- Home
- /
- Los Angeles
- /
- Farfalla Los Feliz
Farfalla Los Feliz
No reviews yet
1978 Hillhurst Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
ANTIPASTI E INSALATA
CALAMARI FRITTI
Served with our arrabiata sauce
CAPRESE
Bufala mozzarella and tomato with Tuscan extra-virgin olive oil and fresh basil
CONTADINA
Marinated red peppers, zucchini, eggplant and goat cheese
CARPACCIO DI MANZO
Thinly sliced beef topped with arugula, shaved parmesan and capers in a lemon vinaigrette
POLENTA E FUNGHI
Soft polenta topped with a red wine mushroom sauce
FRUTTI DI MARE
Seafood medley with lemon and olive oil dressing
TERRINE DI MELANZANE
Eggplant baked with mozzarella, tomato sauce and parmesan cheese
VEGETALI ALLA GRIGLIA
Grilled seasonal vegetables with a touch of Tuscan extra-virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar
BRUSCHETTA AL POMODORO
Diced tomatoes, basil and garlic served on pizza crust
ROLLINO
Smoked mozzarella and radicchio rolled and baked in a thin pizza crust
INSALATA DI FINOCCHI
Romaine lettuce, fennel, French string beans, tomatoes and radishes in a light Italian vinaigrette
INSALATA MISTA
Baby lettuce with balsamic vinaigrette, topped with roasted bell peppers and eggplant strips
INSALATA FARFALLA
Hearts of romaine and radicchio over toasted pizza bread in our Cesare dressing
ARUGULA E POMODORI
Arugula, tomatoes, grilled mushrooms and aged ricotta in a house vinaigrette
INSALATA DI FARRO
Chopped romaine, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions, and farro in a house Italian vinaigrette
INSALATA TOSCANA
Chopped romaine, cannellini beans, marinated mushrooms, tomatoes and onions in a Tuscan balsamic dressing, topped with strips of grilled skirt steak (entrée portion)
LE ZUPPE
LE PIZZE/CALZONE
FOCACCIA Rosmarino
CALZONE: FUNGHI E PROSCIUTTO
Mushrooms, ham and mozzarella with a light tomato sauce
CALZONE: VEGETARIANO
A variety of vegetables, cheese and tomato sauce
CALZONE: RICOTTA E SPINACI
Spinach, ricotta, mozzarella, parmigiano and a light tomato sauce
SALSICCIA E ARUGULA
Italian sausage, arugula, mozzarella and tomato sauce
NAPOLETANA
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, garlic and anchovies
CAPRICCIOSA
Artichokes, ham, olives, mushrooms, tomato sauce and mozzarella
MARGHERITA
Tomato sauce, mozzarella and fresh basil
PESTO E CAPRINO
Pesto, tomato sauce, mozzarella and goat cheese
VEGETARIANA
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, eggplant, bell peppers, mushrooms and radicchio
POMODORI POLLO
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, grilled chicken and sun dried tomatoes
QUATRO FORMAGGI
Fontina, mozzarella, gruyère, parmigiano and tomato sauce
PARMIGIANA
Eggplant, tomato sauce, mozzarella, parmigiano and fresh basil
PEPPERONI
Tomato sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni
ALLA AMERICANA
BBQ chicken, mozzarella, smoked gouda, red onions and cilantro
Pz SALAME
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, gorgonzola cheese and spicy salame
FRADIAVOLA
Italian sausage, mushrooms, bell peppers and onions with spicy Calabrian pepperoncino oil
ALLA BRASILIANA
Tomato sauce, mozzarella, skirt steak strips and Brazilian chimichurri
