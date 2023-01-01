Grilled steaks in Los Angeles
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Four Cafe
2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles
|Grilled Steak Plate
|$15.75
Blossom - Atwater Village - 3193 Glendale Blvd
3193 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles
|22. Bun Tom, Bo Nuong - Shrimp & Grilled lemongrass steak
|$16.50
Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce
|21.Bun Cha Gio, Bo Nuong - Imperial rolls & Grilled lemongrass steak
|$16.50
Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce
|23. Bun Tom, Cha Gio, Bo Nuong - Shrimp, Imperial Roll, Grilled Lemongrass Steak
|$17.50
Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bloom Cafe
5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|GRILLED FLAT IRON STEAK
|$22.00
Mashed potato, garlic spinach, black peppercorn sauce
|GRILL SKIRT STEAK SANDWICH
|$17.95
Grilled skirt steak ciabatta sandwich.
Grilled onion, arugula, tomato. goat cheese chipotle spread.
Rosti Tuscan Kitchen- Brentwood
11740 San Vicente Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Side - Grilled Steak Prime Cut
|$15.00
SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
a.o.c. winebar
8700 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|grilled hanger steak
|$30.00
arugula, braised leek butter & fried leeks
Superfine Playa
12746 Jefferson Blvd Suite 2200, Los Angeles
|Grilled Hanger Steak
|$48.00
Mauro’s Cafe & Restaurant - 8112 Melrose Ave
8112 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|GRILLED SKIRT STEAK
|$20.00
Grilled Piedmontese skirt steak, organic romaine, tomato, caramelized onion, provolone, pesto dressing.
|GRILLED SKIRT STEAK
|$35.00
Piedmontese steak served with roasted potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables or organic mixed green salad in a vinaigrette dressing.