Beef stew in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve beef stew

Item pic

 

Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe

10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Panang Beef Curry Stew$17.00
An exotic coconut brown curry with slow cooked beef sirloin, bell peppers, cabbage and kaffir lime leave
More about Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
Item pic

 

Pearl River Deli - 935 Mei Ling Way

935 Mei Ling Way, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef Stew$16.00
Beef Short Rib and Daikon stewed in chee hou and spices
More about Pearl River Deli - 935 Mei Ling Way
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe image

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rutts Hawaiian Cafe

11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (5030 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cold Beef Stew (half sheet)$30.00
Purchased Cold, Warm at home Stove Top. Microwavable, or Freeze it for later.
Beef Stew (Catering)$30.00
We are well known for our Homemade Beef Stew. We use premium choice beef slow cooked with carrots. celery & Potatoes in a Special Tomato Based Spicy Stew.
More about Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
Item pic

 

Sunset Grill Hollywood

7439 Sunset Blvd, Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Beef stew w/dumplings$15.00
More about Sunset Grill Hollywood

