Hotcakes Bakes

1,793 Reviews

$$

4119-4123 S Centinela Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90066

Order Again

Popular Items

1 Dozen Mini Cupcakes
1 Dozen Regular Cupcakes
6" case cake

American Dessert

Individual Flourless Chocolate Cake

Individual Flourless Chocolate Cake

$4.50Out of stock

100% Gluten Free!

Coffee Cake Slice

Coffee Cake Slice

$3.50

Classic coffee crumb cake served by the slice.

Lemon Blueberry Slice

Lemon Blueberry Slice

$3.50
Orange Cranberry Slice

Orange Cranberry Slice

$3.50

Bars & Brownies

Milk Chocolate Brownie

$4.25
Peanut Butter Brownie

Peanut Butter Brownie

$4.25

contains peanuts

Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$4.25

Salted Caramel Bar

$4.25

flaky sea salt and house-made caramel on a shortbread crust

Cakes

6" case cake

6" case cake

$55.00

If you would like a message on top (3 words max) please write it in the notes section!

Cookies

Individual Cookie

$3.00
6-pack Cookies

6-pack Cookies

$12.00

French Desserts

Tiramisu

$7.25
Cake Roll Slice

Cake Roll Slice

$8.00

almond sponge cake rolled with vanilla whipped cream & mixed berries

Vanilla Parfait

$6.00

chocolate or vanilla cake, whipped cream & mixed berries

Chocolate Parfait

$6.00

Mini Cupcakes

1 Mini Cupcake

$2.25

4 Mini Cupcakes

$9.00

6 Mini Cupcakes

$13.50
1 Dozen Mini Cupcakes

1 Dozen Mini Cupcakes

$27.00

Morning Pastries

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$4.00
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.00

Turkey Pesto Croissant

$5.00

Spinach & Cheese Croissant

$5.00

Cream Cheese Danish

$4.50
Muffin

Muffin

$3.75

Blueberry Almond Streusel, Apple Cinnamon, or Vegan Banana Walnut

Canelé

Canelé

$3.50

Pies & Tarts

Individual Tart

Individual Tart

$7.00

mixed berry or banana cream

Individual Pumpkin Pie

$8.00Out of stock

Individual Apple Pie

$8.00

Individual Cherry Pie

$8.00

Individual Pecan Pie

$8.00

Regular Cupcakes

1 Regular Cupcake

$4.25

4 Regular Cupcakes

$17.00

6 Regular Cupcakes

$25.50
1 Dozen Regular Cupcakes

1 Dozen Regular Cupcakes

$51.00

Gelato

affogato

$7.00Out of stock

banana split

$9.50Out of stock

cupcake sundae

$7.50Out of stock

double scoop

$6.50

hot fudge brownie sundae

$7.50Out of stock

hotcakes delight

$9.50Out of stock

ice cream sandwich

$7.50Out of stock

kids scoop

$4.00

single scoop

$5.25

All-Day Breakfast

Post-Surf Burrito

$15.00

tater tots, scrambled eggs, bacon, & cheddar wrapped in a flour tortilla, served with pico de gallo, spicy salsa, creamy chipotle sauce & fruit salad

Hotcakes Breakfast

$14.00

2 buttermilk pancakes with maple syrup served with 2 eggs any style, 2 slices of bacon & fruit salad

The Parisian Sandwich

$13.00

scrambled eggs, bacon, & cheddar on a housemade butter croissant, served with fruit salad

Eggs Benny

$15.00

poached eggs & hollandaise, your choice of prosciutto, smoked salmon, or sautéed spinach on ciabatta & a bed of arugula, served with fruit salad

Malibu Toast

$13.00

smashed avocado, fines herbs, arugula & roasted pine nuts on a hearty toast, served with fruit salad

Goldy Lox Toast

$13.00

smoked salmon, capers & cream cheese spread on sourdough, served with fruit salad

Lunch

Hotcakes Club Sandwich

$15.00

turkey, bacon, tomato, sprout slaw, swiss & mayonnaise, served with side of choice

Kinda Like The Godmother Sandwich

$15.00

prosciutto, salami, arugula, tomato, pepperoncini, mozzarella, & dill aioli, served with side of choice

The Surfin' Cowboy Sandwich

$15.00

hot pulled chicken, tomato, romaine, Swiss cheese & housemate pesto, served with side of choice

Caprese Sandwich

$13.00

fresh basil, heirloom tomatoes, mozzarella & balsamic glaze, served with side house salad or fruit salad

The Venice Caesar Salad

$12.00

classic little gem caesar with croutons & parmesan

Dude, You Farmed It Salad

$13.00

mixed greens & arugula, shaved carrots, beets, watermelon radish, crumbled goat cheese & candied walnuts in a basil mint vinaigrette, served with sourdough toast

Kid's Meals

Cheese Quesadilla w/ fruit salad

$10.00

cheese or chicken, served with fruit salad

Add-ons/A La Carte

egg on the side

$1.50

avocado slices on the side

$2.50

grilled chicken on the side

$8.00

grilled salmon on the side

$8.00

side of tots

$6.00

bacon (2 slices) on the side

$3.00

2 buttermilk pancakes

$8.00

side house salad

$5.00

side fruit salad

$5.00

Coffee & Tea

Drip Coffee

$3.00

12oz

Tea

$3.00

Earl Grey, Green, or Chai Spice

Americano

$3.00

Latte

$4.50

Cappuccino

$4.50

Jaret's Cap

$5.00

Oat milk cappuccino with a splash of honey

Tres Leches Latte

$5.00

Cinnamon-dusted pre-sweetened latte made with a mixture of 3 milks: whole, almond & oat all in one!

Espresso shot

$2.00

Pink Lemonade

$5.00

Gelato Milkshake

Gelato Milkshake

$8.00Out of stock

Topped with whipped cream :)

Organic Pressed Juice

Dr. Bergman

Dr. Bergman

$8.00

carrots, celery, apples, spinach, lemon, ginger

Hotcakes Cure

Hotcakes Cure

$8.00

carrots, beets, apples, ginger

Green-Up

$8.00

celery, cucumber, spinach, lemon, ginger, mint

Straight Up Celery

$8.00

celery, duh ;)

Just Carrot

$8.00

*add ginger if you like!

Smoothies

our smoothies are made with no added sugar, and with oat milk by default. for added sweetness, ask for almond milk and/or honey

Pink Panther

$8.00Out of stock

banana, pineapple, mango, strawberries

Strawnana

$8.00Out of stock

banana, strawberries - a kid's favorite!

Purple Haze

$8.00Out of stock

banana, strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, blueberries

Cali Cure

$8.00Out of stock

banana, pineapple, mango

Green-Out

$8.00Out of stock

banana, pineapple, apple, avocado, kale, spinach

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Upscale cake & cupcake bakery now serving breakfast & lunch, smoothies, pressed juice & gelato!

Website

Location

4119-4123 S Centinela Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90066

Directions

