Cornbread in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve cornbread
More about Hatchet Hall
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hatchet Hall
12517 W.Washington Blvd, Los Angeles
|Cornbread
|$20.00
cheddar, shishito, cultured butter, honey
More about Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery
Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery
11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles
|Callender's Famous Chili Bowl & Cornbread
|$8.99
Angus ground beef, tender beans and sweet onions topped with aged cheddar cheese. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread.
More about ALCOVE
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|Cornbread & Jalapeno Butter
|$9.00
Cast iron corn bread, roasted jalapeno honey butter.
|Bowl of Turkey Chili & Cornbread
|$15.00
Ground turkey, white navy beans, Pasilla, jalapeno, tomatillo, tomato, micro cilantro and more. Served with cast iron corn bread and roasted jalapeno honey butter.
|Cup of Turkey Chili & Cornbread
|$13.00
Ground turkey, white navy beans, Pasilla, jalapeno, tomatillo, tomato, micro cilantro and more. Served with cast iron corn bread and roasted jalapeno honey butter.
More about Jewel
SMOOTHIES
Jewel
654 N Hoover St, Los Angeles
|Cornbread (gf)
|$4.50
Served with maple syrup.
More about Kitchen Mouse The Bakery
Kitchen Mouse The Bakery
111 South Avenue 59, Los Angeles
|JALAPENO CORNBREAD
|$5.00
More about Comfort LA
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Comfort LA
1110 E 7th St, Los Angeles
|Original Down Home Cornbread
|$1.00
More about Yardbird
Yardbird
8500 Beverly Blvd. #112, Los Angeles
|Skillet Cornbread
|$14.00
sharp cheddar, bacon, jalapeño, honey butter
More about Bludso's Bar and Que
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Bludso's Bar and Que
609 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|Cornbread
|$3.00
All sides are made in house from scratch
(Comes with 1 side of Honey Butter per 2pc)