Sm ITALLIAN WHITE
Lg ITALLIAN WHITE
LE PASTE
LASAGNA EMILIANA
Traditional Bolognese style
CAPELLINI ALLA CHECCA
Angel hair pasta with diced tomatoes, olive oil, garlic and basil
PENNETTE SANTINO
Penne in a lightly spicy pink vodka sauce
SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS
Housemade spaghetti and meatballs
SPAGHETTINI IN SALSA CRUDA
With garlic, fresh tomatoes, capers, broccoli and sun-dried tomatoes
PENNE ALLA ARRABIATA
With spicy tomato sauce, garlic and Italian parsley
RIGATONI AI TRE FUNGHI
With Champignons, Shitake and Porcini mushrooms in a light pink sauce
RIGATONI POLLO E BROCCOLI
With chicken, sun-dried tomatoes and broccoli in a light cream sauce
GNOCCHI DI POLLO
GNOCCHI QUATTRO FORMAGGI
Housemade potato dumplings with your choice of sauce: Ai Filetti di Pollo e Pomodoro / Quatro Fromaggi / Pesto Genovese / Alla Bolognese
GNOCCHI PESTO
GNOCCHI BOLOGNESE
RAVIOLI DI ZUCCA
Pumpkin ravioli in a walnut and cream sauce
RAVIOLI DI RAPINI
Housemade ravioli filled with broccoli and potatoes in a tomato and garlic sauce topped with aged ricotta
RAVIOLI DI MAGRO
Housemade ravioli filled with ricotta and spinach in a tomato-basil or mascarpone and fresh sage sauce
SPAGHETTI ’AMATRICIANA
With tomato sauce, onions, black pepper and pancetta
TAGLIOLINI COZZE E VONGOLE
Housemade pasta with mussels, clams and tomato broth
TAGLIOLINI GAMBERETTI
Housemade pasta with shrimp and zucchini in a white wine, olive oil and garlic sauce
FUSILLI TARTUFATI
Corkscrew pasta with Shitake mushrooms, leeks, artichokes, white truffle oil and aged ricotta
PENNE ALLA NORMA
With tomato sauce, baked eggplant and mozzarella
FARFALLE AL SALMONE
Bowtie pasta with smoked salmon and peas in a light vodka-pink sauce
FETTUCCINE BOLOGNESE
Housemade pasta with a ground veal sauce and peas
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
SPAGHETTI CARBONARA
PASTA PUTANESCA
PASTA ALGIO/OLIO
PASTA PORCINI
PASTA PRIMAVERA
SPAGHETTI MARINARA
I PIATTI FORTI
STRACCETTI DI MANZO
Aged skirt steak marinated and grilled Piedmontese style in a parsley, onion, Tuscan extra-virgin olive oil and white balsamic pesto sauce, served with roasted potatoes and seasonal vegetables
SALMONE Zafferano
Grilled fresh Atlantic salmon with yellow pearl onions and saffron sauce over a bed of arugula, served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables
SALMONE AL PESTO
Served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables
POLENTA E SALSICCE
Italian sausages on a bed of soft cornmeal and spinach with a light tomato sauce
POLLO MARSALA
Boneless, skinless chicken breast sautéed with Shitake mushrooms and Marsala wine sauce, served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables
POLLO RUSPANTE
One-half Shelton Farms free-range chicken roasted in our wood-burning oven with garlic, fresh Mediterranean herbs and a wild mushroom sauce, served with roasted potatoes and seasonal vegetables
PAILLARD DI POLLO
Grilled chicken breast with an artichoke heart sauce, served with roasted potatoes and seasonal vegetables
PICCATA DI POLLO
Premium California chicken breast pounded and pan-roasted with white wine, lemon and caper sauce served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables
