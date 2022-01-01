Strawberry cheesecake in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve strawberry cheesecake
More about Southern Girl Desserts - Alameda St. - 9950-B S. Laurel Street
Southern Girl Desserts - Alameda St. - 9950-B S. Laurel Street
9950-B S. Alameda Street, Los Angeles
|STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE
|$8.00
More about Little Fluffy Head Cafe
Little Fluffy Head Cafe
203 W 7th St, Los Angeles
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$6.00
Fresh strawberries blended with jasmine green tea topped off with signature cheesecake. Only available in large size.
More about Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar - 10306 Venice Blvd.
Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar - 10306 Venice Blvd.
10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
|Strawberry Cheesecake Piggy Baos (2 Baos)
|$11.00
Adorable little piggy steamed buns filled with strawberry cheesecake. 2 piggies
More about Tsurumaru Udon Honpo - Little Tokyo
RAMEN • NOODLES
Tsurumaru Udon Honpo - Little Tokyo
333 S. Alameda St, Los Angeles
|Strawberry Cheesecake
|$2.50
*NEW* 1 slice of Strawberry Cheesecake.
More about N'ice Cream - 12746 W Jefferson Blvd
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
N'ice Cream - 12746 W Jefferson Blvd
12746 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles
|Strawberry Cheesecake Milkshake
|$7.99
Vanilla custard blended with cheesecake bites and strawberries with a graham cracker rim topped with whipped cream, cheesecake bites and strawberries!