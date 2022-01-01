Main picView gallery

Ichima

review star

No reviews yet

325 N Rosemead Blvd

Pasadena, CA 90012

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Signature Menu

Rose Bowl

$25.50

[6pcs] Spicy Albacore, Scallop, Avocado, Asparagus wrapped with fresj tuna with house special sauce.

Hotate Crudo

$24.50

[6pcs] Giant scallop, kiwi, yuzu paste and juice, olive oil, seasalt.

Tuna Carpaccio

$23.50

[7pcs] Seared tuna steak with tomato, mango, green onion, kaiware, onionm, sesame seed, oba and house special sacue.

Ahi Tuna Steak

$23.50

[6pcs] Seared tuna with pepper, served with truffle guacamole, deep fried garlic, and balsamic glaze.

Poke Tower

$23.50

Chopped fresh tuna, salmon, yellowtail with avocado, cucumber, onion, sesame seed, kaiware on top with house special sauce.

Tako Carpaccio

$20.95

[7pcs] Octopus with onion, ikura, kaiware, onion, green onion, sesame ssed, oba with house special sauce.

Seared Albacore Sashimi

$22.95

[7pcs] Seared albacore sashimi topped with fried crispy onions. Served with house special sauce.

Salmon Snow Crab

$23.95

[6pcs] Snow crab jalapeno, lemon peels wrapped with salmon, mango and goma sauce.

Jalapeno Yellowtail

$23.95

[7pcs] Yellowtail sashimi and jalapeno cilantro with chili oil, yuzu and ponzu sauce.

Jessica Alba

$23.95

[6pcs] Spicy tuna and avocado, jalapeno wrapped with seared albacore sashimi with house special sauce.

Salmon Carpaccio

$23.95

[6pcs] Seared salmon, salmon egg, fried garlic, green onion with house special sauce.

Sammy Salmon

$20.95

[5pcs] Wonton Chip, Fried Salmon, Micro Cilantro, Spicy Sauce, Truffle Oil, Wasabi Mayo, Eel Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Red Onions, Jalapeno

Sushi

Tuna (Maguro)

$6.95

Sushi 2pcs

Salmon (Sake)

$6.50

Sushi 2pcs

Yellowtail (Hamachi)

$6.75

Sushi 2pcs

Halibut (Hirame)

$6.95

Sushi 2pcs

Albacore (Shiro Maguro)

$6.75

Sushi 2pcs

Octopus (Tako)

$6.50

Sushi 2pcs

Mackerel (Saba)

$5.75

Sushi 2pcs

Shrimp (Ebi)

$5.50

Sushi 2pcs

Squid (Ika)

$6.50

Sushi 2pcs

Fresh Water Eel (Unagi)

$6.95

Sushi 2pcs

Snow Crab (Kani)

$6.95

Sushi 2pcs

Bluefin Tuna (Hon Maguro)

$11.95

Sushi 2pcs

Smelt Egg (Masago)

$5.50

Sushi 2pcs

Amberjack (Kanpachi)

$7.50

Sushi 2pcs

Scallop (Kalbashira)

$5.50

Sushi 2pcs

Egg (Tamago)

$4.50

Sushi 2pcs

Sweet Shrimp (Amaebi)

$8.95

Sushi 2pcs

Yellowtail Belly (Hamachi Toro)

$7.50

Sushi 2pcs

Salmon Belly (Sake Harasu)

$7.25

Sushi 2pcs

Albacore Belly Sushi

$6.75

Black Snapper (Kurodai)

$7.95

Sushi 2pcs

Red Snapper (Madai)

$8.50

Sushi 2pcs

Salmon Egg (Ikura)

$8.95

Sushi 2pcs

Giant Scallop (Hotate)

$8.50

Sushi 2pcs

Sea Urchin (Uni)

$19.75Out of stock

Sushi 2pcs

Fatty Tuna (Toro)

$14.95

Sushi 2pcs

Bean curd (Inari)

