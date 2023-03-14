A map showing the location of Nagila Pizza & Salads- 9411 West Pico Blvd.View gallery

Nagila Pizza & Salads- 9411 West Pico Blvd.

9411 West Pico Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90035

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Pizza

Slice Pizza

SLC Cheese Pizza

SLC Cheese Pizza

$4.00
SLC Buffalo Pizza

SLC Buffalo Pizza

$5.65

w/ feta, mozzarella, fresh basil, tomato

SLC Chicago Pizza

SLC Chicago Pizza

$5.65

thick crust, w/ grilled veggies

SLC Eggplant Pizza

$5.25

SLC Garlic Pizza

$4.70

SLC Green Peppers Pizza

$4.70

SLC Israeli Pizza

$5.25

tomato, green olive, mixed herbs

SLC Margarita Pizza

$5.25

no sauce, cheese, onion, garlic, tomato, basil

SLC Mushroom Pizza

SLC Mushroom Pizza

$4.70

SLC Olive Green Pizza

$4.70

SLC Onion Pizza

$4.70

SLC Sicilian Pizza

$4.70

square pan

SLC Spinach Pizza

SLC Spinach Pizza

$5.25

white sauce mixed cheese and spinach

SLC Stuffed Crust Pizza

SLC Stuffed Crust Pizza

$5.65

w/ mushroom, garlic basil

SLC Vegeroni Pizza

$5.25

imitation soy pepperoni

SLC Vegetable Pizza

SLC Vegetable Pizza

$5.25

SLC Black Olive

$5.25

SLC Pineapple

$5.25

SLC Jalapeño

$4.70

Med Pizza

Med Cheese

Med Cheese

$21.20

Med Black Olive

$24.20
Med Eggplant

Med Eggplant

$27.55

Med Garlic

$24.20

Med Green Pepper

$24.20

Med Israeli

$27.55

tomato, green olive, mixed herbs

Med Mac and Cheese

$32.20

Med Margarita

$27.55

no sauce, cheese, onion, garlic, tomato, basil

Med Mushroom

Med Mushroom

$24.20

Med Olive Green

$24.20

Med Onion

$24.20
Med Spinach

Med Spinach

$27.55

white sauce mixed cheese and spinach

Med Vegeroni

$27.55

imitation soy pepperoni

Med Vegetable

Med Vegetable

$27.55

Med Pineapple

$27.55

Med Jalapenos

$24.20

Large Pizza

LRG Black Olive Pizza

$30.65
LRG Buffalo Pizza

LRG Buffalo Pizza

$40.70

w/ feta, mozzarella, fresh basil, tomato

LRG Cheese Pizza

LRG Cheese Pizza

$26.85
LRG Chicago Pizza

LRG Chicago Pizza

$40.70

thick crust, w/ grilled veggies

LRG Eggplant Pizza

LRG Eggplant Pizza

$34.25

LRG Garlic Pizza

$30.65

LRG Green Olive Pizza

$30.65

LRG Green Peppers Pizza

$30.65

LRG Israeli Pizza

$34.25

tomato, green olive, mixed herbs

LRG Mac and Cheese Pizza

$38.70

LRG Margarita Pizza

$34.25

no sauce, cheese, onion, garlic, tomato, basil

LRG Mushroom Pizza

LRG Mushroom Pizza

$30.65

LRG Nagila Sicilian

$36.60

square pan

LRG Onion Pizza

$30.65
LRG Spinach Pizza

LRG Spinach Pizza

$34.25

white sauce mixed cheese and spinach

LRG Stuffed Crust Pizza

LRG Stuffed Crust Pizza

$40.70

w/ mushroom, garlic basil

LRG Vegeroni Pizza

$34.25

imitation soy pepperoni

LRG Vegetable Pizza

LRG Vegetable Pizza

$34.25

LRG Pineapple

$30.65

LRG Jalapeño

$30.65

FROZEN PIZZA

$24.85

Sandwiches

Hummus w/ Tahini Sandwich

$10.95

In pita with green salad

Egg Salad Sandwich

$10.95

In pita with green salad

Eggplant Sandwich

$10.95

In pita with green salad

Tuna Sandwich

Tuna Sandwich

$12.95

In pita with green salad

Tuna Melt

$12.50

In pita with tuna and melted cheese

Falafel Sand.

Falafel Sand.

$14.95

In pita bread with hummus, tahini, and Israeli salad

Vegi-Shawarma Sand

$14.75

in pita bread with hummus, tahini, and Israeli salad

Salad Plates

Caesar Salad

$13.95

Traditional recipe with croutons and our special Caesar dressing

Combo Plate

$16.99

Any Four Salads, four falafel balls and pita bread. Add tuna for 2.50

Falafel Plate

Falafel Plate

$16.95

w/ hummus and Israeli salad

Greek Salad

$15.95

iceberg lettuce, red and green bell peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives and feta cheese

Green Salad

$7.50

shredded lettuce with carrots and cabbage

Hummus and Tahini Salad

$12.95

Tuna Caesar Salad

$17.95

Tuna Plate

$15.95

Hot Dishes

Eggplant Parmigiana

$15.95

Falafel Parmigiana

$15.95

Lasagna

$15.95

Fettuccini Alfredo

$15.95

with or without mushrooms

Spinach Lasagna

$16.95

Ziti w/ marinara sauce and cheese

$14.95

Mac and Cheese

$15.95
Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$17.95

served with fries and coleslaw

Mexican Dishes

Nachos

Nachos

$13.50

with sauce and melted cheese

Quesadilla

$9.95
Tostada Salad

Tostada Salad

$15.95

in crispy shell with choice of refried or garbanzo beans and shredded cheese. choice of dressing: 1000 island, italian, tahina

