Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey wraps in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve turkey wraps

Item pic

 

St. Anne's Cafeteria

155 North Occidental Boulavard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oven-Roasted Turkey Wraps$4.25
Freshly Sliced Oven roasted Turkey breast, Sliced Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Bacon and Mayo Spread. Wrapped in Flour Tortilla
More about St. Anne's Cafeteria
Factor's Famous Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Wrap$18.00
Turkey Wrap with lettuce, tomato, avocado & red onion
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Item pic

 

Bites - Westwood

10960 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 140, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Avocado Wrap$9.99
Sliced Turkey, Avocado, Mayonnaise, Cucumber,
Lettuce, Tomato & Mustard
More about Bites - Westwood
Main pic

 

Just Downstairs - 707 Wilshire Blvd

707 Wilshire Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Turkey BLT Wrap$15.50
More about Just Downstairs - 707 Wilshire Blvd

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Cupcakes

Antipasto Salad

Baked Ziti

Summer Rolls

Wonton Noodle Soup

Tagliatelle

Egg Sandwiches

Tuna Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (68 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Sawtelle

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (43 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (75 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (839 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (472 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (111 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (296 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (788 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston