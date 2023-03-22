Main picView gallery

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen Downtown

718 S Hill St

Los Angeles, CA 90014

Popular Items

Banana Bread
Bangin' Breakfast Burrito
Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Specials

ON THE CLIMB DRINK SPECIALS

Immunity Booster

Immunity Booster

$7.25

Boost your immunity into the new year with our, house made Immunity Boost juice of Orange, Ginger, Lemon, Turmeric, Black Pepper & Honey served cold in a 12 oz cup.

Black Rose Latte

Black Rose Latte

$6.50

Ring in the new you with rose to calm the mind & sooth your hear and charcoal to extract body toxins. Rose, charcoal & our house espresso served with milk of your choice. Available hot or cold.

OM Mushroom Mocha

$7.00

Ring in the New Year with Immunity, Vitality, Cognitive Health and Energy. Double espresso, OM Mushroom Powder, chocolate & milk of your choice served hot or cold.

Food

Pastries

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$4.50

Sliced Banana Nut Loaf Served Warm with House Made Salted Honey Butter

Butter Croissant

Butter Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Classic Butter Croissant. Available to be warmed.

Chorizo Cheddar Croissant

Chorizo Cheddar Croissant

$4.75Out of stock

Spanish style chorizo & cheddar cheese folded into croissant dough. Available warm.

Cherry Bomb

Cherry Bomb

$4.75Out of stock

Croissant dough shaped into a muffin, stuffed with vanilla pastry cream and cherries.

Coffee Crumb Donut

Coffee Crumb Donut

$4.25

Coffee cake crumbed, cake donut. Available warmed, goes great with your morning coffee!

Vegan Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin

$4.25

Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.25Out of stock

Bowls

Apple Pie - Overnight Oats

Apple Pie - Overnight Oats

$9.50

Overnight Oats (Apple Pie) - Rolled Oats, Greek Yogurt, Apple Cinnamon Compote, Honey Almond Granola, Golden Raisins

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$11.00

Steel Cut Oats, Brown Sugar, Golden Raisins, Oat Milk (Vegetarian)

Açaí

Açaí

$12.00

Açaí Sorbet, Bananas, Berries, Granola

Buenos Días

Buenos Días

$14.50

Sautéed Poblano Peppers & Onions, Spanish Rice, Black Beans, Chipotle Crema, Fresh Avocado, Scrambled Eggs and Pico De Gallo

Soul Bowl

Soul Bowl

$14.50

Poached Egg, Creamy Grits, Braised Collard Greens, Charred Corn *contains pork

Superfood

Superfood

$17.00

Baby Kale, Arugula, Roasted Sweet Potato, Spiced Sunflower and Pumpkin Seeds, Fuji Apple, Quinoa, Shaved Cauliflower, Maple- Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Hilltop Cobb

Hilltop Cobb

$17.50

Herb Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Baby Kale, Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing

Hilltop Chili & Cornbread

Hilltop Chili & Cornbread

$13.50

Hilltop Chili and Cornbread- Homemade Beyond Meat Chili, Diced Sweet Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Served with Cornbread and Honey Butter $13.00 (Vegetarian) Chef Suggestion: Avocado $2.50 Sour Cream $.50

Hilltop Chili

$10.00

Handhelds

Bangin' Breakfast Sandwich

Bangin' Breakfast Sandwich

$11.00

Fried Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Spicy Mayo, Brioche Bun

Bangin' Breakfast Burrito

Bangin' Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Flour Tortilla, Scrambled Eggs, Hash Browns, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Peppers, Onions, Chipotle Crema, Salsa Verde on the Side

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Spicy Slaw, Butter pickles, Pimento Cheese, on a Brioche Bun

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$11.50

Cheddar, Provolone, & Pimento Cheese on Griddled Sourdough Bread

Caesar Salad Wrap

Caesar Salad Wrap

$13.50

Caesar Salad Wrap- Mixed Greens, Baby Kale, Cherry tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar dressing, Sourdough Croutons in a Spinach Wrap

Straight Veggie Wrap

Straight Veggie Wrap

$13.50

Arugula, Mixed Greens, Black Beans, Sweet Corn, Roasted Peppers, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Cilantro, Lime Vinaigrette, in a Spinach Wrap, Salsa Verde on the Side

Hilltop Droptops

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana

$11.00

Strawberry and Banana Droptop with Whipped Strawberry Vanilla Cream Cheese, Banana, Strawberries, Toasted Almonds, Honey on Sourdough Toast

Avocado Droptop

Avocado Droptop

$13.00

Smashed Avocado, Pickled Sweet Peppers, Arugula, Shaved Fennel, Garlic Chips, Fennel Pollen, Red Wine Dressing

Smoked Salmon Droptop

Smoked Salmon Droptop

$15.00

Dill Cream Cheese, Pickled Red Onion, Crispy Capers, Hard Boiled Egg, Cucumber, on Multigrain

Beignets/Churros

O.G. Beignets

O.G. Beignets

$5.00

Original Beignets served with Berry Sauce

Nutella Beignets

Nutella Beignets

$6.00

Nutella Beignets served with Berry Sauce

Churros

$6.00

Waffles

AVAILABLE SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY
Maple Syrup & Berry Compote

Maple Syrup & Berry Compote

$11.50Out of stock

AVAILABLE SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY

Nutella & Banana

Nutella & Banana

$11.50Out of stock

AVAILABLE SATURDAY & SUNDAY ONLY

Sides

Side Buffalo Cauliflower

Side Buffalo Cauliflower

$6.50
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$5.00

Served with Spicy Mayo

Side Berries

$3.00
Side Grits

Side Grits

$4.50

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Bacon

$4.50

Side of Chili Beans

$9.00

Homemade Beyond Meat Chili, Diced Sweet Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese

Side Cornbread

$4.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Shrimp

$6.00

Side Turkey Sausage

$4.50

Side Collard Greens

$3.50

1 Egg

$3.00

2 Eggs

$5.50

1 Pc of Toast

$1.00

2 Pc of Toast

$2.00

Cutlery

In trying to be a conscious of the environment. Please tell us your needs. Our cutlery is wrapped for your safety.

Sauces

Side Almond Butter

$1.50

Side Berry Compote

$0.75

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Chipotle Creama

$0.50

Side Dill Cream Cheese

$0.75

Side Maple Syrup

$0.50

Side Nutella

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Salsa Verde

$0.50

Side Pico

$0.75

Drinks

Coffee

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.00+

Iced coffee with notes of hazelnut, chocolate & browned almond. Brazilian & Peruvian Origin

Ethiopian Brew

$4.50+

Hot drip coffee with notes of nectarine, honey & black tea.

Slauson Brew

$3.75+

Hot drip "Slauson House Blend" dark notes.

Traveler Box

Traveler Box

$30.00

Hot Drip Slauson House Blend in a large format. Serves up to 10 guests. Includes creamers, sugar, cups, stirrers.

Cold Traveler Box

$40.00

Cold Brew Coffee Blend in a large format. Serves up to 10 guests. Includes creamers, sugar, cups, stirrers.

Espresso

Almond Turmeric Latte

Almond Turmeric Latte

$6.00

House made; almond milk, turmeric, ginger, black pepper, cinnamon + honey. Served hot or iced.

Americano

$3.75

12oz Americano Double Espresso with water. Available hot or cold.

Cappuccino 8oz

$4.50

Double shot espresso, steamed milk & a semi-thick layer of foam on top. Available Hot or Iced.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$6.25

Chai tea, with milk of choice finished with ground cinnamon. Served hot or iced.

Cortado 8oz

$4.50

Double Espresso

$3.75

Double Espresso of Brazilian & Peruvian beans locally roasted. With notes of hazelnut, milk chocolate, and browned almond notes.

Flat White

$4.75

8oz espresso based drink that blends espresso + steamed milk + minimal amount of micro foam. A complete harmony between espresso + milk.

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Rick dark chocolate with notes of Vanilla made with the milk of your choice.

Latte

Latte

$5.75

Double shot of espresso with hot steamed foamed milk

Lavender Latte

Lavender Latte

$6.25

Double espresso, house made lavender syrup & milk of your choice.

Macchiato

$4.00

Double espresso with a “spot” of foam.

Matcha Chata

Matcha Chata

$6.50

Matcha Tea, Cinnamon, Honey, Vanilla, Iced Oat Milk Latte

Matcha H20

$5.50

Finely ground Japanese matcha powder, with water. Available hot or iced.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Finely ground Japanese matcha powder, with milk of your choice. Hot or Iced.

Matcha Lemonade

$6.00

Milk 12oz

$3.50

Whole, nonfat, Almond or Oat Milk available.

OM Mushroom Mocha

$7.00

Ring in the New Year with Immunity, Vitality, Cognitive Health and Energy. Double espresso, OM Mushroom Powder, chocolate & milk of your choice served hot or cold.

Kids Milk (8oz)

$3.50

Whole, nonfat, Almond or Oat Milk available.

Kids Hot Chocolate (8oz)

$4.00

Hot chocolate with milk of your choice served at a safe kids temperature.

Red Eye

$6.00

House coffee + a shot of Double espresso

Chocolate Milk

$4.50

Rich chocolate with the milk of your choice.

Mocha

$6.25

Tea

Classic Breakfast Tea Blend.
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.50+

Iced tea + lemonade

Earl Grey

$3.50

Full-bodied leaves are blended with precious oil of bergamot.

English Breakfast

$3.50

Classic breakfast black tea. Caffeinated.

Iced Tea

$3.75+

Our passion fruit iced tea is unsweetend served on ice. Add agave to make a sippin' sweet tea.

Jasmine Reserve

$3.50

Hot steeped jasmine whole leaf green tea crafted into eco-friendly, biodegradable teabag sachet.

Lemon Ginger

$3.50

Hot steeped spicy citrus tea.

Mint Green

$3.50

Grassy, smooth hot steeped mint Green tea in this eco-friendly, biodegradable teabag.

Tea Latte

$5.50

Tea of your choice steeped along with steamed milk of your choice.

Juice & Bottled Bev

Topo Chico

$2.50

Boxed Water

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Health Aide - Pink Lady Kombucha - BTL

$6.00

Hilltop Gift Ideas

Drinkware

D & D Black Mug

D & D Black Mug

$15.00

Dreamers & Doers Ceramic Mug

Coffee Beans

Slauson Whole Bean

Slauson Whole Bean

$15.50

12 oz bag of our signature Slauson whole-bean blend for your home.

Ethiopian Whole Bean

Ethiopian Whole Bean

$18.50

12 oz bag of our Single-Origin Ethiopian whole-beans for your home.

Bags

Lauren Levi FTC Canvas Tote

$30.00

Artist, Lauren Levi, designed "For the Climb" Tote. *size 14" x 16" deep bag

Hats

3M Black Reflective Hat

3M Black Reflective Hat

$32.00
3M Oat Reflective Hat

3M Oat Reflective Hat

$32.00

T-Shirts

Lauren Levi Beauty+Strength Tee

$35.00

A Hilltop collaboration with local artist Lauren Levi

Hilltop Black Basic Embroidered Tee

Hilltop Black Basic Embroidered Tee

$25.00
Hilltop Oat Basic Embroidered Tee

Hilltop Oat Basic Embroidered Tee

$25.00

For the Climb Salmon Tee

$25.00

Hilltop FTC T-Shirt with Puff Print

For the Climb Lt. Blue Tee

$25.00

Hilltop FTC T-Shirt with Puff Print

For the Climb Black Tee

$25.00

Hilltop FTC T-Shirt with Puff Print

Hoodies

D & D Turmeric Hoodie

D & D Turmeric Hoodie

$60.00

Dreamers & Doers Pull-over Hoodie

D & D Dark Blue Hoodie

D & D Dark Blue Hoodie

$60.00

Dreamers & Doers Pull-over Hoodie

D & D Light Blue Hoodie

D & D Light Blue Hoodie

$60.00

Dreamers & Doers Pull-over Hoodie

D & D Salmon Hoodie

D & D Salmon Hoodie

$60.00

Dreamers & Doers Pull-over Hoodie

Hilltop x Wake Me When I'm Free Collection

Sticker

$5.00

Wake Me When I'm Free Sticker

Notebook

$22.50

Hilltop x WAKE ME WHEN I'M FREE Collection: Blank-Lined Coffee Stained Notebook with an Untitled Poem Written By Tupac Shakur

Poem Tee

$27.00

Hilltop x WAKE ME WHEN I'M FREE Collection: T-Shirt Untitled Poem Written by Tupac Shakur with Coffee Stain Detail. Color: Black

Lock Up Hoodie

$65.00

Hilltop x WAKE ME WHEN I'M FREE Collection: Hilltop x Tupac Signature Pull-over Hoodie. Color: Beige

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Join us for the Climb Monday to Friday from 8 to 3pm!

Location

718 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA 90014

Directions

Main pic

