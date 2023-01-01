Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled steaks in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve grilled steaks

Four Cafe image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Four Cafe

2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Steak Plate$15.75
More about Four Cafe
Blossom - Atwater Village image

 

Blossom - Atwater Village - 3193 Glendale Blvd

3193 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
22. Bun Tom, Bo Nuong - Shrimp & Grilled lemongrass steak$16.50
Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce
21.Bun Cha Gio, Bo Nuong - Imperial rolls & Grilled lemongrass steak$16.50
Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce
23. Bun Tom, Cha Gio, Bo Nuong - Shrimp, Imperial Roll, Grilled Lemongrass Steak$17.50
Vermicelli rice noodle, lettuce, mint, bean sprouts, cucumber, mint, dills, peanuts, served with fish or vegeterian sauce
More about Blossom - Atwater Village - 3193 Glendale Blvd
Bloom Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bloom Cafe

5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GRILLED FLAT IRON STEAK$22.00
Mashed potato, garlic spinach, black peppercorn sauce
GRILL SKIRT STEAK SANDWICH$17.95
Grilled skirt steak ciabatta sandwich.
Grilled onion, arugula, tomato. goat cheese chipotle spread.
More about Bloom Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Rosti Tuscan Kitchen- Brentwood

11740 San Vicente Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side - Grilled Steak Prime Cut$15.00
More about Rosti Tuscan Kitchen- Brentwood
A.O.C image

SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

a.o.c. winebar

8700 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (9957 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
grilled hanger steak$30.00
arugula, braised leek butter & fried leeks
More about a.o.c. winebar
Consumer pic

 

Superfine Playa

12746 Jefferson Blvd Suite 2200, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Hanger Steak$48.00
More about Superfine Playa
Restaurant banner

 

Mauro’s Cafe & Restaurant - 8112 Melrose Ave

8112 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
GRILLED SKIRT STEAK$20.00
Grilled Piedmontese skirt steak, organic romaine, tomato, caramelized onion, provolone, pesto dressing.
GRILLED SKIRT STEAK$35.00
Piedmontese steak served with roasted potatoes and fresh seasonal vegetables or organic mixed green salad in a vinaigrette dressing.
More about Mauro’s Cafe & Restaurant - 8112 Melrose Ave

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Chilli Cheese Fries

Katsu Curry

Yakisoba

Steak Burritos

Massaman Curry

Tomato Soup

Corn Chowder

Chips And Salsa

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (67 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Sawtelle

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.3 (41 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (21 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (80 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (883 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (850 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (172 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston