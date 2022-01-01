Peanut butter cookies in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve peanut butter cookies
All Time
2040 Hillhurst Ave, Los Feliz
|Gluten Free Peanut Butter Cookie
|$3.75
Yes, it really is gluten free! Chewy and delightful. *contains egg
Breadblok
1529 Griffith Park Blvd, Unit 103, Los Angeles
|Peanut Butter Cookie (GrF V)
|$6.50
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$4.75
Thick, chewy peanut butter cookie loaded with fresh-roasted peanuts.
SANDWICHES
Friends & Family
5150 Hollywood Bl, Los Angeles
|Peanut Butter Cookie
|$3.25
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Proper Pizza and Pasta
1011 S Alvarado St, Los Angeles
|Resees Peanut Butter Cookie
|$3.00