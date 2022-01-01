Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork belly in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve pork belly

Nossa

1966 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly$19.00
Wild Arugula, Pea Tendrils, Biquinho Peppers and Picked Mustard Seed
More about Nossa
Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine

301 Ord Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
梅菜扣肉飯 Hakka Braised Pork Belly$12.75
Our most popular pork option! Served with mustard greens.
More about Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine
KEN'S RAMEN

775 N Virgil Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kakuni Pork Belly$4.00
Slow braised Berkshire pork belly in sweet tamari to a melt-in-your-mouth perfection
More about KEN'S RAMEN
Joy on York

5100 York Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pork Belly Rice$11.00
Salmon Creek all-natural pork belly, minced pork, pickled mustard greens.
Side Pork Belly$4.25
4oz portion of braised pork belly
More about Joy on York
NOODLES

Kung Pao Bistro

7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (5036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Pork Belly Buns (2)$9.00
House-made pork belly, pickled onions, chilies, cilantro and sweet hoisin sauce
More about Kung Pao Bistro
Zinqué (zin-kae)

10250 Santa Monica Blvd suite 2790, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Belly Taco$6.00
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd

1521 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Pork Belly$9.00
Served chilled. Thinly sliced Salmon Creek pork belly dressed with a garlicky soy paste, chili oil, scallions and cilantro.
More about Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd
Diablo Restaurant + Cantina

3129 W. Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Belly Taco$6.00
More about Diablo Restaurant + Cantina
Bacari

8030 3/4 W 3rd St, LA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Glazed Pork Belly$10.00
sweet umami mulling glaze, toasted sesame seeds, lemon, green onion, cilantro
More about Bacari
CHICKEN

Lasita

727 N Broadway Ste 120, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (384 reviews)
Takeout
Sizzlin' Pork Belly Sisig$18.00
Diced pork belly lechon, red onion, raw & fermented thai bird chili, lemon
More about Lasita
BBQ

Moo's Craft Barbecue

2118 N Broadway, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
SWEET HEAT PORK BELLY BURNT ENDS
WEEKENDS ONLY
KOREAN STICKY GLAZED PORK BELLY BURNT ENDS$14.00
*ONLY AVAILABLE THURS, SAT, SUN*
More about Moo's Craft Barbecue
FRENCH FRIES

Mezcalero

510 S Broadway, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1186 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pork Belly$16.00
crispy pork belly, al pastor glaze, rice, pineapple, onion, cilantro. bowls w/ rice & beans. burritos w/ rice, beans, & flour tortilla. salads (+$1) w/ romaine & house dressing
More about Mezcalero
Shin

1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pork Belly (C)$6.50
Rice triangle stuffed with Pork Belly.
Pork Belly Yakitori$5.00
Pork Belly Teriyaki Bowl$18.00
Teriyaki sautéed Pork Belly over Japanese steamed rice
More about Shin
C & M Cafe

10640 Woodbine St. suite 103, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
P.B.R. (pork belly rules)! (Copy)$14.95
Crispy pork belly, roasted garlic, mayo, brie cheese, organic baguette, house pickles
Pork Belly Burrito$12.95
Seared pork belly, brown rice, cabbage, kale, red onion, organic over easy egg, crispy hashbrown, chili aioli, salsa verde, avocado, choice of tortilla or bowl.
More about C & M Cafe
BURRITOS • TACOS

Dalia Cocina Mexicana

108 W 2nd Street, UNIT 102, Los Angeles

Avg 4.8 (141 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Belly Taco a La Carte$5.50
Pork Belly Tacos$15.00
More about Dalia Cocina Mexicana
KOBUNGA

929 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 1610, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
The Kobunga (Pork Belly)$11.95
Tender Roasted Pork Belly with a Burnt Sugar Crust, Cucumber Kimchi Pickles and Honey Soy Carrots
More about KOBUNGA
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Guerrilla Tacos

2000 E 7th St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1917 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Pork Belly Taco$8.00
Pickled Asparagus | Oaxacan Mole | Cilantro Aioli | Hazelnut & Cacao Salsa Secca
More about Guerrilla Tacos
Sari Sari Store LA

317 S Broadway, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pork Belly Skewer$6.50
Fried Pork Belly$11.00
Grilled BBQ Pork Belly$16.50
Pinoy BBQ Sauce, Pickled Veggies
More about Sari Sari Store LA
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • GRILL

Spartina

7505 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1955 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pork Belly$18.00
Crispy Pork Belly, Granny Smith Apple, Red Onion, Shaved Fennel Salad
Pork Belly Pizza$23.00
Pork Belly Pizza$23.00
Pork Belly, Cipollini Onions, Sweet Chile Garlic, Brussel Sprout Leaves
More about Spartina
CURRY • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen

132 S Central Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (3549 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pork Belly Chashu$3.95
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen

