takeout
SEARED YAM AND SAGE POLENTA CAKE$10.00
More about Vernetti
Item pic

 

LAMILL - Silverlake

1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Citrus Olive Oil Cake$5.00
Made with organic cage free eggs, California olive oil, poppy seeds, lemon and orange zest, baked to a caramely crisp
Coffee Cake$4.50
Classic coffee cake swirled with brown sugar, cocoa powder, topped with struesel crumb topping
GF - Ricotta Cake$5.50
Rich, soft, vanilla butter cake marbled with Bellwether Farms ricotta cheese and encrusted with organic cane sugar
More about LAMILL - Silverlake
Item pic

BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL

Amara Kitchen

519 N Avenue 64, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rose Pistachio Lemon Cheese Cake$6.75
Topped w/cherry preserves
Vegan ,Gluten Free
More about Amara Kitchen
Holy Basil image

NOODLES

Holy Basil

718 S Los Angeles St Suite A, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (528 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
(V) Pan Seared Chives Rice Cake$10.00
Pan Seared Chives Rice Cake serves with Sweet Soy Sauce Vinaigrette.
More about Holy Basil
Item pic

 

Zinqué (zin-kae)

939 S. Broadway, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Almond Basil Cake GF$5.00
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
Four Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Four Cafe

2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake with cream cheese$5.00
GF Flourless Chocolate Cake$6.75
More about Four Cafe
Item pic

 

All Time

2040 Hillhurst Ave, Los Feliz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mochi Cake$6.00
Gluten Free Hawaiian Butter Mochi Cake!
More about All Time
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen image

 

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

4427 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$4.50
Sliced Carrot Cake Loaf Served With Cream Cheese Frosting
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
Item pic

 

ixlb Dimsum Eats - East

5900 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Ma La Gao Layered Cake (2)$5.65
2 pcs. Steamed cake.
More about ixlb Dimsum Eats - East
Factor's Famous Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Molten Chocolate Bundt Cake$9.00
Chocolate Blackout Cake$9.00
honey cake (1 lb loaf)$15.00
More about Factor's Famous Deli
2 Specialty Cake Slices image

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes

11708 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1805 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
2 Specialty Cake Slices$15.90
1/4 Sheet Cake - Rosette Sheet$201.00
48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Quarter Sheet Cake with pink buttercream rosette decoration & your customized inscription.
Festive 2 Tier Cake$270.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. The outside will be frosted in SusiePink, SusieBlue, white vanilla or chocolate buttercream and decorated with sprinkles and nonpareil decoration. The inside of each cake will match the description in our specialty cakes section.
More about SusieCakes
Item pic

 

Bottega Louie

700 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cake Le Noir Large$30.00
Cake Montebello Dacquoise$16.00
Pistachio dacquoise cake, pistachio whipped ganache & fresh raspberries
Cake Raspberry Chocolate$14.00
Chocolate joconde, raspberry marmalade & chocolate caramel ganache
More about Bottega Louie
MAURY'S image

BAGELS

MAURY'S

2829 Bellevue Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Sour Cream Coffee Cake$4.00
Goes well with coffee.
More about MAURY'S
Item pic

 

Kitchen Mouse

5904 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (1938 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Orange Pistachio Poppy Cake$4.50
Carrot Spice Cake$6.50
Coffee Cake$5.50
*contains nuts
More about Kitchen Mouse
Item pic

SMOOTHIES

YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea - Koreatown

3726 W 6th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (322 reviews)
Takeout
Red Bean Mochi Cake Latte 紅豆粉粿鮮奶$5.99
More about YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea - Koreatown
Item pic

 

El Cochinito

3508 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1650 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about El Cochinito
Celebration Cake image

 

SusieCakes

888 S Hope St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
Chocolate Candy Cane Cake
ONLY AVAILABLE 12/01 - 12/30 -- 4 layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate buttercream and crushed peppermint pieces, frosted with mint buttercream.
Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
More about SusieCakes
Item pic

 

Guelaguetza Restaurant

3014 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (3388 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TRES LECHES CAKE
More about Guelaguetza Restaurant
Salt’s Cure image

 

Salt’s Cure

1155 North Highland Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Griddle Cakes$10.00
Griddle Cakes$10.00
Single Cake$5.00
More about Salt’s Cure
Item pic

 

Zooies - Palms

9815 National Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nutty Carrot Cake$3.00
We took traditional carrot cake, with freshly shreadded carrots and copped walnuts, but made it the perfects chewie cookie texture, and top it with a creamy cream cheese frosting.
More about Zooies - Palms
Item pic

NOODLES

Kung Pao Bistro

7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (5036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Layer Cake$6.00
More about Kung Pao Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Steak Frites

Red Velvet Cake

Hot Chocolate

Cupcakes

Cucumber Salad

Peanut Butter Cookies

Green Smoothies

Pho Tai

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston