Chocolate fudge in Los Angeles

Doomie's Home Cookin'
1253 Vine St., Los Angeles
|Triple Chocolate Fudge Brownie
|$6.75
It's huge, has a soft center & topped with ganache.
Pura Vita
8274 SANTA MONICA BLVD, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$13.00
Raspberry coulis. Gluten free
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|Chocolate Fudge Bundt Cake w/ Skor Bar
Chocolate cake filled with chocolate chips, frosted with creamy chocolate icing, dripping in Belgium dark chocolate, topped with chocolate curls, and THEN topped with crushed Skor candy bar! Made entirely with See's chocolate.
|Chocolate Fudge Bundt Cake w/ Buttercream Frosting
Chocolate cake filled with chocolate chips, frosted with a light cream cheese icing. and sprinkled and dripping with Belgium dark chocolate. Made entirely with See's Chocolate, this is one of our most popular cakes!
-Alcove's most popular cake!
|White Chocolate Fudge Cake
Three layers dark chocolate cake, filled with milk chocolate frosting, layered with a rich white chocolate frosting and drizzled with dark chocolate.