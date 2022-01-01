Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Rice pudding in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve rice pudding

MATCHA RICE PUDDING image

TAPAS

Orsa & Winston

122 W 4th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (241 reviews)
Takeout
MATCHA RICE PUDDING$9.00
Light, creamy rice pudding with miso caramel & matcha powder
More about Orsa & Winston
Item pic

 

BAR AMÁ

118 W 4th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (497 reviews)
Takeout
RICE PUDDING$12.00
Light-as-air rice pudding, inspired by the all-time greatest rice pudding at l’Ami Jean in Paris. Like a cloud. Served with caramel and graham cracker crumble.
More about BAR AMÁ
Item pic

 

Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village

3300 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rice Pudding
Organic basmati rice cooked with cinnamon, currants, and black chai tea. Sold as a single serving, pint, or quart.
More about Hugo's Tacos Atwater Village
Factor's Famous Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Rice Pudding
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Item pic

 

Sunnin - Westwood

1776 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Rice Pudding$10.50
Rice, rose water, cinnamon, cream and pistachio.
32oz Rice Pudding$37.00
More about Sunnin - Westwood
Item pic

 

Joy on York

5100 York Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Forbidden Rice Pudding$6.00
Coconut milk, taro and sweet potato balls. Vegan.
More about Joy on York
Item pic

 

Taco Vega

456 N Fairfax, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Rice Pudding$6.00
vanilla, roasted pineapple, toasted pumpkin seeds GF
More about Taco Vega