Soups

Vegetable Soup

$7.25

Mushroom & Barley Soup

$7.25

Side Orders

Salad Side

$4.50

your choice from salad bar

Green Salad

$4.00

shredded lettuce with carrots and cabbage

Bread Stick

Bread Stick

$3.00
French Fries

French Fries

$6.45

Spicy Fries

$7.45
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.95

Side of Tuna

$13.95

1 scoop. served on bed of lettuce with pita bread

Side of Falafel Balls

Side of Falafel Balls

$8.95

Pita

$1.50

Falalel ball

$1.50

2 oz Caesar Drss

2 oz Greek Drss

2 oz 1000 Island

2 oz Tahina

1 Oz Red Hot Sauce

1 Oz Green Hot sauce

Beverages

Soft Drink

$1.50+

Canned Soda

$2.75

Perrier

$3.25

Milk

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.95

Snapple

$2.95

Malt Beer (Non-Alcoholic)

$4.25

Mineral Water

$2.50

Imported Juices/Nectar

$3.25

Reg. Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Pitcher Of Soda

$5.95

Calzones

Calzone

Spinach & Cheese Calzone

Spinach & Cheese Calzone

$12.95

Served with marinara sauce

Desserts

Ice Cream Bar

$4.50

Ice Cream Soft Serve

$5.50

Dipping Dots

$5.50

To-Go Pints

To-Go 1/2 Pints

1/2 Pint Turkish salad

$5.25

1/2 Pint Coleslaw

$4.00

1/2 pint Egg Salad

$5.25

1/2 Pint Moroccan Carrots

$5.25

1/2 Pint Corn Salad

$4.25

1/2 Pint Caesar Dressing

$5.50

1/2 Pint Tuna

$7.65

1/2 Pint Eggplant Babaganush

$5.25

1/2 Pint Humus

$5.25

1/2 Pint Spanish Eggplant

$5.25

1/2 Pint Tabouli Salad

$4.25

1/2 Pint Israeli Salad

$4.25

1/2 Pint Garbanzo bean

$4.25

1/2 Pint Red cabbage

$4.25

1/2 Pint Health Salad

$4.25

1/2 Pint Spinach Shell Pasta

$4.25

1/2 Pint Red Shell Pasta

$4.25

1/2 Pint Cucumber Salad

$4.25

1/2 Pint Tahina

$5.25

To-Go Pints

Pint Turkish Salad

$10.25

Pint Coleslaw

$7.50

Pint Egg Salad

$10.25

Pint Moroccan Carrots

$10.25

Pint Corn Salad

$8.25

Pint Caesar Dressing

$10.25

Pint Tuna

$14.95

Pint Eggplant Babaganush

$10.25

Pint Humus

$10.25

Pint Spanish Eggplant

$10.25

Pint Tabouli Salad

$8.25

Pint Israeli Salad

$8.25

Pint Garbanzo Beans

$8.25

Pint Red cabbage

$7.50

Pint Health Salad

$8.25

Pint Spinach Shell Pasta

$8.25

Pint Red Shell Pasta

$8.25

Pint Cucumber Salad

$8.25

To-Go Quarts

Quart Turkish Salad

$20.50

Quart Coleslaw

$15.00

quart Egg Salad

$20.50

Quart Moroccan Carrots

$20.50

Quart Corn Salad

$16.50

Quart caesar Dressing

$20.50

Quart Tuna

$29.90

Quart Eggplant Babaganush

$20.50

Quart Humus

$20.50

Quart Spanish Eggplant

$20.50

Quart Tabouli Salad

$16.50

Quart Israeli Salad

$16.50

Quart Garbanzo Beans

$16.50

Quart Red cabbage

$15.00

Quart Health Salad

$16.50

Quart Spinach Shell Pasta

$16.50

Quart Red Shell Pasta

$16.50

Quart Cucumber Salad

$16.50

Catering

PARTY TRAYS

Party Tray

$90.00

Pita Bread (1dz)

$15.00

Extra Falafel Ball

$1.50

PARTY SALAD BOWLS

Caesar Salad Large Bowl

$50.00

Greek Salad Large Bowl

$60.00

HOT TRAYS

Eggplant Parmigiana Tray

$60.00

Lasagna Tray

$60.00

Spinach Lasagna Tray

$55.00

Pasta Alfredo Tray

$60.00

Mac and Cheese Tray

$60.00
Ziti Tray

Ziti Tray

$60.00
Bread Stick

Bread Stick

$3.00

Veggie Meat

Veggie

Vegi-Shawarma Plate

Vegi-Shawarma Plate

$16.95

Grilled onion, mushrooms, spices, and hummus

Vegi-Shawarma Sandwich

$14.95

Soy meat cut into bite size pieces grilled with onion, mushroom & spices, served with hummus, Israeli salad and pita bread.

Vegi-burger

Vegi-burger

$15.95

veggie patty, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and sauce served with fries

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

9411 West Pico Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90035

Directions

Gallery

Map
