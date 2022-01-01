Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Vegetable soup in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve vegetable soup

Pacific Kitchen image

 

Pacific Kitchen

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Soup Vegetable Garbanzo bean soup$7.99
Small 80z Vegetable Garbanzo bean soup$5.99
More about Pacific Kitchen
Item pic

 

Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe

10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Soup
Broccoli, cabbage, carrot, onion, chicken broth
More about Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
Chi Dynasty image

GRILL • NOODLES

Chi Dynasty

1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Hot&Sour Soup🌶
Lg Vegetable Sizzling Rice Soup$9.00
Vegetable Soup
More about Chi Dynasty
Item pic

NOODLES

Kung Pao Bistro

7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (5036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Vegetable Soup (GF) - Quart$10.00
Vegan. Mixed vegetables, house made vegetable broth.
More about Kung Pao Bistro
Nong La Cafe - Sawtelle image

 

Nong La Cafe - Sawtelle

2055 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Soup - Veggie$5.50
Small Veggie Soup
More about Nong La Cafe - Sawtelle
Item pic

 

Celadon Thai Kitchen

13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegetable Soup$9.00
Broccoli, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, and celery in a chicken broth soup.
(Vegan) Vegetable Soup$9.00
Broccoli, cabbage, carrots, mushrooms, and celery in a vegetable broth soup.
More about Celadon Thai Kitchen
Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rutts Hawaiian Cafe

11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (5030 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Vegetable Saimin Soup
More about Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
Nong La Cafe - La Brea image

 

Nong La Cafe - La Brea

145 N La Brea Ave. #‎B, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Small Soup Only - Veggie$5.75
Small Veggie Soup
More about Nong La Cafe - La Brea
Feast From the East image

 

Feast From the East

1949 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetable Dumpling Soup$5.75
Vegetable Dumplings in a vegetarian broth, with baby corn, sliced bamboo, sliced shiitake, scallions
More about Feast From the East
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Tsurumaru Udon Honpo

333 S. Alameda St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (2053 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Meat (Yakiniku) Bukkake Udon/ Non Soup$16.00
NEW. Marinated vegan soybean meat (yakiniku) with homemade chilled udon and fresh vegan bukkake sauce topped with grated radish.
More about Tsurumaru Udon Honpo
Got Kosher? Cafe image

PRETZELS • SALADS • RIBS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Got Kosher? Bakery

8758 West Pico Boulevard, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (611 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quart Daily Vegetable Soup$12.99
More about Got Kosher? Bakery

