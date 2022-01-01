Chicken parmesan in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
PIZZA
Mike's New York Pizzeria
5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D, Los Angeles
|Chicken Parmigiana Hero
|$11.00
Chicken Cutlet with Tomato Sauce & Melted Mozzarella on Fresh Garlic Toasted Hero Bread
FRENCH FRIES
Vernetti
225 North Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles
|CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
|$31.00
Pounded, breaded chicken breast, pomodoro, mozzarella, parmigiano, sauteed broccolini.
Mr. Fries Man USC LA
3844 south Figueroa, Los Angeles
|Chicken Bacon Parmesan
|$18.14
Lemon Garlic Sauce, Parmesan Cheese, Bacon, with an option of Fried or Grilled Chicken
PIZZA
Danny Boy's Famous Original Pizzeria
330 S Hope Street suite 205, Los Angeles
|Hero Chicken Parmesan
|$12.00
Hot breaded chicken breast cutlet hero sandwich with tomato sauce, Provolone and Parmesan cheese
Rao’s Los Angeles
1006 Seward St, Los Angeles
|Chicken Parmesan
|$29.00
Breaded, Fried Cutlet, Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Shaved Parmesan, Micro Basil
Ritrovo
6020 S. Seabluff Dr., Playa Vista
|Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich
|$16.00
Breaded chicken breast, fresh marinara sauce with melted mozzarella cheese
Little Dom's - Los Feliz
2128 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
|Chicken Parmesan
|$25.00
8 oz chicken breast, breaded & fried smothered in mozzarella & tomato sauce
PIZZA
Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$21.99
Traditional breaded chicken, house tomato sauce, and mozzarella, served with linguine Alfredo
PIZZA • STEAKS
Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$21.99
Traditional breaded chicken, house tomato sauce, and mozzarella, served with linguine Alfredo
The Vern Bar & Grill
2550 Alameda Ste 2544, Vernon
|Garlic Parmesan Chicken Tater Tots
|$10.99
Chicken Tenders, Tater Tots, Parmesan Romano Cheese, Garlic Parmesan Sauce
Knead
317 South Broadway, Los Angeles
|Chicken Parmesan
|$13.00
Our crispy chicken smothered in tomato sauce, topped with Mozzarella on a sourdough baguette
|Chicken Parmesan Dinner
|$14.00
Crispy chicken, tomato sauce and toasted mozzarella on top of spaghetti pasta tossed in tomato sauce