$4.50

Engawa Sushi

$5.75

Sashimi / Shooter

Tuna Sashimi

$22.95

Salmon Sashimi

$20.95

Yellowtail Sashimi

$21.95

Halibut Sashimi

$22.95

Albacore Sashimi

$21.95

Octopus Sashimi

$20.95

Amber Jack Sashimi

$23.95

Yellowtail Belly Sashimi

$23.95

Salmon Belly Sashimi

$23.50

Black Snapper Sashimi

$24.95

Red Snapper Sashimi

$25.50

Uni Sashimi

$49.95

Fatty Tuna Sashimi

$39.95

Albacore Belly Sashimi

$19.95

Bluefin Tuna Sashimi

$29.95

Saba Sashimi

$15.25

Hotate Sashimi

$23.95

Tamago Sashimi

$11.95

Ika Sashimi

$15.95

Oyster Shooter

$7.95

Uni Shooter

$10.95

Uni / Oyster Shooter

$13.95

Quail Egg Shooter

$2.95

Cut Roll

California Roll (C)

$5.95

Spicy California Roll (C)

$6.50

Spicy Tuna Roll (C)

$6.95

Philadelphia Roll (C)

$7.95

Tuna Roll (C)

$7.50

Yellowtail Roll (C)

$7.25

Salmon Roll (C)

$6.95

Cucumber Roll (C)

$5.50

Veggie Roll (C)

$5.95

Avocado roll (C)

$6.50

Spicy Salmon Roll (C)

$6.95

Crab Roll (C)

$6.50

Salmon Skin Roll (C)

$6.50

Spicy Albacore Roll (C)

$6.95

Shrimp Roll (C)

$5.95

Spicy Shrimp Roll (C)

$6.50

Scallop Roll (C)

$6.50

Spicy Scallop Roll (C)

$6.95

Marinated Squid ROll (C)

$6.95

Unagi Avocado Roll (C)

$9.95

Baked Spicy Salmon Roll (C)

$9.95

Octopus Roll (C)

$7.25

Rice Roll

$3.00

Albacore Roll (C)

$6.95

Hand Roll

California roll (H)

$5.95

Spicy California Roll (H)

$6.50

Spicy Tuna Roll (H)

$6.95

Philadelphia Roll (H)

$7.95

Tuna Roll (H)

$7.50

Yellowtail Roll (H)

$7.25

Salmon Roll (H)

$6.95

Cucumber Roll (H)

$5.50

Veggie Roll (H)

$5.95

Avocado Roll (H)

$6.50

Spicy Salmon Roll (H)

$6.95

Crab Roll (H)

$6.50

Salmon Skin Roll (H)

$6.50

Spicy Albacore Roll (H)

$6.95

Shrimp Roll (H)

$5.95

Spicy Shrimp Roll (H)

$6.50

Scallop Roll (H)

$6.50

Spicy Scallop Roll (H)

$6.95

Marinated Squid Roll (H)

$6.95

Unagi Avocado Roll (H)

$9.95

Blue Crab Roll (H)

$13.95

Snow Crab Hand Roll

$8.00

Fresh Rolls

Ichima Roll

$17.95

IN: Tuna, salmon, yellowtail. OUT: Avocado on top of soy paper with sauce.

Cucumber Special Roll

$16.95

[6pcs] Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, crabmeat wrapped with cucumber, with sauce

Omega-3 Roll

$15.95

IN: Spicy salmon, cucumber. OUT: Seared salmon, sweet relish, chopped jalapeno with sauce.

Mango Tango

$15.95

IN: Spicy tuna, crabmeat, cucumber. OUT: Salmon, honey roasted pecan, mango, tempura flakes, avocado, with sauce.

Hungry Roll

$15.95

IN: Spicy albacore, cilantro, cucumber. OUT: Seared albacore, scallion, with sauce

Taheati Roll

$15.95

IN: Spicy tuna, cucumber. OUT: Seared albacore, avocado, crispy onion, with sauce.

Rainbow Roll

$15.95

IN: Crabmeat , avocado. OUT: Tuna, salmon, albacore, shrimp, avocado.

Marilyn Mon-Roll

$15.95

IN: Spicy Albacore, Spicy Scallop. OUT: Spicy Tuna on soy paper, with sauce.

In & Out Tuna Roll

$15.95

IN: Spicy tuna, cucumber. OUT: Tuna, avocado, with sauce.

Red Dragon

$15.95

IN: Crabmeat, cucumber, asparagus. OUT: Fresh Tuna, fried garlic, with sauce.

Pasadena Roll

$15.95

IN: Spicy albacore, cucumber. OUT: Seared albacore, sliced onion, scallion, with sauce.

Candy Roll

$17.95

In : spicy yellowtail, cucumber, soy paper Out : seared salmon, tuna, Goma, yuzu ponzu

Caliente Roll

$15.50

IN: Crabmeat, cilantro, cucumber. OUT: Spicy tuna, seared albacore, jalapeno, with sauce.

Yellowtail Delight Roll

$16.50

IN: Spicy tuna, cucumber. OUT: yellowtail, avocado, scallion, with sauce,

House Roll

$14.50

IN: Avocado, cream cheese, crabmeat. OUT: crab stick, shrimp, with sauce.

Playboy Roll

$15.95

IN: Cucumber, asparagus, spicy crabmeat. OUT: Shrimp, salmon, avocado, with sauce.

Poke Wrap

$13.95

Chopped tuna, salmon, avocado, seaweed salad wrapped in soy paper.

Alaskan Roll

$14.95

IN: Crabmeat, Avocado. OUT: fresh salmon, avocado, with sauce.

Hawaiian Roll

$14.95

IN: Crabmeat, avocado. OUT: tuna, avocado, with sauce.

Blue Crab Roll (C)

$13.95

IN: Blue crab, avocado. OUT: Soy paper, with sauce.

Hot Night Roll

$14.95

IN: Spicy crabmeat, cucumber. OUT: Seared tuna, avocado, scallion with sauce.

Kiss of Fire

$13.95

[6pcs] IN: Crabmeat, avocado. OUT: Mixed chopped tomato, tuna with spicy sauce, kaiware.

Mission Roll

$17.95

In : spicy albacore, cucumber, jalapeno Out: yellowtail, avocado, soy paper, yuzu ponzu, Goma

Red Rose Roll

$12.95

IN: Crabmeat, avocado. OUT: Spicy tuna and crunch on top, with sauce.

Baked Rolls

Lobsta Roll

$16.50

[6pcs] IN: Crabmeat, avocado. OUT: Baked crawfish, smelt egg, scallion, with sauce.

Snow Cone

$14.95

IN: Crabmeat, avocado. OUT: baked albacore, baked crawfish, scallion, smelt egg with sauce.

Baked Salmon Roll

$14.95

IN: Crabmeat , avocado. OUT: Baked salmon, smelt egg, scallion, with sauce.

B.S.C.R

$14.50

IN: Crabmeat, avocado. OUT: Baked scallop, smelt egg, scallion, with sauce.

Caterpillar

$14.50

IN: Crabmeat, avocado, freshwater eel. OUT: Avocado, with sauce.

Black Tiger Roll

$14.95

IN: Spicy crabmeat, cucumber. OUT: Freshwater eel, shrimp, with sauce.

Dynamite Roll

$13.50

[6pcs] IN: Crabmeat, avocado. OUT: Sautéed Scallop, mushroom, onion and crab, smelt egg, scallion, with sauce.

Lava Lamp (Volcano)

$9.95

[4pcs] Albacore and almon baked with garlic topped with seared garlic.

Baked Crab Hand Roll

$7.50

Imitation Crab baked hand roll with soy paper, with sauce.

Tempura Special Rolls

Grinch Roll

$17.95

In : unagi, cucumber, shrimp tempura Out : spinach, spicy salmon, eel sauce, Japanese dressing, wasabi mayo

Rolce Royz

$16.95

IN: Cucumber avocado, shrimp tempura. OUT: Spicy albacore, crabstick, tempura flakes, with sauce.

Golden Unagi Roll

$16.95

IN: Avocado shrimp tempura, cucumber. OUT: freshwater eel tempura, bonito flakes, sesame seeds, truffle oil.

