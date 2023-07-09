Restaurant header imageView gallery

Blasteran

review star

No reviews yet

272 S La Cienega

Beverly Hills, CA 90211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We specialize in New American cuisine with Indonesian fusion, offering a unique dining experience that combines the best of both worlds. Our commitment to using only the freshest ingredients ensures that every dish is bursting with flavor and nutrition. Come in and enjoy!

Location

272 S La Cienega, Beverly Hills, CA 90211

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kazan Beverly Hills
orange starNo Reviews
111 N La Cienega Blvd Suite A Beverly Hills, CA 90211
View restaurantnext
Juice Crafters - Beverly Hills
orange star4.1 • 273
293 S Robertson Blvd Beverly Hills, CA 90211
View restaurantnext
RER - 440 La Cienega Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
440 La Cienega Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Blazin’ Birds
orange star4.3 • 429
6246 Wilshire Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Star Juice
orange star4.7 • 143
8647 W Pico Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90035
View restaurantnext
Lodge Bread Company - Pico
orange starNo Reviews
8532 W. Pico Los Angeles, CA 90035
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Beverly Hills

Nate 'n Al's - 414 N Beverly Dr
orange star4.1 • 4,670
414 N Beverly Dr Beverly Hills, CA 90210
View restaurantnext
Upper Crust - Beverly Hills, CA
orange star4.6 • 2,571
243 S Beverly Dr Beverly Hills, CA 90212
View restaurantnext
Caffe Roma - 350 N Canon Dr
orange star4.2 • 2,543
350 N Canon Dr Beverly Hills, CA 90210
View restaurantnext
Porta Via Beverly Hills - Beverly Hills
orange star4.0 • 1,058
424 N Canon Dr Beverly Hills, CA 90210
View restaurantnext
Le Pain Quotidien
orange star4.4 • 893
9630 South Santa Monica Blvd Beverly Hills, CA 90210
View restaurantnext
MÍRAME
orange star4.1 • 610
419 N Canon Dr Beverly Hills, CA 90210
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Beverly Hills
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)
Sherman Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)
Santa Monica
review star
Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (1075 restaurants)
Venice
review star
Avg 4.3 (57 restaurants)
North Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (53 restaurants)
Marina Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston