Pork belly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve pork belly
Nossa
1966 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
|$19.00
Wild Arugula, Pea Tendrils, Biquinho Peppers and Picked Mustard Seed
Phoenix Inn Chinese Cuisine
301 Ord Street, Los Angeles
|梅菜扣肉飯 Hakka Braised Pork Belly
|$12.75
Our most popular pork option! Served with mustard greens.
KEN'S RAMEN
775 N Virgil Ave., Los Angeles
|Kakuni Pork Belly
|$4.00
Slow braised Berkshire pork belly in sweet tamari to a melt-in-your-mouth perfection
Joy on York
5100 York Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Pork Belly Rice
|$11.00
Salmon Creek all-natural pork belly, minced pork, pickled mustard greens.
|Side Pork Belly
|$4.25
4oz portion of braised pork belly
NOODLES
Kung Pao Bistro
7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Crispy Pork Belly Buns (2)
|$9.00
House-made pork belly, pickled onions, chilies, cilantro and sweet hoisin sauce
Zinqué (zin-kae)
10250 Santa Monica Blvd suite 2790, Los Angeles
|Pork Belly Taco
|$6.00
Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd
1521 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles
|Garlic Pork Belly
|$9.00
Served chilled. Thinly sliced Salmon Creek pork belly dressed with a garlicky soy paste, chili oil, scallions and cilantro.
Diablo Restaurant + Cantina
3129 W. Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Pork Belly Taco
|$6.00
Bacari
8030 3/4 W 3rd St, LA
|Glazed Pork Belly
|$10.00
sweet umami mulling glaze, toasted sesame seeds, lemon, green onion, cilantro
CHICKEN
Lasita
727 N Broadway Ste 120, Los Angeles
|Sizzlin' Pork Belly Sisig
|$18.00
Diced pork belly lechon, red onion, raw & fermented thai bird chili, lemon
BBQ
Moo's Craft Barbecue
2118 N Broadway, Los Angeles
|SWEET HEAT PORK BELLY BURNT ENDS
WEEKENDS ONLY
|KOREAN STICKY GLAZED PORK BELLY BURNT ENDS
|$14.00
*ONLY AVAILABLE THURS, SAT, SUN*
FRENCH FRIES
Mezcalero
510 S Broadway, Los Angeles
|Pork Belly
|$16.00
crispy pork belly, al pastor glaze, rice, pineapple, onion, cilantro. bowls w/ rice & beans. burritos w/ rice, beans, & flour tortilla. salads (+$1) w/ romaine & house dressing
Shin
1655 North La Brea Avenue, Hollywood
|Pork Belly (C)
|$6.50
Rice triangle stuffed with Pork Belly.
|Pork Belly Yakitori
|$5.00
|Pork Belly Teriyaki Bowl
|$18.00
Teriyaki sautéed Pork Belly over Japanese steamed rice
C & M Cafe
10640 Woodbine St. suite 103, Los Angeles
|P.B.R. (pork belly rules)! (Copy)
|$14.95
Crispy pork belly, roasted garlic, mayo, brie cheese, organic baguette, house pickles
|Pork Belly Burrito
|$12.95
Seared pork belly, brown rice, cabbage, kale, red onion, organic over easy egg, crispy hashbrown, chili aioli, salsa verde, avocado, choice of tortilla or bowl.
BURRITOS • TACOS
Dalia Cocina Mexicana
108 W 2nd Street, UNIT 102, Los Angeles
|Pork Belly Taco a La Carte
|$5.50
|Pork Belly Tacos
|$15.00
KOBUNGA
929 W. Jefferson Blvd., Suite 1610, Los Angeles
|The Kobunga (Pork Belly)
|$11.95
Tender Roasted Pork Belly with a Burnt Sugar Crust, Cucumber Kimchi Pickles and Honey Soy Carrots
TACOS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Guerrilla Tacos
2000 E 7th St., Los Angeles
|Crispy Pork Belly Taco
|$8.00
Pickled Asparagus | Oaxacan Mole | Cilantro Aioli | Hazelnut & Cacao Salsa Secca
Sari Sari Store LA
317 S Broadway, Los Angeles
|Pork Belly Skewer
|$6.50
|Fried Pork Belly
|$11.00
|Grilled BBQ Pork Belly
|$16.50
Pinoy BBQ Sauce, Pickled Veggies
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • GRILL
Spartina
7505 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Pork Belly
|$18.00
Crispy Pork Belly, Granny Smith Apple, Red Onion, Shaved Fennel Salad
|Pork Belly Pizza
|$23.00
Pork Belly, Cipollini Onions, Sweet Chile Garlic, Brussel Sprout Leaves