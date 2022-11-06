Farfalla Los Feliz

Restaurant header imageView gallery

INSALATA FARFALLA
FARFALLE AL SALMONE
MARGHERITA

ANTIPASTI E INSALATA

CALAMARI FRITTI

$16.95

Served with our arrabiata sauce

CAPRESE

$15.95

Bufala mozzarella and tomato with Tuscan extra-virgin olive oil and fresh basil

CONTADINA

$16.95

Marinated red peppers, zucchini, eggplant and goat cheese

CARPACCIO DI MANZO

$17.95

Thinly sliced beef topped with arugula, shaved parmesan and capers in a lemon vinaigrette

POLENTA E FUNGHI

$16.95

Soft polenta topped with a red wine mushroom sauce

FRUTTI DI MARE

$18.95

Seafood medley with lemon and olive oil dressing

TERRINE DI MELANZANE

$15.95

Eggplant baked with mozzarella, tomato sauce and parmesan cheese

VEGETALI ALLA GRIGLIA

$15.95

Grilled seasonal vegetables with a touch of Tuscan extra-virgin  olive oil and balsamic vinegar

BRUSCHETTA AL POMODORO

$15.95+

Diced tomatoes, basil and garlic served on pizza crust

ROLLINO

$13.95

Smoked mozzarella and radicchio rolled and baked in a thin pizza crust

INSALATA DI FINOCCHI

$15.95

Romaine lettuce, fennel, French string beans,  tomatoes and radishes in a light Italian vinaigrette

INSALATA MISTA

$12.95

Baby lettuce with balsamic vinaigrette, topped with roasted bell peppers and eggplant strips

INSALATA FARFALLA

$13.95

Hearts of romaine and radicchio over toasted pizza bread in our Cesare dressing

ARUGULA E POMODORI

$15.95

Arugula, tomatoes, grilled mushrooms and aged ricotta in a house vinaigrette

INSALATA DI FARRO

$16.95

Chopped romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, and farro in a house Italian vinaigrette

INSALATA TOSCANA

$22.95

Chopped romaine, cannellini beans, marinated mushrooms, tomatoes and onions in a Tuscan balsamic dressing, topped with strips of grilled skirt steak (entrée portion)

LE ZUPPE

PASTA E FAGIOLI

$11.95

Housemade soup with pasta, red, pinto, and cannellini beans

PAPPA E POMODORO

$11.95

Tuscan tomato soup with onions, celery, toasted garlic bread, basil, and extra-virgin olive oil

MINESTRONE

$11.95

Seasonal vegetable soup

LE PIZZE/CALZONE

FOCACCIA Rosmarino

$8.00

CALZONE: FUNGHI E PROSCIUTTO

$17.95

Mushrooms, ham and mozzarella with a light tomato sauce

CALZONE: VEGETARIANO

$17.95

A variety of vegetables, cheese and tomato sauce

CALZONE: RICOTTA E SPINACI

$17.95

Spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, parmigiano and a light tomato sauce

SALSICCIA E ARUGULA

$19.95+

Italian sausage, arugula, mozzarella and tomato sauce

NAPOLETANA

$18.50+

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, garlic and anchovies

CAPRICCIOSA

$20.95+

Artichokes, ham, olives, mushrooms, tomato sauce and mozzarella

MARGHERITA

$17.95+

Tomato sauce, mozzarella and fresh basil

PESTO E CAPRINO

$20.95+

Pesto, tomato sauce, mozzarella and goat cheese

VEGETARIANA

$19.95+

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, eggplant, bell peppers, mushrooms and radicchio

POMODORI POLLO

$21.00+

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken and sun dried tomatoes

QUATRO FORMAGGI

$19.95+

Fontina, mozzarella, gruyère, parmigiano and tomato sauce

PARMIGIANA

$19.95+

Eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano and fresh basil

PEPPERONI

$20.95+

Tomato sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni

ALLA AMERICANA

$22.95+

BBQ chicken, mozzarella, smoked gouda, red onions and cilantro

Pz SALAME

$21.95+

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola cheese and spicy salame

FRADIAVOLA

$21.95+

Italian sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers and onions with spicy Calabrian pepperoncino oil

