Blasteran
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
We specialize in New American cuisine with Indonesian fusion, offering a unique dining experience that combines the best of both worlds. Our commitment to using only the freshest ingredients ensures that every dish is bursting with flavor and nutrition. Come in and enjoy!
272 S La Cienega, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
