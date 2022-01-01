Rice pudding in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve rice pudding
TAPAS
Orsa & Winston
122 W 4th St, Los Angeles
|MATCHA RICE PUDDING
|$9.00
Light, creamy rice pudding with miso caramel & matcha powder
BAR AMÁ
118 W 4th St, Los Angeles
|RICE PUDDING
|$12.00
Light-as-air rice pudding, inspired by the all-time greatest rice pudding at l’Ami Jean in Paris. Like a cloud. Served with caramel and graham cracker crumble.
Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village
3300 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles
|Rice Pudding
Organic basmati rice cooked with cinnamon, currants, and black chai tea. Sold as a single serving, pint, or quart.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Rice Pudding
Sunnin - Westwood
1776 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Rice Pudding
|$10.50
Rice, rose water, cinnamon, cream and pistachio.
|32oz Rice Pudding
|$37.00
Joy on York
5100 York Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Forbidden Rice Pudding
|$6.00
Coconut milk, taro and sweet potato balls. Vegan.