ALLA BRASILIANA

$22.95+

Tomato sauce, mozzarella, skirt steak strips and Brazilian chimichurri

Sm ITALLIAN WHITE

$20.95

Lg ITALLIAN WHITE

$25.00

LE PASTE

LASAGNA EMILIANA

$21.95

Traditional Bolognese style

CAPELLINI ALLA CHECCA

$18.95

Angel hair pasta with diced tomatoes, olive oil, garlic and basil

PENNETTE SANTINO

$19.95

Penne in a lightly spicy pink vodka sauce

SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS

$21.95

Housemade spaghetti and meatballs

SPAGHETTINI IN SALSA CRUDA

$19.95

With garlic, fresh tomatoes, capers,  broccoli and sun-dried tomatoes

PENNE ALLA ARRABIATA

$16.95

With spicy tomato sauce, garlic and Italian parsley

RIGATONI AI TRE FUNGHI

$23.95

With Champignons, Shitake and Porcini mushrooms  in a light pink sauce

RIGATONI POLLO E BROCCOLI

$22.95

With chicken, sun-dried tomatoes and broccoli  in a light cream sauce

GNOCCHI DI POLLO

$22.95

GNOCCHI QUATTRO FORMAGGI

$22.95

Housemade potato dumplings with your choice of sauce: Ai Filetti di Pollo e Pomodoro / Quatro Fromaggi / Pesto Genovese / Alla Bolognese

GNOCCHI PESTO

$22.95

GNOCCHI BOLOGNESE

$22.95

RAVIOLI DI ZUCCA

$22.95

Pumpkin ravioli in a walnut and cream sauce

RAVIOLI DI RAPINI

$21.95

Housemade ravioli filled with broccoli and potatoes  in a tomato and garlic sauce topped with aged ricotta

RAVIOLI DI MAGRO

$21.95

Housemade ravioli filled with ricotta and spinach in a tomato-basil or mascarpone and fresh sage sauce

SPAGHETTI ’AMATRICIANA

$20.95

With tomato sauce, onions, black pepper and pancetta

TAGLIOLINI COZZE E VONGOLE

$25.95

Housemade pasta with mussels, clams and tomato broth

TAGLIOLINI GAMBERETTI

$26.95

Housemade pasta with shrimp and  zucchini in a white wine, olive oil and garlic sauce

FUSILLI TARTUFATI

$24.95

Corkscrew pasta with Shitake mushrooms, leeks, artichokes, white truffle oil and aged ricotta

PENNE ALLA NORMA

$20.95

With tomato sauce, baked eggplant and mozzarella

FARFALLE AL SALMONE

$22.95

Bowtie pasta with smoked salmon  and peas in a light vodka-pink sauce

FETTUCCINE BOLOGNESE

$21.95

Housemade pasta with a ground veal sauce and peas

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$17.95

SPAGHETTI CARBONARA

$21.95

PASTA PUTANESCA

$20.95

PASTA ALGIO/OLIO

$14.95

PASTA PORCINI

$17.95

PASTA PRIMAVERA

$19.95

SPAGHETTI MARINARA

$15.95

I PIATTI FORTI

STRACCETTI DI MANZO

$28.95

Aged skirt steak marinated and grilled Piedmontese style in a parsley, onion, Tuscan extra-virgin olive oil and white balsamic pesto sauce, served with roasted potatoes and seasonal vegetables

SALMONE Zafferano

$27.95

Grilled fresh Atlantic salmon with yellow pearl onions and saffron sauce over a bed of arugula, served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables

SALMONE AL PESTO

$28.95

Served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables

POLENTA E SALSICCE

$24.95

Italian sausages on a bed of soft cornmeal and spinach with a light tomato sauce

POLLO MARSALA

$27.95

Boneless, skinless chicken breast sautéed with Shitake mushrooms and Marsala wine sauce, served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables

POLLO RUSPANTE

$27.95

One-half Shelton Farms free-range chicken roasted in our wood-burning oven with garlic, fresh Mediterranean herbs and a wild mushroom sauce, served with roasted potatoes and seasonal vegetables

PAILLARD DI POLLO

$27.95

Grilled chicken breast with an artichoke heart sauce, served with roasted potatoes and seasonal vegetables

PICCATA DI POLLO

$23.95

Premium California chicken breast pounded and pan-roasted with white wine, lemon and caper sauce served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables

POLLO ALLA SALTIMBOCA

$28.95

Boneless, skinless chicken breast, topped with prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, sage and a white wine sauce, served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables

POLLO ALLA MILANESE *

$29.95

Breaded chicken breast, sautéed in a slow fire, topped with arugula, tomatoes, and shaved parmesan, served with roasted potatoes and seasonal vegetables

POLLO ALLA PARMIGIANA

$29.95

Breaded chicken breast topped with fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce, served with roasted potatoes and seasonal vegetables or pasta marinara

CONTORNI/SIDES

SIDE VEGETABLES

$8.00

organic, in season

SIDE SPINACH

$8.00

garlic

SIDE ROASTED POTATOES

$8.00

mashed or roasted

SIDE MASHED POTATOES

$8.00

SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$9.00

SIDE ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$9.00

SIDE SHRIMP

$9.00

SIDE MEATBALLS

$9.00

SIDE PROSCIUTTO

$9.00

SIDE STRACCETTI

$9.00

Side Anchovies

$3.95

Side Mixed Olives

$5.95

Chili Flakes

Side Bolognese

$5.00

UTENSILIS

Side Marinara Sauce

$2.95

SIDE CAESAR DRESSING

$2.00

SIDE PASTA AGLIO E OLIO

$9.00

aglio and olio

SIDE PASTA MARINARA

$9.00

NAPKINS

PARMESEAN

BREAD

OIL

BUTTER

Side Arrabiata Sauce

$2.95

SIDE PASTA WITH BUTTER

$9.00

Side Bolognese Sauce

$5.00

Delivery Charge. $ 5.00

$5.00

DESSERT

TIRAMISU

$11.00

APPLE TART

$11.00

TORTA DELLA NONNA

$11.00

CHEESECAKE

$11.00

OLD-FASHIONED CHOCOLATE FUDGE CAKE

$11.00

FAMILY PLATTER

SM TRAY BOLOGNESE

$95.00

SM TRAY MARINARA

$74.00

N/A BEVERAGES

Bottle Still

$6.00

Bottle Sparkling

$6.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

GL RED/ROSSI

HOUSE RED

$11.00

Nebbiolo

$17.00

Le Franghe / Veneto / *Organic

BAROLO

$20.00

Ascheri / Piemonte

BARBERA D'ALBA

$15.00

Sommelier’s Choice

MONTEPULCIANO D’ABRUZZO

$15.00

Vallevò

PINOT NOIR

$14.00

Leese-Fitch / Sonoma

CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$20.00

Starmont / Napa

NERO D'AVOLA

$14.00

Le Casematte / Sicily / *Organic

BRUNELLO

$20.00

Torre Guelfa / Toscana

DONKEY + GOAT

$16.00

Gallivar Red Blend

VERDUNO

$14.00

Pelaverga / P. Roset

BOTTLED BEERS

PERONI

$9.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$9.00

DOS EQUIS

$9.00

HEINEKEN

$9.00

EINSTOCK

$9.00

BITBURGER

$9.00

BOTTLE WINE

CORKAGE FEE

$30.00

100. Prosecco

$52.00

Brut / Beio-Bisol / Veneto

101. Delamotte HALF

$52.00

Champagne / NV

101. Delamotte FULL

$79.00

Champagne / NV

102. Ferrari

$62.00

Brut / Trentino / NV

103. Franciacorta

$65.00

Brut / La Montina / *Organic

104. Franciacorta

$69.00

Sparkling Rosé / La Montina / *Organic

105. Tattinger

$89.00

Brut La Française / *Organic / NV

106. Lambrusco Dry

$56.00

CA’ de Noci Sotobosco / Biodynamic / 2020

107. Ayala

$150.00

Brut / Rosé Majeur

200. Rami Bianco

$68.00

COS / Natural / Sicily / 2020

201. Le Fraghe

$55.00

Rosé / Chiaretto / Bardolino / Veneto / *Organic / 2019

202. Tu

$66.00

Rosé / Cantina Giardino / Campagna / *Biodynamic / 2020

300. Chardonnay: Cakebread

$78.00

Cakebread / Napa / 2019

301. Chardonnay: Luuma

$66.00

Luuma / Sonoma / Natural / 2018

302. Chardonnay: Sonoma-Cutrer

$65.00

Sonoma-Cutrer / Russian River Ranches / 2018

303. Fiano di Avelllino

$65.00

Tenuta Sarno / Campania / *Sustainable / 2017

304. Gavi

$58.00

M. Chiarlo / Piemonte / 2018

305. Pinot Grigio

$62.00

Santa Margherita / Alto Adige / 2019

306. Pinot Grigio

$65.00

Collio Orientali / Livio Felluga / Friuli / 2017

314. Pinot Bianco

$58.00

Elena Walch / Trentino / 2020

307. Sauvignon Blanc

$55.00

Brander / Santa Ynez / 2019

308. Verdicchio Classico

$59.00

Bucci / dei Castelli di Jesi / *Organic / 2018

309. Sauvignon Blanc

$75.00

Massican / Napa / 2021

310. Cavaliere Bianco

$78.00

Carricanti, Benanti C. / Sicilia / 2017

311. Terrazze Singhie

$85.00

Lumassina / Liguria / 2018

312. Ronchi di Cialla

$55.00

Ribolla Gialla / Friuli / 2020

313. Ronchi di Cialla

$58.00

Friulano / Friuli / 2020

315. Zibbibo

$76.00

Pithos / COS /Sicily / 2020

400. Aglianico del Vulture

$68.00

Elena Fucci / 2018

453. Aglianico

$66.00

Cantina Giardino / Dragone / Campagna / 2013

401. Amarone della Valpolicella Classico

$95.00

Masi Costasera / 2015

402. Barbaresco

$86.00

Paitin Serraboella / Piemonte / 2017

403. Barbera d’Alba

