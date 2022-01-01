Katsu curry in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve katsu curry
Los Angeles-Champion's Curry - 136 S Central Ave
136 S Central Ave, Los Angeles
|Fish Katsu Curry Rice
|$13.50
☆Panko Breaded White Fish
☆Tomato Rakkyo Salsa, Sour Cream Sauce, Chives
★Curry Sauce Contains Beef, Pork, Fish, & Dairy (※Nut Free/ Not Gluten Free)
|Pork Katsu Curry Rice
|$13.50
☆Panko Breaded Pork Loin
☆Tomato Rakkyo Salsa, Sour Cream Sauce, Chives
★Curry Sauce Contains Beef, Pork, Fish, & Dairy (※Nut Free/ Not Gluten Free)
|Chicken Katsu Curry Rice
|$13.50
☆Panko Breaded Chicken Thigh
☆Tomato Rakkyo Salsa, Sour Cream Sauce, Chives
★Curry Sauce Contains Beef, Pork, Fish, & Dairy (※Nut Free/ Not Gluten Free)
Yojimbo
426 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles
|Chicken Katsu Curry Plate
|$17.00
Chicken Katsu Sliced with Impossible Meat Curry Sauce & Steamed Rice, Benishoga