Jala Bomb Roll

$16.50

IN: Spicy tuna, Crabmeat, cream cheese, fried jalapeno. OUT: Spicy albacore, tempura flakes, with sauce.

Sumo Roll

$15.95

IN: Cucumber avocado, shrimp tempura. OUT: Soy paper tempura, spicy albacore, fried garlic, with sauce.

Dragon Roll

$15.95

IN: Crabmeat, shrimp tempura, cucumber. OUT: Freshwater eel, avocado, with sauce.

Popcorn Salmon Roll

$15.50

[6pcs] Popcorn salmon, raw garlic, parsley, olive oil on top of California roll.

Fantasy Roll

$14.95

IN: Spicy tuna, cucumber, shrimp tempura. OUT: avocado, with sauce.

Samurai Roll

$14.50

IN: Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado. OUT: seaweed tempura, spicy tuna, with sauce.

Monkey Crown Roll

$14.50

IN: Spicy crabmeat, spicy tuna, cream cheese. OUT: Fried mushroom, tempura flakes with sauce.

Toot C Roll

$14.95

IN: Spicy crabmeat, cucumber, shrimp tempura. OUT: Marinated beef, crispy onion, with sauce.

Bora Bora

$14.50

IN: Crabmeat, cucumber, shrimp tempura. OUT: spicy tuna, with sauce.

Salmon Lover

$14.95

IN: Crabmeat, cucumber, shrimp tempura. OUT: Fresh salmon, avocado, with sauce.

Sierra Madre Roll

$13.95

[6pcs] Deep fried spicy tuna, asparagus, avocado with shrimp tempura, with sauce.

Jalapeno Tempura Roll

$13.50

[5pcs] Spicy tuna, fried jalapeno, cucumber, with sauce.

Spider Roll

$13.95

[5pcs] IN: Crabmeat. cucumber, gobo, soft shell crab, smelt egg on top, with sauce.

Tiger Roll

$12.95

IN: Crabmeat, cucumber, shrimp tempura. OUT: shrimp, avocado, with sauce.

Cruch Roll

$12.95

[6pcs] IN: Spicy crabmeat, avocado, shrimp tempura. OUT: Mixed spicy tuna and crabmeat, tempura flakes, with sauce.

Heart Attack

$12.95

[6pcs] Deep fried Jalapeno with spicy tuna, crabmeat, cream cheese, with sauce.

Calamari Tempura Roll

$11.95

[5pcs] IN: Crabmeat, cucumber, calamari tempura, with sauce.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.50

[5pcs] IN: crabmeat, cucumber, shrimp tempura, with sauce.

Ichima Wrap

$9.95

Spicy tuna, spicy crabmeat, lettuce, shrimp tempura, gobo wrapped in soy paper out deli style.

Philly Deep

$10.95

Deep fried Philadelphia roll, with sauce.

Spicy Tuna Deep

$9.95

Spicy Cali Deep

$9.95

Cali Deep

$9.95

Veggie Tempura Roll

$10.45

Sushi Combination

Ichima Sushi Combination

$26.95

Tuna (2pcs) + Salmon (2pcs) + Shrimp (2pcs) + California Roll + Spicy Tuna Roll

Sakura Sushi Combination

$29.95

9pcs Chef Choice Sushi + California Roll or Spicy Tuna Roll

Sashimi Combination

Sakana Sashimi

$36.95

Chef Choice 14pcs

Umi Sashimi

$69.95

24pcs Chef Choice Sashimi

Chirashi

$29.95

12pcs Chef Choices Sashimi + Tamago + Crabstick + Ikura

Salads

Sashimi Salad

$20.95

Pecan Mango Salmon Salad

$17.95

Tofu Salad

$11.95

Spicy Tuna Salad

$11.95

Salmon Skin Salad

$10.95

Marinated Squid Salad

$9.95

Seaweed Salad

$6.95

Cucumber Salad

$5.95

House Salad

$4.95

House Ginger Salad

$4.95

Shrimp and Crab Salad

$13.95

Oyster

Fat Bastard 3Pcs

$8.45

Fat Bastard 6Pcs

$16.95

Fat Bastard 12Pcs

$33.95

Shigoku 3Pcs

$8.45

Shigoku 6Pcs

$16.95

Shigoku 12Pcs

$33.95

Kumamoto 3Pcs

$8.95

Kumamoto 6Pcs

$17.95

Kumamoto 12Pcs

$35.95

Kusshi 3Pcs

$10.00

Kusshi 6Pcs

$19.00

Small Dish

Spicy Tuna on Crispy Rice

$12.95

4pcs creamy Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce on Top of Buttered Crispy Rice

