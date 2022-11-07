Restaurant header imageView gallery

République

review star

No reviews yet

624 South La Brea Avenue

Los Angeles, CA 90036

Bomboloni
Cookie
AM Baguette

Pastry

Bomboloni

Bomboloni

$3.75

Bread Pudding

$7.00
Brioche

Brioche

$5.00
Brown Butter Cake

Brown Butter Cake

Bundt Cake

Bundt Cake

$5.00
Canele

Canele

$3.00Out of stock

Cold Pastries

Cookie

Cookie

$4.00
Cremadette

Cremadette

$5.00Out of stock
Crostata

Crostata

Danish

Danish

$5.00

Flan

$6.00Out of stock
Kouign Amann

Kouign Amann

Madeline

Madeline

$3.75Out of stock

Mini Loaf

$5.00
 Muffin

Muffin

$6.00Out of stock
Poptart

Poptart

$5.00Out of stock
Scone

Scone

$5.00Out of stock
Donut

Donut

$5.00Out of stock

Pumpkin S'mores Cake

$7.00

$7 Weekend Specialty

$7.00

$6 Weekend Specialty

$6.00Out of stock

Croissants

Traditional

Traditional

$5.00Out of stock
Pain au Chocolat

Pain au Chocolat

$5.00Out of stock
Ham & Cheese

Ham & Cheese

$5.50Out of stock
Milk Chocolate Almond

Milk Chocolate Almond

$6.00Out of stock

Berry

$7.00Out of stock

Braid

$7.00Out of stock

Specialty

$7.00

Savory Pastry

Hand Pie

$6.00Out of stock
Montadito

Montadito

$7.00

Savory Danish

$5.50Out of stock
Quiche Slice

Quiche Slice

$7.00

AM Cakes & Pies

Cake

Pie

$7.50

AM Bread

AM Baguette

AM Baguette

$5.00

AM Demi Baguette

$2.00

Wholesale Baguette

$3.50Out of stock

AM Fruit Bread

$12.00Out of stock
AM Multigrain

AM Multigrain

$10.00
AM Panettone

AM Panettone

$35.00Out of stock
AM Sourdough

AM Sourdough

$10.00Out of stock
AM Stollen

AM Stollen

$18.00Out of stock
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
République, located in mid-city, is owned by Chef Walter Manzke and Chef Margarita Manzke. Centered in the heart of Los Angeles, the classic building in which it resides was originally erected in 1929 by Charlie Chaplin, and later transformed into the iconic La Brea Bakery and Campanile Restaurant. République builds on this storied past, offering a gastronomic environment imbued with history and grandeur. The space features a casual bar and bistro in the front with a more formal dining area located in the rear, serving a French-inspired menu created daily by our Chefs.

624 South La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036

