Rocco's Neighborhood Pizza 6335 Wilshire Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

6335 Wilshire Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90048

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

18 Inch
14 Inch
18 Inch Specialty

BYO Pizzas

10 Inch

$12.00

14 Inch

$16.00

18 Inch

$20.00

Sicilian

$22.00

Specialty Pizzas

10 Inch Specialty

$16.00

14 Inch Specialty

$22.00

18 Inch Specialty

$27.00

Sicilian Specialty

$30.00

Slices

Cheese Slice

$3.00

BBQ Chicken Slice

$5.00

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$5.00

Meat Lovers Slice

$5.00

Margarita Slice

$5.00

Veggie Slice

$5.00

White Slice

$5.00

Deluxe (up to 5 toppings)

$5.00

Sicilian Cheese Square Slice

$4.00

Sicilian Deluxe Square Slice (up to 5 toppings)

$7.00

Starters

5 Piece Rocco's Famous Wings

$8.95

10 Piece Rocco's Famous Wings

$14.95

20 Piece Rocco's Famous Wings

$26.95

Basket of Italian Fries

$6.50

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$8.00
Homemade Mozzarella Wedges

Homemade Mozzarella Wedges

$9.95
Chicken Fingers

Chicken Fingers

$11.95

Garlic Parmigiana Fries

$7.95
Appetizer Platter

Appetizer Platter

$26.95

Pepperoni Pizza Fries

$11.00

Alfredo Fries

$11.00

Basket of Onion Rings

$7.95

Salad & Soup

Rocco's House Salad

$6.25+

Caesar Salad

$6.25+

Greek Salad

$6.75+

Antipasto Salad

$10.25+

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.25+

BBQ Chicken Salad

$10.25+

Tuna Salad Platter

$10.25+

Chicken Noodle Soup

$3.95+

Soup of the Month

$3.95+

Pastas

Build Your Own Pasta

$10.95

Penne Vodka w/ Mushrooms & Peas

$13.00

Baked Ziti

$14.00

Angel Hair Pomodoro

$12.00

Cheese Ravioli Marinara

$13.00

Spinach Ravioli Alfredo

$14.50

Penne Anna

$13.00

Meat Lasagna

$14.00

Spinach Lasagna

$14.00

Leo's No-Carb Ziti

$15.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Parmigiana Sandwich

$12.00

Meatball Parmigiana Sandwich

$12.00

Sausage Parmigiana Sandwich

$12.00

Eggplant Parmigiana Sandwich

$12.00

Sausage, Peppers & Onions Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Greek Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Spicy Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

New York Style Grinder

$12.00

Tuna Salad Hero

$12.00

Calzones

Homemade Calzone

$11.50

Entrees

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.95

Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.95

Italian Sausage, Peppers & Onions Platter

$17.95

Sides

Side of Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.95

Side of Homemade Meatballs

$2.50

Side of Italian Sausage

$2.50

Loaf of Bread

$2.00

Side of Shrimp (6 Jumbo)

$7.95

Side of Dressing or Sauce

$0.60

Side of Tuna

$2.95

Marinara

$1.00

Alfredo

$1.00

Pizza Sauce

$1.00

Pesto

$1.00

Meat Sauce

$1.00

Pink Sauce

$1.00

Peppercinis

$0.75

Japalenos

$0.75

Parm

Red Pepper Packets

Plates

Napkins

Set Ups

Anchovies

$1.00

1 Scoop of Tuna

$2.95

Side of Feta

$0.75

BBQ Sauce

$0.60

Buffalo Sauce

$0.60

Mike's Hot Honey

$0.60

Garlic Butter

$0.60

Mayo

$0.60

Butter

$0.60

Honey BBQ

$0.60

Honey Buffalo

$0.60

Misc

Happy Hour/Kids

3 Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.95

3 Mozzarella Wedges & Fries

$6.95

Kids pasta w/sauce

$5.95

Kids pasta w/ butter

$5.95

Desserts

House Doughnuts w/ Nutella Filling (6)

$5.95

House Doughnuts (6)

$3.95

Homemade Cannoli

$5.00

Tiramisu

$5.50

Nutella Pizza

$7.95

N/A Beverages

Mexican Coke (Bottle)

$3.50

Fanta Orange (Bottle)

$3.50

Fountain Drinks

$2.50

Bottled Spring Water

$1.95

Pellegrino

$3.25

Canned Soda

$1.95

Six-Pack Special

$6.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

6335 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048

Banner pic