Spicy Tuna Tartare

$10.95

Spicy Tuna, Fried Chip With Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Crunch Sriracha

Sesame Chicken

$8.95

Marinated Chicken in Sesame BBQ Sauce

Soft Shell Crab

$9.95

Whole Piece of Fried Soft Shell Crab

Sake Kama

$11.95

Grilled Salmon Collar

Hamachi Kama

$15.95

Agedashi Tofu

$6.95

[5pcs] Lightly deep fried tofu with yuzu sauce (Japanese Citrus)

Shishito Pepper

$7.95

Pan Fried Shishito Pepper with Soy sauce

Fried Calamari

$8.50

Lightly Fried Calamari with Sweet Hot Sauce

Takoyaki

$6.95

[4pcs] Lightly Fried Wheat Cakes Filled with Diced Octopus with May & House special Sauce

Mixed Tempura

$7.95

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura with Tempura Sauce

Veggie Tempura

$7.95

Baked Green Mussel

$7.95

[4pcs] Baked Green Mussel with Mayo Sauce. Served with Green onion and Masago

Monkey Balls

$7.50

[4pcs] Deep fried white button mushroom with spicy tuna and crabmeat. Served with eel sauce, green onion and masago

Avocado Eggroll

$7.50

[5pcs] Avocado with Goma sauce, Spicy Mayo, Crunch, sriracha.

Gyoza

$6.95

[6pcs] Beef Dumpling with Sweet & Sour soy sauce

Garlic Edamame

$6.95

Pan Fried soy bean with chopped fresh garlic & chili peppers

Edamame

$4.50

Sautéed Edamame

Ankimo

$18.95

[3pcs] Monkfish liver, Chinese broccoli, tobiko, sesame seed, scallion, spicy daikon, fish flake, chill oil, Japanese dressing and ponzu

Bento Combinations

Lunch Bento Box 1 item

$14.95

Lunch Bento Box 2 items

$17.95

Served with miso soup, salad rice and Mixed Tempura. Each items might be duplicated but salmon teriyaki.

Dinner Bento Box 1 item

$17.95

Served with miso soup, salad rice and Mixed Tempura. Each items might be duplicated but salmon teriyaki.

Dinner Bento Box 2 items

$20.95

Served with miso soup, salad rice and Mixed Tempura. Each items might be duplicated but salmon teriyaki.

Noodle

Katsu Curry Udon

$17.95

Udon

$9.95

Udon - Plain

$9.95

Yakisoba

$10.95

Yakisoba - Plain

$10.95

Mori Soba

$8.95

Mori Soba + M. Tempura

$14.95

Chicken Teriyaki - Kid

$7.95

Beef Teriyaki - Kid

$8.95

Value Meal

Fillet of grilled eel on steamed rice.

Chicken Teriyaki

$13.95

Beef Teriyaki

$15.95

Beef and Chicken Teriyaki

$15.95

Marinated BBQ Beef

$15.95

Grilled Salmon

$22.99

Unagi Don Buri

$24.95

Katsu Curry Special

Pork Katsu Curry

$20.95

Chicken Katsu Curry

$20.95

Cheese Katsu Curry

$22.95

Jalapeno Cheese Katsu Curry

$23.95

Marinated Beef Curry Bowl

$17.95

Beverages

Water

Hot Water

Coke

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Water No Ice

Hot Green Tea

$2.95

Diet Coke

$2.95

Sprite

$2.95

MISO FREE

Shirley Temple

$2.95

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Cherry Coke

$2.95

Apple Juice

$2.95

Flavored Iced Tea

$3.50

Iced Green Tea

$2.95

Perrier

$3.25

Soda Water

Ice Cup Only

Kid Water

Beer

Orion (L)

