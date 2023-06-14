Restaurant header imageView gallery

Taco Mell

review star

No reviews yet

4326 Crenshaw Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90008

Popular Items

Large Koolaid

$5.00

Steak Nachos

$10.00

Chicken Nachos

$9.00


XL Tacos

Steak Taco

$2.99

Chicken Taco

$2.50

Shrimp Taco

$3.99

BRC Taco

$2.00

Potato Taco

$2.25

Tiny Tacos

Tiny Steak Taco

$1.50

Tiny Chicken Taco

$1.50

Burritos

BRC Burrito

$6.50

Chicken Burrito

$9.50

Steak Burrito

$10.50

Chicken & Steak Burrito

$11.50

Shrimp Burrito

$15.00

Chicken & Shrimp Burrito

$12.50

Steak & Shrimp Burrito

$13.00

3-Meat Burrito

$15.00

Burrito Bowls

BRC Bowl

$6.00

Chicken Bowl

$9.00

Steak Bowl

$10.00

Shrimp Bowl

$14.00

Chicken & Steak Bowl

$11.00

Chicken & Shrimp Bowl

$12.00

Steak & Shrimp Bowl

$12.50

3-Meat Bowl

$14.00

Taco Plates

BRC Taco Plate

$7.00

Chicken Taco plate

$9.00

Steak Taco plate

$9.50

Steak/Chicken Mixed Taco Plate

$9.50

One of Each Taco Plate

$11.50

Shrimp Taco Plate

$13.00

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$5.50

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Steak Quesadilla

$10.00

Chicken & Steak Quesadilla

$11.50

Shrimp Quesadilla

$15.00

Chicken & Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.50

Steak & Shrimp Quesadilla

$13.00

3-Meat Quesdailla

$15.00

Dorito Nachos

Nachos

$5.50

Chicken Nachos

$9.00

Steak Nachos

$10.00

Shrimp Nachos

$14.00

Steak & Chicken Nachos

$11.00

Chicken & Shrimp Nachos

$12.00

Steak & Shrimp Nachos

$12.50

3-Meat Nachos

$14.00

Taco Salad

Salad

Salad

$5.50

Chicken Taco Salad

$8.50

Steak Taco Salad

$9.50

Shrimp Taco Salad

$13.50

Chicken & Steak Taco Salad

$10.50

Chicken & Shrimp Taco salad

$11.50

Steak & Shrimp Taco Salad

$12.00

3-Meat Taco Salad

$13.50

Beverages

Regular Koolaid

$3.00

Large Koolaid

$5.00

Sprite

$1.00

Coke

$1.00

Water

$1.00

Cup of ice

$0.50

Sides

Bag of Doritos

$1.75

Guacamole/side

$1.50

Cheese/side

$0.50

Green Sauce/side

Sour Cream/side

$0.50

Red Sauce/side

Chipotle/side

Rice/side

$1.00

Beans/side

$1.00

Pico de Gallo/side

Lettuce/side

Onions/side

Cilantro/side

Taco shell/side

$0.50

Burrito shell/side

$1.00

Green onions/side

Jalapeños/side

Olives/side

Limes/side

Extra Green Sauce

$0.50

Extra Red Sauce

$0.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4326 Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90008

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

