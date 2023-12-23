Dulan’s On Crenshaw Soul Food Restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen has been serving up delicious traditional soul food in a cafeteria-style dining experience in Los Angeles since 1999. Come experience the warm southern-hospitality and made-from-scratch soul food that the Dulan family legacy is built upon at Dulan's Soul Food Kitchen where Adolf Dulan continues to place a premium on great food, family, and the community.
Location
4859 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Gallery
