Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg salad sandwiches in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches

Just What I Kneaded image

FRENCH FRIES

Just What I Kneaded

2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (105 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Salad Sandwich$11.00
Tofu Egg, Chickpea, lettuce, Tomato
More about Just What I Kneaded
Item pic

 

Zinqué (zin-kae)

939 S. Broadway, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale, Green Lentils, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Grated Carrots Salad$14.00
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
Factor's Famous Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Salad Sandwich
On rye unless otherwise requested
Egg Salad$9.00
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CURRY

Los Angeles-Champion's Curry

136 S Central Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (278 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg Macaroni Salad$4.80
Elbow macaroni, hard boiled eggs, celery, chives, gem lettuce.
More about Los Angeles-Champion's Curry
MAURY'S image

BAGELS

MAURY'S

2829 Bellevue Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Salad
Maury's egg salad is silky and very mildly spicy.
Egg Salad Bagel$10.00
Toasted open-face bagel, egg salad, pickled red onion
More about MAURY'S
Item pic

 

Zinqué (zin-kae)

10250 Santa Monica Blvd suite 2790, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kale, Green Lentils, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Grated Carrots Salad$14.00
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
Item pic

 

Highly Likely

4310 W. Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Salad Sando$11.00
Harissa spiked egg salad on a pillowy toasty milk bun. Persian cucumber and gem lettuce for that fresh crunch.
More about Highly Likely
Bloom Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bloom Cafe

5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
EGG SALAD (8oz)$7.00
Eggs, dill, mustard, spices, mayo
More about Bloom Cafe
1880 Cafe image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

1880 Cafe

1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Salad
More about 1880 Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Friends & Family

5150 Hollywood Bl, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
egg salad - 1/2 pint$6.00
Farm eggs chopped with dijonaise & herbs
More about Friends & Family
Item pic

 

Zinc Cafe & Market

580 Mateo St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Egg Salad Sandwich$13.00
egg salad, butter lettuce, tomato, tabasco, dijon, whole wheat bread
More about Zinc Cafe & Market
Banner pic

 

Intent To Dine

Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
The Best Egg Salad (not a sandwich!)$8.00
NOT A SANDWICH!
Hard cooked egg tossed with garlic-lime aioli, dijon mustard, olive oil and chives
ALLERGENS // egg, allium, citrus
More about Intent To Dine
Clark Street Diner image

 

Clark Street Diner

6145 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Egg Salad Sandwich$12.00
Classic Egg Salad with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on our Sourdough Country Bread
More about Clark Street Diner
Banner pic

 

Uncle Paulie's Deli - 3rd

8053 West 3rd Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Egg Salad Sandwich$10.50
Egg Salad Side$4.50
Dill, Chives, Mayo, Dijon & Red Onion
More about Uncle Paulie's Deli - 3rd

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Huevos Rancheros

Chicken Pizza

Paninis

Seaweed Salad

Shepherds Pies

Tuna Rolls

Panang Curry

Miso Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston