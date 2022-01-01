Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Strawberry cheesecake in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve strawberry cheesecake

Banner pic

 

Southern Girl Desserts - Alameda St. - 9950-B S. Laurel Street

9950-B S. Alameda Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE$8.00
More about Southern Girl Desserts - Alameda St. - 9950-B S. Laurel Street
Strawberry Cheesecake image

 

Little Fluffy Head Cafe

203 W 7th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (1119 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Cheesecake$6.00
Fresh strawberries blended with jasmine green tea topped off with signature cheesecake. Only available in large size.
More about Little Fluffy Head Cafe
Item pic

 

Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar - 10306 Venice Blvd.

10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Strawberry Cheesecake Piggy Baos (2 Baos)$11.00
Adorable little piggy steamed buns filled with strawberry cheesecake. 2 piggies
More about Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar - 10306 Venice Blvd.
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Tsurumaru Udon Honpo - Little Tokyo

333 S. Alameda St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (2053 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Cheesecake$2.50
*NEW* 1 slice of Strawberry Cheesecake.
More about Tsurumaru Udon Honpo - Little Tokyo
Strawberry Cheesecake Milkshake image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

N'ice Cream - 12746 W Jefferson Blvd

12746 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (229 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Strawberry Cheesecake Milkshake$7.99
Vanilla custard blended with cheesecake bites and strawberries with a graham cracker rim topped with whipped cream, cheesecake bites and strawberries!
More about N'ice Cream - 12746 W Jefferson Blvd

