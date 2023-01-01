Turkey wraps in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve turkey wraps
St. Anne's Cafeteria
155 North Occidental Boulavard, Los Angeles
|Oven-Roasted Turkey Wraps
|$4.25
Freshly Sliced Oven roasted Turkey breast, Sliced Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Bacon and Mayo Spread. Wrapped in Flour Tortilla
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Turkey Wrap
|$18.00
Turkey Wrap with lettuce, tomato, avocado & red onion
Bites - Westwood
10960 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 140, Los Angeles
|Turkey Avocado Wrap
|$9.99
Sliced Turkey, Avocado, Mayonnaise, Cucumber,
Lettuce, Tomato & Mustard