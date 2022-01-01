Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Katsu curry in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve katsu curry

Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CURRY

Los Angeles-Champion's Curry - 136 S Central Ave

136 S Central Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (278 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish Katsu Curry Rice$13.50
☆Panko Breaded White Fish
☆Tomato Rakkyo Salsa, Sour Cream Sauce, Chives
★Curry Sauce Contains Beef, Pork, Fish, & Dairy (※Nut Free/ Not Gluten Free)
Pork Katsu Curry Rice$13.50
☆Panko Breaded Pork Loin
☆Tomato Rakkyo Salsa, Sour Cream Sauce, Chives
★Curry Sauce Contains Beef, Pork, Fish, & Dairy (※Nut Free/ Not Gluten Free)
Chicken Katsu Curry Rice$13.50
☆Panko Breaded Chicken Thigh
☆Tomato Rakkyo Salsa, Sour Cream Sauce, Chives
★Curry Sauce Contains Beef, Pork, Fish, & Dairy (※Nut Free/ Not Gluten Free)
More about Los Angeles-Champion's Curry - 136 S Central Ave
Item pic

 

Yojimbo

426 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Katsu Curry Plate$17.00
Chicken Katsu Sliced with Impossible Meat Curry Sauce & Steamed Rice, Benishoga
More about Yojimbo
Banner pic

 

Tenno

207 S. Central Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHICKEN CURRY KATSU BOWL$13.95
More about Tenno
Item pic

 

Katsu Bar K-Town - 3801 W. 6th Street

3801 West 6th Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Katsu Bowl$14.00
Curry with choice of Katsu, white rice and side of home-made pickles
More about Katsu Bar K-Town - 3801 W. 6th Street

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Squid

Popcorn Chicken

Tarts

Turkey Clubs

Panna Cotta

Taquitos

Rigatoni

Carne Asada Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (36 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (765 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (452 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (720 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston