Restaurant info

République, located in mid-city, is owned by Chef Walter Manzke and Chef Margarita Manzke. Centered in the heart of Los Angeles, the classic building in which it resides was originally erected in 1929 by Charlie Chaplin, and later transformed into the iconic La Brea Bakery and Campanile Restaurant. République builds on this storied past, offering a gastronomic environment imbued with history and grandeur. The space features a casual bar and bistro in the front with a more formal dining area located in the rear, serving a French-inspired menu created daily by our Chefs.

Website