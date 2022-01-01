Vegetable soup in Los Angeles
Pacific Kitchen
2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles
|Large Soup Vegetable Garbanzo bean soup
|$7.99
|Small 80z Vegetable Garbanzo bean soup
|$5.99
Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles
|Vegetable Soup
Broccoli, cabbage, carrot, onion, chicken broth
GRILL • NOODLES
Chi Dynasty
1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
|Vegetable Hot&Sour Soup🌶
|Lg Vegetable Sizzling Rice Soup
|$9.00
|Vegetable Soup
NOODLES
Kung Pao Bistro
7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Vegetable Soup (GF) - Quart
|$10.00
Vegan. Mixed vegetables, house made vegetable broth.
Nong La Cafe - Sawtelle
2055 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles
|Small Soup - Veggie
|$5.50
Small Veggie Soup
Celadon Thai Kitchen
13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City
|Vegetable Soup
|$9.00
Broccoli, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, and celery in a chicken broth soup.
|(Vegan) Vegetable Soup
|$9.00
Broccoli, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, and celery in a vegetable broth soup.
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles
|Vegetable Saimin Soup
Nong La Cafe - La Brea
145 N La Brea Ave. #B, Los Angeles
|Small Soup Only - Veggie
|$5.75
Small Veggie Soup
Feast From the East
1949 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Vegetable Dumpling Soup
|$5.75
Vegetable Dumplings in a vegetarian broth, with baby corn, sliced bamboo, sliced shiitake, scallions
RAMEN • NOODLES
Tsurumaru Udon Honpo
333 S. Alameda St, Los Angeles
|Veggie Meat (Yakiniku) Bukkake Udon/ Non Soup
|$16.00
NEW. Marinated vegan soybean meat (yakiniku) with homemade chilled udon and fresh vegan bukkake sauce topped with grated radish.