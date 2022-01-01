Quiche in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve quiche
More about Just What I Kneaded
FRENCH FRIES
Just What I Kneaded
2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles
|GF Potato Mushroom Quiche
|$8.00
More about LAMILL - Silverlake
LAMILL - Silverlake
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
|Seasonal Veggie Quiche
|$11.00
Chino Valley Farms eggs - asparagus -spinach - caramelized onions - gruyere cheese - house salad
More about Botanica Restaurant & Market
Botanica Restaurant & Market
1620 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
|Seasonal Quiche Slice
|$8.00
Daily quiche. GF.
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
Zinqué (zin-kae)
10250 Santa Monica Blvd suite 2790, Los Angeles
|Leek & Gruyère Quiche
|$13.00
with mixed lettuces and fries
|Quiche Lorraine
|$15.00
with mixed lettuces and fries
|Ratatouille Quiche
|$13.00
roasted vegetables-with mixed lettuces and fries.
More about Bloom Cafe
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bloom Cafe
5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|QUICHE
|$9.60
Organic Egg custrd with sun dried tomatoes, caramelized onion, sauteed medley of mushroom , spinach& swiss cheese
More about 1880 Cafe
WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
1880 Cafe
1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles
|4" Quiche
|$8.00
More about Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza
Penny Oven • Holi - Organic Takeout Indian Cusine • Good Fire Pizza
2131 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles
|Quiche
|$9.00
More about Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery
Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery
11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles
|Soup, Salad & Quiche
|$12.99
Freshly baked quiche with melted aged cheddar and jack cheeses topped with applewood smoked bacon. Served with a cup of soup and a house salad with your choice of dressing. Includes our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
More about ALCOVE
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|Quiche & Greens
|$15.00
Organic cage-free creamy egg custard, flaky pie dough, with a choice of either Vegetable or Lorraine. Served with a choice Alcove House Salad or Chopped Salad.
Vegetable - Sun dried tomatoes, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms and spinach, Big-Eye swiss
Lorraine - Applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, nutmeg, Big-Eye swiss
|Quiche
|$9.25
Organic cage-free egg custard, flaky pie dough, with a choice of either:
Vegetable - Sun dried tomatoes, caramelized onions, sautéed mushrooms and spinach, Big-Eye swiss
Lorraine - Applewood smoked bacon, caramelized onions, nutmeg, Big-Eye swiss
More about Friends & Family
SANDWICHES
Friends & Family
5150 Hollywood Bl, Los Angeles
|Veggie Quiche
|$8.00
|Bacon Quiche
|$8.00
More about Zinc Cafe & Market
Zinc Cafe & Market
580 Mateo St., Los Angeles
|Quiche Plate
|$12.00
seasonal quiche & a green salad
More about SQIRL
SQIRL
720 N Virgil Ave #4, Los Angeles
|Daily Quiche: Asparagus, Cauliflower, Swiss & Scallion
|$12.00
Vegetarian. Served with Shu greens.