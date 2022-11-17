Hotcakes Bakes
1,793 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Upscale cake & cupcake bakery now serving breakfast & lunch, smoothies, pressed juice & gelato!
Location
4119-4123 S Centinela Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Gallery