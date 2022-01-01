Pork fried rice in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve pork fried rice
Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
4255 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|34 Pork Fried Rice
|$12.25
ixlb DimSum Eats
5900 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Roast Pork Fried Rice
|$5.75
Umaya LA - 3322 Wilshire Boulevard Unit 100
3322 Wilshire Boulevard Unit 100, Los Angeles
|Pork Fried Rice
|$18.00
Thick-cut pork belly wok-fried with egg, onion, and lightly seasoned with soy and sesame flavor.
Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar - 10306 Venice Blvd.
10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
|Ham Sui Gok Fried Rice Mochi with Minced Pork Dumpling (3 pieces)
|$8.00
咸水角. Fried Soft sweet Mochi stuffed with ground pork and chicken. Classic favorite that is crunchy on the outside with soft mochi filling. 3 pieces