POLLO ALLA SALTIMBOCA
Boneless, skinless chicken breast, topped with prosciutto, fresh mozzarella, sage and a white wine sauce, served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables
POLLO ALLA MILANESE *
Breaded chicken breast, sautéed in a slow fire, topped with arugula, tomatoes, and shaved parmesan, served with roasted potatoes and seasonal vegetables
POLLO ALLA PARMIGIANA
Breaded chicken breast topped with fresh mozzarella and tomato sauce, served with roasted potatoes and seasonal vegetables or pasta marinara
CONTORNI/SIDES
SIDE VEGETABLES
organic, in season
SIDE SPINACH
garlic
SIDE ROASTED POTATOES
mashed or roasted
SIDE MASHED POTATOES
SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST
SIDE ITALIAN SAUSAGE
SIDE SHRIMP
SIDE MEATBALLS
SIDE PROSCIUTTO
SIDE STRACCETTI
Side Anchovies
Side Mixed Olives
Chili Flakes
Side Bolognese
UTENSILIS
Side Marinara Sauce
SIDE CAESAR DRESSING
SIDE PASTA AGLIO E OLIO
aglio and olio
SIDE PASTA MARINARA
NAPKINS
PARMESEAN
BREAD
OIL
BUTTER
Side Arrabiata Sauce
SIDE PASTA WITH BUTTER
Side Bolognese Sauce
Delivery Charge. $ 5.00
DESSERT
FAMILY PLATTER
N/A BEVERAGES
GL RED/ROSSI
HOUSE RED
Nebbiolo
Le Franghe / Veneto / *Organic
BAROLO
Ascheri / Piemonte
BARBERA D'ALBA
Sommelier’s Choice
MONTEPULCIANO D’ABRUZZO
Vallevò
PINOT NOIR
Leese-Fitch / Sonoma
CABERNET SAUVIGNON
Starmont / Napa
NERO D'AVOLA
Le Casematte / Sicily / *Organic
BRUNELLO
Torre Guelfa / Toscana
DONKEY + GOAT
Gallivar Red Blend
VERDUNO
Pelaverga / P. Roset
BOTTLE WINE
CORKAGE FEE
100. Prosecco
Brut / Beio-Bisol / Veneto
101. Delamotte HALF
Champagne / NV
101. Delamotte FULL
Champagne / NV
102. Ferrari
Brut / Trentino / NV
103. Franciacorta
Brut / La Montina / *Organic
104. Franciacorta
Sparkling Rosé / La Montina / *Organic
105. Tattinger
Brut La Française / *Organic / NV
106. Lambrusco Dry
CA’ de Noci Sotobosco / Biodynamic / 2020
107. Ayala
Brut / Rosé Majeur
200. Rami Bianco
COS / Natural / Sicily / 2020
201. Le Fraghe
Rosé / Chiaretto / Bardolino / Veneto / *Organic / 2019
202. Tu
Rosé / Cantina Giardino / Campagna / *Biodynamic / 2020
300. Chardonnay: Cakebread
Cakebread / Napa / 2019
301. Chardonnay: Luuma
Luuma / Sonoma / Natural / 2018
302. Chardonnay: Sonoma-Cutrer
Sonoma-Cutrer / Russian River Ranches / 2018
303. Fiano di Avelllino
Tenuta Sarno / Campania / *Sustainable / 2017
304. Gavi
M. Chiarlo / Piemonte / 2018
305. Pinot Grigio
Santa Margherita / Alto Adige / 2019
306. Pinot Grigio
Collio Orientali / Livio Felluga / Friuli / 2017
314. Pinot Bianco
Elena Walch / Trentino / 2020
307. Sauvignon Blanc
Brander / Santa Ynez / 2019
308. Verdicchio Classico
Bucci / dei Castelli di Jesi / *Organic / 2018
309. Sauvignon Blanc
Massican / Napa / 2021
310. Cavaliere Bianco
Carricanti, Benanti C. / Sicilia / 2017
311. Terrazze Singhie
Lumassina / Liguria / 2018
312. Ronchi di Cialla
Ribolla Gialla / Friuli / 2020
313. Ronchi di Cialla
Friulano / Friuli / 2020
315. Zibbibo
Pithos / COS /Sicily / 2020
400. Aglianico del Vulture
Elena Fucci / 2018
453. Aglianico
Cantina Giardino / Dragone / Campagna / 2013
401. Amarone della Valpolicella Classico
Masi Costasera / 2015
402. Barbaresco
Paitin Serraboella / Piemonte / 2017
403. Barbera d’Alba
L. Sandrone / Piemonte / 2018
404. Barbera d’Alba
Maraia / M. di Barolo / 2019
405. Barolo
Castello di Verduno / Piemonte / 2016
406. Barolo
Batasiolo / Piemonte / 2017
407. Barolo
M. Chiarlo / Tortoniano / Piemonte / 2017
408. Brunello di Montalcino
Campo Giovanni / Toscana / 2015
409. Brunello di Montalcino
Donatella C. Colombini / Toscana / 2015
410. Brunello di Montalcino
Torre Guelfa / Toscana / 2015
411. Cabernet Sauvignon
Falcone / Paso Robles / 2018
412. Cabernet Sauvignon
Groth / Oakville Estate / Napa / *Sustainable / 2016
413. Cabernet Sauvignon
Justin / Paso Robles / 2018
414. Cabernet Sauvignon
NV17 Cain Cuvee / Napa / 2016
415. Carmignano
Capezzana / Toscana / *Organic / 2015
416. Chianti Classico
Montesecondo / Toscana / *Organic / 2018
417. Chianti Classico
Peppoli / Antinori / Toscana / 2017
418. Chianti Classico Reserva
II Grigio / Gran Selection / San Felice / 2015
419. Chianti Classico
Riserva / Nozzole / Toscana / 2017
420. Dolcetto
Dogliani, Anna Maria Abbona / Piemonte / *Sustainable / 2017
421. Gattinara
Antoniolo / Piemonte / 2016 / 375 ml
422. Isosceles
Justin / Paso Robles / 2017
423. Montefalco Rosso
Perticaia / Umbria / 2015
424. Merlot
Ferrari-Carano / Sonoma / 2017
454. Merlot
Marco Felluga / Friuli / 2020
425. Merlot Francis Ford Coppola
“Diamond” / California / 2017
426. Montepulciano d’Abruzzo
Valle Reale / *Organic / 2020
427. Nebbiolo Boniperti
Piemonte / *Organic / 2018
428. Nebbiolo Inferno
Nino Negri / Lombardia / 2017
429. Nerello Mascalese
Benanti Contrada / Monte Rosso / Sycilia / 2017
430. Nero d’Avola
Nerojbleo / Gulfi / Sicilia / *Organic / 2018
431. Pinot Nero Hofstatter-Meczan
Trentino Alto Adige / 2018
432. Pinot Nero Furlani
*Biodynamic / Trentino / 2018
433. Pinot Noir Carmel Road
2018
434. Pinot Noir County Line
Sonoma / *Organic / 2018
435. Pinot Noir Los Carneros
R. Sinskey / 2017
436. Primitivo
Primaterra / Puglia / 2018
437. Ripasso Zenato
Veneto / 2016
438. Rosso Francis Ford Coppola
California / 2016
439. Rosso di Montalcino
Fuligni Ginestreto / Toscana / 2015
440. Super Tuscan
Vigorello / San Felice / Toscana / 2016
441. Schiava
Weingut Niklas / Alto Adige / 2020
442. Syrah
County Line / Sonoma / 2019
443. Teroldego
Granato / Foradori / Trentino-Alto Adige / *Biodynamic / 2017
444. Terre Nere
Nerello Mascalese / Sicilia / *Organic / 2019
445. Tignanello
Antinori / Super Tuscan / Toscana / 2017
447. Vino Nobile di Montepulciano
Boscarelli / Toscana / *Organic / 2017
448. Zinfandel
Summit Creek / Opolo / Paso Robles / 2018
449. Frappato
COS / Sicily / 2020
450. Cerasuolo di Vittoria
COS / Sicily / 2017
451. Pithos Rosso
COS / Sicily / 2019
452. Rouge
Institut Agricole Reg. / Valle d’ Aosta / 2020
Red Wine. $45
Hose Wine. $ 45
DELIVERY WHITE WINE 30
DELIVERY WHITE WINE 20
DELIVERY RED 20
DELIVERY RED 30
DELIVERY WHITE 25
Red Wine Bl
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
The ultimate neighborhood trattoria with a great selection of Italian wines by the bottle and by the glass, organic, fresh produce and authentic Italian cooking.
1978 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90027