Cake in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve cake
Kombu Sushi
300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles
|Tamago - Sweet Egg Cake
|Spicy Tuna Rice Cakes
|$10.00
4 deep fried rice cakes topped
with spicy tuna, spicy aioli,
scallions, avocado and eel sauce.
|Spicy Tuna Rice Cakes
|$11.00
4 deep fried rice cakes topped
with spicy tuna, spicy aioli,
scallions, avocado and eel sauce.
PIZZA
Mike's New York Pizzeria
5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.99
layers of rich fudgy cake and smooth chocolate
|Carrot Cake
|$5.99
layers of carrot cake spiced with cinnamon, chopped walnuts and pineapple, covered with a smooth cream cheese topping and sprinkled with crushed walnuts.
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Magnolia Bakery
8389 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|Van/Van Cake Slice to go
|$6.45
Our Vanilla Cake with Vanilla Buttercream
Buttercream color and sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
|Choc/Choc Cake Slice to go
|$6.45
Chocolate Cake with Chocolate Buttercream.
Sprinkles chosen by the bakery.
Doomie's Home Cookin'
1253 Vine St., Los Angeles
|Chocolate Cake With Sprinkles
|$7.50
3-Layer sliced cake complete with sprinkles.
|Oreo Cake
|$8.00
3-Layer sliced chocolate cake with white frosting on the outside, and an Oreo-filling filling. That's not a typo!
|Carrot Cake
|$8.00
3-Layer sliced cake with cream cheese frosting.
Nossa
1966 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
|Coconut Cake
|$9.00
toasted coconut, whipped sour cream and passion fruit
Southern Girl Desserts - Alameda St.
9950-B S. Alameda Street, Los Angeles
|RED VELVET CAKE
|$8.00
|LEMON BUNDT CAKE
|$5.00
|YELLOW CAKE W/H CHOCOLATE
|$8.00
Pura Vita
8274 SANTA MONICA BLVD, Los Angeles
|Raspberry Vanilla Bean Cake
|$6.00
Vanilla bean cake, raspberry preserves, raspberry butter cream, organic sprinkles, edible flowers. Gluten free
|Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$13.00
Raspberry coulis. Gluten free
CUPCAKES • CAKES
Hotcakes Bakes
4119-4123 S Centinela Ave, Los Angeles
|Individual Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$4.50
100% Gluten Free!
|6" case cake
|$48.00
If you would like a message on top (3 words max) please write it in the notes section!
|Cake Roll Slice
|$8.00
almond sponge cake rolled with vanilla whipped cream & mixed berries
FRENCH FRIES
Vernetti
225 North Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles
|SEARED YAM AND SAGE POLENTA CAKE
|$10.00
LAMILL - Silverlake
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
|Citrus Olive Oil Cake
|$5.00
Made with organic cage free eggs, California olive oil, poppy seeds, lemon and orange zest, baked to a caramely crisp
|Coffee Cake
|$4.50
Classic coffee cake swirled with brown sugar, cocoa powder, topped with struesel crumb topping
|GF - Ricotta Cake
|$5.50
Rich, soft, vanilla butter cake marbled with Bellwether Farms ricotta cheese and encrusted with organic cane sugar
BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL
Amara Kitchen
519 N Avenue 64, Los Angeles
|Rose Pistachio Lemon Cheese Cake
|$6.75
Topped w/cherry preserves
Vegan ,Gluten Free
NOODLES
Holy Basil
718 S Los Angeles St Suite A, Los Angeles
|(V) Pan Seared Chives Rice Cake
|$10.00
Pan Seared Chives Rice Cake serves with Sweet Soy Sauce Vinaigrette.
Zinqué (zin-kae)
939 S. Broadway, Los Angeles
|Lemon Almond Basil Cake GF
|$5.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Four Cafe
2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles
|Carrot Cake with cream cheese
|$5.00
|GF Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$6.75
All Time
2040 Hillhurst Ave, Los Feliz
|Mochi Cake
|$6.00
Gluten Free Hawaiian Butter Mochi Cake!
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
4427 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles
|Carrot Cake
|$4.50
Sliced Carrot Cake Loaf Served With Cream Cheese Frosting
ixlb Dimsum Eats - East
5900 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Ma La Gao Layered Cake (2)
|$5.65
2 pcs. Steamed cake.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Molten Chocolate Bundt Cake
|$9.00
|Chocolate Blackout Cake
|$9.00
|honey cake (1 lb loaf)
|$15.00
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes
11708 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles
|2 Specialty Cake Slices
|$15.90
|1/4 Sheet Cake - Rosette Sheet
|$201.00
48-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Quarter Sheet Cake with pink buttercream rosette decoration & your customized inscription.
|Festive 2 Tier Cake
|$270.00
24-HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. The outside will be frosted in SusiePink, SusieBlue, white vanilla or chocolate buttercream and decorated with sprinkles and nonpareil decoration. The inside of each cake will match the description in our specialty cakes section.
Bottega Louie
700 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles
|Cake Le Noir Large
|$30.00
|Cake Montebello Dacquoise
|$16.00
Pistachio dacquoise cake, pistachio whipped ganache & fresh raspberries
|Cake Raspberry Chocolate
|$14.00
Chocolate joconde, raspberry marmalade & chocolate caramel ganache
BAGELS
MAURY'S
2829 Bellevue Ave, Los Angeles
|Sour Cream Coffee Cake
|$4.00
Goes well with coffee.
Kitchen Mouse
5904 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles
|Orange Pistachio Poppy Cake
|$4.50
|Carrot Spice Cake
|$6.50
|Coffee Cake
|$5.50
*contains nuts
SMOOTHIES
YiFang Taiwan Fruit Tea - Koreatown
3726 W 6th St, Los Angeles
|Red Bean Mochi Cake Latte 紅豆粉粿鮮奶
|$5.99
SusieCakes
888 S Hope St., Los Angeles
|Celebration Cake
6-layers of vanilla cake baked with colorful sugar confetti, filled & frosted with our signature retro-blue vanilla frosting.
|Chocolate Candy Cane Cake
ONLY AVAILABLE 12/01 - 12/30 -- 4 layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate buttercream and crushed peppermint pieces, frosted with mint buttercream.
|Southern Red Velvet Cake
Deep red, moist cake lightly flavored with cocoa, filled & topped with traditional cream cheese frosting. Our best seller!
Guelaguetza Restaurant
3014 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles
|TRES LECHES CAKE
Salt’s Cure
1155 North Highland Ave, Los Angeles
|Griddle Cakes
|$10.00
|Griddle Cakes
|$10.00
|Single Cake
|$5.00
Zooies - Palms
9815 National Blvd, Los Angeles
|Nutty Carrot Cake
|$3.00
We took traditional carrot cake, with freshly shreadded carrots and copped walnuts, but made it the perfects chewie cookie texture, and top it with a creamy cream cheese frosting.