Tofu salad in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve tofu salad
More about Kombu Sushi
Kombu Sushi
300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles
|Tofu Salad
|$13.00
Tossed organic greens with tofu, avocado,
tomato and sprouts with creamy sesame
dressing.
More about Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista
|Sesame Tofu Salad
|$10.00
More about Yojimbo
Yojimbo
426 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles
|Meiji Tofu Salad
|$13.00
Heirloom tomato, saladini, shiso, kaiware, bonito, kizami nori , ume shiso vinaigrette
More about Feast From the East
Feast From the East
1949 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Regular Tofu Salad
|$13.59
Romaine lettuce, Tofu, sliced almonds, sesame seeds, scallions, and our signature Wonton Strips & original Sesame Dressing.
|Small Tofu Salad
|$11.29
Romaine lettuce, Tofu, sliced almonds, sesame seeds, scallions, and our signature Wonton Strips & original Sesame Dressing.
|Family Style Tofu Salad
|$17.89
Romaine lettuce, Tofu, sliced almonds, sesame seeds, scallions, and our signature Wonton Strips & original Sesame Dressing.
Family Style TOFU Salad Serves 4 as a side dish.