$68.00

L. Sandrone / Piemonte / 2018

404. Barbera d’Alba

$60.00

Maraia / M. di Barolo / 2019

405. Barolo

$95.00

Castello di Verduno / Piemonte / 2016

406. Barolo

$85.00

Batasiolo / Piemonte / 2017

407. Barolo

$86.00

M. Chiarlo / Tortoniano / Piemonte / 2017

408. Brunello di Montalcino

$99.00

Campo Giovanni / Toscana / 2015

409. Brunello di Montalcino

$98.00

Donatella C. Colombini / Toscana / 2015

410. Brunello di Montalcino

$85.00

Torre Guelfa / Toscana / 2015

411. Cabernet Sauvignon

$72.00

Falcone / Paso Robles / 2018

412. Cabernet Sauvignon

$95.00

Groth / Oakville Estate / Napa / *Sustainable / 2016

413. Cabernet Sauvignon

$75.00

Justin / Paso Robles / 2018

414. Cabernet Sauvignon

$69.00

NV17 Cain Cuvee / Napa / 2016

415. Carmignano

$74.00

Capezzana / Toscana / *Organic / 2015

416. Chianti Classico

$69.00

Montesecondo / Toscana / *Organic / 2018

417. Chianti Classico

$62.00

Peppoli / Antinori / Toscana / 2017

418. Chianti Classico Reserva

$89.00

II Grigio / Gran Selection / San Felice / 2015

419. Chianti Classico

$59.00

Riserva / Nozzole / Toscana / 2017

420. Dolcetto

$58.00

Dogliani, Anna Maria Abbona / Piemonte / *Sustainable / 2017

421. Gattinara

$59.00

Antoniolo / Piemonte / 2016 / 375 ml

422. Isosceles

$99.00

Justin / Paso Robles / 2017

423. Montefalco Rosso

$56.00

Perticaia / Umbria / 2015

424. Merlot

$58.00

Ferrari-Carano / Sonoma / 2017

454. Merlot

$56.00

Marco Felluga / Friuli / 2020

425. Merlot Francis Ford Coppola

$55.00

“Diamond” / California / 2017

426. Montepulciano d’Abruzzo

$59.00

Valle Reale / *Organic / 2020

427. Nebbiolo Boniperti

$65.00

Piemonte / *Organic / 2018

428. Nebbiolo Inferno

$69.00

Nino Negri / Lombardia / 2017

429. Nerello Mascalese

$76.00

Benanti Contrada / Monte Rosso / Sycilia / 2017

430. Nero d’Avola

$59.00

Nerojbleo / Gulfi / Sicilia / *Organic / 2018

431. Pinot Nero Hofstatter-Meczan

$62.00

Trentino Alto Adige / 2018

432. Pinot Nero Furlani

$59.00

*Biodynamic / Trentino / 2018

433. Pinot Noir Carmel Road

$58.00

2018

434. Pinot Noir County Line

$69.00

Sonoma / *Organic / 2018

435. Pinot Noir Los Carneros

$78.00

R. Sinskey / 2017

436. Primitivo

$52.00

Primaterra / Puglia / 2018

437. Ripasso Zenato

$79.00

Veneto / 2016

438. Rosso Francis Ford Coppola

$55.00

California / 2016

439. Rosso di Montalcino

$62.00

Fuligni Ginestreto / Toscana / 2015

440. Super Tuscan

$98.00

Vigorello / San Felice / Toscana / 2016

441. Schiava

$52.00

Weingut Niklas / Alto Adige / 2020

442. Syrah

$66.00

County Line / Sonoma / 2019

443. Teroldego

$99.00

Granato / Foradori / Trentino-Alto Adige / *Biodynamic / 2017

444. Terre Nere

$58.00

Nerello Mascalese / Sicilia / *Organic / 2019

445. Tignanello

$189.00

Antinori / Super Tuscan / Toscana / 2017

447. Vino Nobile di Montepulciano

$75.00

Boscarelli / Toscana / *Organic / 2017

448. Zinfandel

$68.00

Summit Creek / Opolo / Paso Robles / 2018

449. Frappato

$69.00

COS / Sicily / 2020

450. Cerasuolo di Vittoria

$76.00

COS / Sicily / 2017

451. Pithos Rosso

$75.00

COS / Sicily / 2019

452. Rouge

$68.00

Institut Agricole Reg. / Valle d’ Aosta / 2020

Red Wine. $45

$45.00

Hose Wine. $ 45

$40.00

DELIVERY WHITE WINE 30

$30.00

DELIVERY WHITE WINE 20

$20.00

DELIVERY RED 20

$20.00

DELIVERY RED 30

$30.08

DELIVERY WHITE 25

$25.00

Red Wine Bl

$35.00

DESSERT WINE

GL Moscato D'Asti

$15.00

Vin Santo

$16.00

10 YR Port

$16.00

20 YR Port

$19.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
The ultimate neighborhood trattoria with a great selection of Italian wines by the bottle and by the glass, organic, fresh produce and authentic Italian cooking.

1978 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027

