Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Peanut butter cookies in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies

Item pic

 

All Time

2040 Hillhurst Ave, Los Feliz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Gluten Free Peanut Butter Cookie$3.75
Yes, it really is gluten free! Chewy and delightful. *contains egg
More about All Time
Item pic

 

Breadblok

1529 Griffith Park Blvd, Unit 103, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Peanut Butter Cookie (GrF V)$6.50
More about Breadblok
Item pic

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Peanut Butter Cookie$4.75
Thick, chewy peanut butter cookie loaded with fresh-roasted peanuts.
More about ALCOVE
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Friends & Family

5150 Hollywood Bl, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (212 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Peanut Butter Cookie$3.25
More about Friends & Family
Proper Pizza and Pasta image

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Proper Pizza and Pasta

1011 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (522 reviews)
Takeout
Resees Peanut Butter Cookie$3.00
More about Proper Pizza and Pasta
Consumer pic

 

Southern Girl Desserts - Martin Luther Blvd.

3650 West Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE$2.00
More about Southern Girl Desserts - Martin Luther Blvd.

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Corn Dogs

Pho

Lasagna

Brisket

Shrimp Scampi

Ceviche

Pork Belly

Sea Urchins

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (677 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (397 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston