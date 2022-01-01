Egg salad sandwiches in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve egg salad sandwiches
FRENCH FRIES
Just What I Kneaded
2029 Blake avenue 104, Los Angeles
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$11.00
Tofu Egg, Chickpea, lettuce, Tomato
Zinqué (zin-kae)
939 S. Broadway, Los Angeles
|Kale, Green Lentils, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Grated Carrots Salad
|$14.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Egg Salad Sandwich
On rye unless otherwise requested
|Egg Salad
|$9.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CURRY
Los Angeles-Champion's Curry
136 S Central Ave, Los Angeles
|Egg Macaroni Salad
|$4.80
Elbow macaroni, hard boiled eggs, celery, chives, gem lettuce.
BAGELS
MAURY'S
2829 Bellevue Ave, Los Angeles
|Egg Salad
Maury's egg salad is silky and very mildly spicy.
|Egg Salad Bagel
|$10.00
Toasted open-face bagel, egg salad, pickled red onion
Zinqué (zin-kae)
10250 Santa Monica Blvd suite 2790, Los Angeles
|Kale, Green Lentils, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Grated Carrots Salad
|$14.00
Highly Likely
4310 W. Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles
|Egg Salad Sando
|$11.00
Harissa spiked egg salad on a pillowy toasty milk bun. Persian cucumber and gem lettuce for that fresh crunch.
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bloom Cafe
5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|EGG SALAD (8oz)
|$7.00
Eggs, dill, mustard, spices, mayo
WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
1880 Cafe
1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles
|Egg Salad
SANDWICHES
Friends & Family
5150 Hollywood Bl, Los Angeles
|egg salad - 1/2 pint
|$6.00
Farm eggs chopped with dijonaise & herbs
Zinc Cafe & Market
580 Mateo St., Los Angeles
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
egg salad, butter lettuce, tomato, tabasco, dijon, whole wheat bread
Intent To Dine
Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles
|The Best Egg Salad (not a sandwich!)
|$8.00
NOT A SANDWICH!
Hard cooked egg tossed with garlic-lime aioli, dijon mustard, olive oil and chives
ALLERGENS // egg, allium, citrus
Clark Street Diner
6145 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles
|Egg Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
Classic Egg Salad with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo on our Sourdough Country Bread