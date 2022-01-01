Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Item pic

PIZZA

Mike's New York Pizzeria

5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (608 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmigiana Hero$11.00
Chicken Cutlet with Tomato Sauce & Melted Mozzarella on Fresh Garlic Toasted Hero Bread
More about Mike's New York Pizzeria
Vernetti image

FRENCH FRIES

Vernetti

225 North Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2478 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA$31.00
Pounded, breaded chicken breast, pomodoro, mozzarella, parmigiano, sauteed broccolini.
More about Vernetti
Chicken Bacon Parmesan image

 

Mr. Fries Man USC LA

3844 south Figueroa, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Parmesan$18.14
Lemon Garlic Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Bacon, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken
More about Mr. Fries Man USC LA
Item pic

PIZZA

Danny Boy's Famous Original Pizzeria

330 S Hope Street suite 205, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hero Chicken Parmesan$12.00
Hot breaded chicken breast cutlet hero sandwich with tomato sauce, Provolone and Parmesan cheese
More about Danny Boy's Famous Original Pizzeria
Chicken Parmesan image

 

Rao’s Los Angeles

1006 Seward St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Parmesan$29.00
Breaded, Fried Cutlet, Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Shaved Parmesan, Micro Basil
More about Rao’s Los Angeles
Ritrovo image

 

Ritrovo

6020 S. Seabluff Dr., Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich$16.00
Breaded chicken breast, fresh marinara sauce with melted mozzarella cheese
More about Ritrovo
Main pic

 

Little Dom's - Los Feliz

2128 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan$25.00
8 oz chicken breast, breaded & fried smothered in mozzarella & tomato sauce
More about Little Dom's - Los Feliz
Chicken Parmigiana image

PIZZA

Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia

232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles

Avg 3.5 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana$21.99
Traditional breaded chicken, house tomato sauce, and mozzarella, served with linguine Alfredo
More about Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
Chicken Parmigiana image

PIZZA • STEAKS

Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia

10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parmigiana$21.99
Traditional breaded chicken, house tomato sauce, and mozzarella, served with linguine Alfredo
More about Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
The Vern Bar & Grill image

 

The Vern Bar & Grill

2550 Alameda Ste 2544, Vernon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Parmesan Chicken Tater Tots$10.99
Chicken Tenders, Tater Tots, Parmesan Romano Cheese, Garlic Parmesan Sauce
More about The Vern Bar & Grill
Chicken Parmesan image

 

Knead

317 South Broadway, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan$13.00
Our crispy chicken smothered in tomato sauce, topped with Mozzarella on a sourdough baguette
Chicken Parmesan Dinner$14.00
Crispy chicken, tomato sauce and toasted mozzarella on top of spaghetti pasta tossed in tomato sauce
More about Knead
Z Pastabar image

 

Z Pastabar

10800 W Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN MUSHROOM FOR 2: Linguini, Mushroom Sauce, Freshly Grilled Chicken, Mushroom, Parmesan$10.99
More about Z Pastabar

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Bulgogi

Stew

Caprese Paninis

Veggie Burritos

Kale Salad

California Rolls

Cannolis

Ceviche

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston