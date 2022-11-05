Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zooies - Palms 9815 National Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

9815 National Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90034

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Late Night Menu

Truffle Brownie

Truffle Brownie

$3.50

Everything you think when you think of chocolate truffles - rich, decadent, velvety smooth, but in brownie form, with the most delicate crust on top.

Party Brownie

$4.50Out of stock

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip

$2.45
Peanut Butter Chocolate

Peanut Butter Chocolate

$2.45Out of stock

A soft cookie made with peanut butter and peanut butter chips, chocolate chips, with just a sprinkle of salt of top to balance it all out.

Snickerdoodle

$2.45
Chewie

Chewie

$2.45

This is our Chewie version of the classic chocolate chip cookie! Made with the finest ingredients; whole wheat flower, gourmet milk and dark chocolate chips, and a whole lotta love!

Birthday

Birthday

$2.45

It's sugar cookie base, with white chocolate chips makes this cookie enjoyed by all ages, with sprinkles to add fun and cheer. Tastes just like a slice of cake! A bite of this cookie and your wish has come true!

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip

$2.45

Rated #1 Chocolate Chip Cookie in Los Angeles by LA Magazine, this decadent chocolate chip cookie is made with golden brown butter, and a blend of chocolates.

Oatmeal Raisin

Oatmeal Raisin

$2.45

A classic cookie, so good, LA Times requested the recipe to share with its readers! Rolled oats and raisins for the chewie texture; cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla for the right amount of spice and flavor; and the proper mixing technique, makes this the perfect Oatmeal Raisin Cookie!

Walnut Gooie

Walnut Gooie

$2.45

Featured by EaterLA, this chocolate chip cookie with both milk and dark chocolate chips, chopped walnuts, and has the perfect gooey center, with golden crispy edges and just a sprinkle of salt on top to balance it all out.

Mooie

Mooie

$2.45

This cookie balances the blend of salty and sweet - taking a milk chocolate chip cookie topped with salty pretzels. It'll be harmony to your taste buds.

Vegan Chocolate Chip

Vegan Chocolate Chip

$2.75

Made with all Vegan ingredients, this cookie checks all the boxes. A chewy chocolate chip cookie that is sure to satisfy. (N)

Butterscotch Blondie

$3.50

These rich, chewy bars gets it's deep flavor from a mix of brown sugar, butter and butterscotch chips.

Gooie

Gooie

$2.45

Our best seller! This chocolate chip cookie with both milk and dark chocolate chips, has the perfect gooey center, with golden crispy edges, and just a sprinkle of salt on top to balance it all out.

Panda

Panda

$2.45

Made with chopped up Oreos and white chocolate chips, and a perfectly crunchy outer edge, with a soft center, you'll think the milk is baked right in! This cookie is easily one of our fan favorites.

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

9815 National Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90034

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cerveteca Taco & Torta Joint Culver City
orange starNo Reviews
9418 Venice Blvd Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext
Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
10428 1/2 National Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90034
View restaurantnext
C & M Cafe - 10640 Woodbine St. suite 103
orange starNo Reviews
10640 Woodbine Street Los Angeles, CA 90034
View restaurantnext
The Doughroom - 3409 Overland Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3409 Overland Ave Los Angeles, CA 90034
View restaurantnext
The Irish Times pub and restaurant - 3267 Motor Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
3267 Motor Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90034
View restaurantnext
Pizzette - Culver City
orange starNo Reviews
9355 Culver Blvd Culver City, CA 90232
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston