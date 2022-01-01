Beef stew in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve beef stew
Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles
|Panang Beef Curry Stew
|$17.00
An exotic coconut brown curry with slow cooked beef sirloin, bell peppers, cabbage and kaffir lime leave
Pearl River Deli - 935 Mei Ling Way
935 Mei Ling Way, Los Angeles
|Beef Stew
|$16.00
Beef Short Rib and Daikon stewed in chee hou and spices
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles
|Cold Beef Stew (half sheet)
|$30.00
Purchased Cold, Warm at home Stove Top. Microwavable, or Freeze it for later.
|Beef Stew (Catering)
|$30.00
We are well known for our Homemade Beef Stew. We use premium choice beef slow cooked with carrots. celery & Potatoes in a Special Tomato Based Spicy Stew.