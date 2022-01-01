Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quiche in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve quiche

Nature's Brew image

SANDWICHES

Nature's Brew

2316 S Union Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (1746 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Quiche$8.00
More about Nature's Brew
Just What I Kneaded image

FRENCH FRIES

Just What I Kneaded

2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
GF Potato Mushroom Quiche$8.00
More about Just What I Kneaded
Item pic

 

LAMILL - Silverlake

1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Seasonal Veggie Quiche$11.00
Chino Valley Farms eggs - asparagus -spinach - caramelized onions - gruyere cheese - house salad
More about LAMILL - Silverlake
Item pic

 

Botanica Restaurant & Market

1620 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (3342 reviews)
Takeout
Seasonal Quiche Slice$8.00
Daily quiche. GF.
More about Botanica Restaurant & Market
Leek & Gruyère Quiche image

 

Zinqué (zin-kae)

10250 Santa Monica Blvd suite 2790, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Leek & Gruyère Quiche$13.00
with mixed lettuces and fries
Quiche Lorraine$15.00
with mixed lettuces and fries
Ratatouille Quiche$13.00
roasted vegetables-with mixed lettuces and fries.
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bloom Cafe

5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
QUICHE$9.60
Organic Egg custrd with sun dried tomatoes, caramelized onion, sauteed medley of mushroom , spinach& swiss cheese
More about Bloom Cafe
1880 Cafe image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

1880 Cafe

1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (106 reviews)
Takeout
4" Quiche$8.00
More about 1880 Cafe
Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza image

 

Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza

2131 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quiche$9.00
More about Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza
Item pic

 

Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery

11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Soup, Salad & Quiche$12.99
Freshly baked quiche with melted aged cheddar and jack cheeses topped with applewood smoked bacon. Served with a cup of soup and a house salad with your choice of dressing. Includes our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
More about Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery
Item pic

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Quiche & Greens$15.00
Organic cage-free creamy egg custard, flaky pie dough, with a choice of either Vegetable or Lorraine. Served with a choice Alcove House Salad or Chopped Salad.
Vegetable - Sun dried tomatoes, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms and spinach, Big-Eye swiss
Lorraine - Applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, nutmeg, Big-Eye swiss
Quiche$9.25
Organic cage-free egg custard, flaky pie dough, with a choice of either:
Vegetable - Sun dried tomatoes, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms and spinach, Big-Eye swiss
Lorraine - Applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, nutmeg, Big-Eye swiss
More about ALCOVE
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Friends & Family

5150 Hollywood Bl, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Quiche$8.00
Bacon Quiche$8.00
More about Friends & Family
Item pic

 

Zinc Cafe & Market

580 Mateo St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quiche Plate$12.00
seasonal quiche & a green salad
More about Zinc Cafe & Market
Item pic

 

SQIRL

720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Daily Quiche: Asparagus, Cauliflower, Swiss & Scallion$12.00
Vegetarian. Served with Shu greens.
More about SQIRL
Restaurant banner

PASTRY

Sweet Lily

3315 cahuenga, los angeles

Avg 4.8 (90 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie quiche$12.00
Quiche Lorraine$12.00
Salmon Quiche$13.00
More about Sweet Lily

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Chocolate Cake

Sweet Potato Pies

Green Smoothies

Jalapeno Poppers

Curry

Chicken Shawarma

Chicken Curry

Tuna Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston