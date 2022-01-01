Tofu salad in Los Angeles

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Kombu Sushi

300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tofu Salad$13.00
Tossed organic greens with tofu, avocado,
tomato and sprouts with creamy sesame
dressing.
More about Kombu Sushi
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar image

 

Sweet Fish Sushi Bar

13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sesame Tofu Salad$10.00
More about Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
Item pic

 

Yojimbo

426 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Meiji Tofu Salad$13.00
Heirloom tomato, saladini, shiso, kaiware, bonito, kizami nori , ume shiso vinaigrette
More about Yojimbo
Item pic

 

Feast From the East

1949 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Regular Tofu Salad$13.59
Romaine lettuce, Tofu, sliced almonds, sesame seeds, scallions, and our signature Wonton Strips & original Sesame Dressing.
Small Tofu Salad$11.29
Romaine lettuce, Tofu, sliced almonds, sesame seeds, scallions, and our signature Wonton Strips & original Sesame Dressing.
Family Style Tofu Salad$17.89
Romaine lettuce, Tofu, sliced almonds, sesame seeds, scallions, and our signature Wonton Strips & original Sesame Dressing.
Family Style TOFU Salad Serves 4 as a side dish.
More about Feast From the East
Item pic

 

Kombu Sushi

3719 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Tofu Salad (v)$13.00
Tossed organic greens with tofu, avocado,
tomato and sprouts with creamy sesame
dressing.
More about Kombu Sushi

