Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen Downtown
No reviews yet
718 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Specials
ON THE CLIMB DRINK SPECIALS
Immunity Booster
Boost your immunity into the new year with our, house made Immunity Boost juice of Orange, Ginger, Lemon, Turmeric, Black Pepper & Honey served cold in a 12 oz cup.
Black Rose Latte
Ring in the new you with rose to calm the mind & sooth your hear and charcoal to extract body toxins. Rose, charcoal & our house espresso served with milk of your choice. Available hot or cold.
OM Mushroom Mocha
Ring in the New Year with Immunity, Vitality, Cognitive Health and Energy. Double espresso, OM Mushroom Powder, chocolate & milk of your choice served hot or cold.
Food
Pastries
Banana Bread
Sliced Banana Nut Loaf Served Warm with House Made Salted Honey Butter
Butter Croissant
Classic Butter Croissant. Available to be warmed.
Chorizo Cheddar Croissant
Spanish style chorizo & cheddar cheese folded into croissant dough. Available warm.
Cherry Bomb
Croissant dough shaped into a muffin, stuffed with vanilla pastry cream and cherries.
Coffee Crumb Donut
Coffee cake crumbed, cake donut. Available warmed, goes great with your morning coffee!
Vegan Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin
Vegan Chocolate Chip Cookie
Bowls
Apple Pie - Overnight Oats
Overnight Oats (Apple Pie) - Rolled Oats, Greek Yogurt, Apple Cinnamon Compote, Honey Almond Granola, Golden Raisins
Oatmeal
Steel Cut Oats, Brown Sugar, Golden Raisins, Oat Milk (Vegetarian)
Açaí
Açaí Sorbet, Bananas, Berries, Granola
Buenos Días
Sautéed Poblano Peppers & Onions, Spanish Rice, Black Beans, Chipotle Crema, Fresh Avocado, Scrambled Eggs and Pico De Gallo
Soul Bowl
Poached Egg, Creamy Grits, Braised Collard Greens, Charred Corn *contains pork
Superfood
Baby Kale, Arugula, Roasted Sweet Potato, Spiced Sunflower and Pumpkin Seeds, Fuji Apple, Quinoa, Shaved Cauliflower, Maple- Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Hilltop Cobb
Herb Roasted Chicken, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Avocado, Baby Kale, Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing
Hilltop Chili & Cornbread
Hilltop Chili and Cornbread- Homemade Beyond Meat Chili, Diced Sweet Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese, Served with Cornbread and Honey Butter $13.00 (Vegetarian) Chef Suggestion: Avocado $2.50 Sour Cream $.50
Hilltop Chili
Handhelds
Bangin' Breakfast Sandwich
Fried Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Spicy Mayo, Brioche Bun
Bangin' Breakfast Burrito
Flour Tortilla, Scrambled Eggs, Hash Browns, Black Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Peppers, Onions, Chipotle Crema, Salsa Verde on the Side
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Spicy Slaw, Butter pickles, Pimento Cheese, on a Brioche Bun
Grilled Cheese
Cheddar, Provolone, & Pimento Cheese on Griddled Sourdough Bread
Caesar Salad Wrap
Caesar Salad Wrap- Mixed Greens, Baby Kale, Cherry tomatoes, Parmesan Cheese, Caesar dressing, Sourdough Croutons in a Spinach Wrap
Straight Veggie Wrap
Arugula, Mixed Greens, Black Beans, Sweet Corn, Roasted Peppers, Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Cilantro, Lime Vinaigrette, in a Spinach Wrap, Salsa Verde on the Side
Hilltop Droptops
Strawberry Banana
Strawberry and Banana Droptop with Whipped Strawberry Vanilla Cream Cheese, Banana, Strawberries, Toasted Almonds, Honey on Sourdough Toast
Avocado Droptop
Smashed Avocado, Pickled Sweet Peppers, Arugula, Shaved Fennel, Garlic Chips, Fennel Pollen, Red Wine Dressing
Smoked Salmon Droptop
Dill Cream Cheese, Pickled Red Onion, Crispy Capers, Hard Boiled Egg, Cucumber, on Multigrain
Beignets/Churros
Waffles
Sides
Side Buffalo Cauliflower
Tater Tots
Served with Spicy Mayo
Side Berries
Side Grits
Side Avocado
Side Bacon
Side of Chili Beans
Homemade Beyond Meat Chili, Diced Sweet Red Onion, Cheddar Cheese
Side Cornbread
Side Chicken
Side Shrimp
Side Turkey Sausage
Side Collard Greens
1 Egg
2 Eggs
1 Pc of Toast
2 Pc of Toast
Cutlery
In trying to be a conscious of the environment. Please tell us your needs. Our cutlery is wrapped for your safety.
Sauces
Drinks
Coffee
Cold Brew
Iced coffee with notes of hazelnut, chocolate & browned almond. Brazilian & Peruvian Origin
Ethiopian Brew
Hot drip coffee with notes of nectarine, honey & black tea.
Slauson Brew
Hot drip "Slauson House Blend" dark notes.
Traveler Box
Hot Drip Slauson House Blend in a large format. Serves up to 10 guests. Includes creamers, sugar, cups, stirrers.
Cold Traveler Box
Cold Brew Coffee Blend in a large format. Serves up to 10 guests. Includes creamers, sugar, cups, stirrers.
Espresso
Almond Turmeric Latte
House made; almond milk, turmeric, ginger, black pepper, cinnamon + honey. Served hot or iced.
Americano
12oz Americano Double Espresso with water. Available hot or cold.
Cappuccino 8oz
Double shot espresso, steamed milk & a semi-thick layer of foam on top. Available Hot or Iced.
Chai Latte
Chai tea, with milk of choice finished with ground cinnamon. Served hot or iced.
Cortado 8oz
Double Espresso
Double Espresso of Brazilian & Peruvian beans locally roasted. With notes of hazelnut, milk chocolate, and browned almond notes.
Flat White
8oz espresso based drink that blends espresso + steamed milk + minimal amount of micro foam. A complete harmony between espresso + milk.
Hot Chocolate
Rick dark chocolate with notes of Vanilla made with the milk of your choice.
Latte
Double shot of espresso with hot steamed foamed milk
Lavender Latte
Double espresso, house made lavender syrup & milk of your choice.
Macchiato
Double espresso with a “spot” of foam.
Matcha Chata
Matcha Tea, Cinnamon, Honey, Vanilla, Iced Oat Milk Latte
Matcha H20
Finely ground Japanese matcha powder, with water. Available hot or iced.
Matcha Latte
Finely ground Japanese matcha powder, with milk of your choice. Hot or Iced.
Matcha Lemonade
Milk 12oz
Whole, nonfat, Almond or Oat Milk available.
OM Mushroom Mocha
Ring in the New Year with Immunity, Vitality, Cognitive Health and Energy. Double espresso, OM Mushroom Powder, chocolate & milk of your choice served hot or cold.
Kids Milk (8oz)
Whole, nonfat, Almond or Oat Milk available.
Kids Hot Chocolate (8oz)
Hot chocolate with milk of your choice served at a safe kids temperature.
Red Eye
House coffee + a shot of Double espresso
Chocolate Milk
Rich chocolate with the milk of your choice.
Mocha
Tea
Arnold Palmer
Iced tea + lemonade
Earl Grey
Full-bodied leaves are blended with precious oil of bergamot.
English Breakfast
Classic breakfast black tea. Caffeinated.
Iced Tea
Our passion fruit iced tea is unsweetend served on ice. Add agave to make a sippin' sweet tea.
Jasmine Reserve
Hot steeped jasmine whole leaf green tea crafted into eco-friendly, biodegradable teabag sachet.
Lemon Ginger
Hot steeped spicy citrus tea.
Mint Green
Grassy, smooth hot steeped mint Green tea in this eco-friendly, biodegradable teabag.
Tea Latte
Tea of your choice steeped along with steamed milk of your choice.
Juice & Bottled Bev
Hilltop Gift Ideas
Coffee Beans
Bags
T-Shirts
Lauren Levi Beauty+Strength Tee
A Hilltop collaboration with local artist Lauren Levi
Hilltop Black Basic Embroidered Tee
Hilltop Oat Basic Embroidered Tee
For the Climb Salmon Tee
Hilltop FTC T-Shirt with Puff Print
For the Climb Lt. Blue Tee
Hilltop FTC T-Shirt with Puff Print
For the Climb Black Tee
Hilltop FTC T-Shirt with Puff Print
Hoodies
Hilltop x Wake Me When I'm Free Collection
Sticker
Wake Me When I'm Free Sticker
Notebook
Hilltop x WAKE ME WHEN I'M FREE Collection: Blank-Lined Coffee Stained Notebook with an Untitled Poem Written By Tupac Shakur
Poem Tee
Hilltop x WAKE ME WHEN I'M FREE Collection: T-Shirt Untitled Poem Written by Tupac Shakur with Coffee Stain Detail. Color: Black
Lock Up Hoodie
Hilltop x WAKE ME WHEN I'M FREE Collection: Hilltop x Tupac Signature Pull-over Hoodie. Color: Beige
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Join us for the Climb Monday to Friday from 8 to 3pm!
718 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA 90014