$9.95

Premium Beer

Sapporo Premium Black

$8.95Out of stock

Can

Asahi (S)

$4.95

Asahi (L)

$7.95

Saporro (S)

$4.95

Sapporo (L)

$7.95

Kirin (S)

$4.95

Kirin (L)

$7.95

Kirin Light (S)

$4.95

Kirin Light (L)

$7.95

Beer Glass

No Glass

Corkage FEE

$14.00

Sake

Onikoroshi

$79.95

720ML

Dassai

$20.95

300ML

Kikusui (S)

$17.95

Kikusui (L)

$40.95

Sho Chiku Bai Nigori

$12.95

375ML

Strawberry Nigori

$14.95

300ML

Kurosawa

$16.95

300ML

Sho Chiku Bai Ginjo

$12.95

300ML

Soju

$9.95

KOREAN SOJU 375ML

House Hot Sake (S)

$4.95

House Hot Sake (L)

$7.95

No Glass

Hot Sake Glass

Cold Sake Glass

Wine

Chardonnay (G)

$5.95

Chardonnay (B)

$24.95

Cabernet Sauvignon (G)

$5.95

Carbernet Sauvignon (B)

$24.95

Plum Wine (G)

$5.95

Pinot Grigio (G)

$5.25

Pinot Grigio (B)

$22.95

Corkage Fee

$14.00

Side

Shrimp tempura (Pcs)

$1.50

Miso Soup (S)

$1.50

Miso Soup (L)

$6.50

Tofu Miso

$2.50

Rice (S)

$1.25

Rice (L)

$5.00

Edamame (S)

$3.00

Edamame (L)

$5.75

Sushi Rice (S)

$2.00

Sushi Rice (L)

$9.00

Cold Tofu Only

$3.00

Ginger

$1.00

Extra Sauce

Udon Noodle Only

$4.50

Gobo

$1.50

Spicy Tuna Bowl no rice

$12.00

Extra Dressing Free

Extra Dressing $1

$1.00

Ginger (Large 8Oz)

$10.00

Soy Sauce Green

Soy Sauce Red

Extra

Crispy Onion Side

$2.50

Pecan Side

$0.25

Seaweed Paper Side

$0.50

Soy Paper Side

$1.50

Cucumber Side

$3.00

Cream Cheese

$1.50

Masago Side

$3.50

Fresh Wasabi

$3.00

Green Onions Side

$1.00

Avocado Side

$3.50

Cilantro Side

$0.75

Kaiware Side

$0.75

Crab Stick Side

$1.25

Crab meat bowl

$10.50

Jalapeno Side

$2.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Gobo

$0.75

Yuzu Paste

$2.50

Shiso Leaf (2)

$0.50

Tempura Sauce

$0.75

Chopsticks

Chopsticks

Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.95

Green Tea Ice Cream

$1.95

Birth Day Ice Cream

Tempura Ice Cream

Temp Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.95

Temp Green Tea Ice Cream

$4.95

Macaron

Macaron Cappuccino

$3.50

Macaron Green Tea

$3.50

Macaron Mango

$3.50

Macaron Strawberry

$3.50

Macaron Vanilla

$3.50

Employee Meal

[E] Udon

[E] Chicken Cutlet Bowl

Out of stock

[E] Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

[E] Cucumber Roll

[E] Vegetable Roll

[E] California Roll

[E] Yakisoba

[E] Chicken Yakisoba

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy

Location

325 N Rosemead Blvd, Pasadena, CA 90012

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kabuki - Pasadena
orange starNo Reviews
3539 E. Foothill Blvd Pasadena, CA 91107
View restaurantnext
Tacocita
orange star4.6 • 925
203 S Rosemead Pasadena, CA 91107
View restaurantnext
Movita Juice Bar-Pasadena
orange starNo Reviews
2335 East Colorado Boulevard Pasadena, CA 91107
View restaurantnext
Poppy Cake Baking Company - SM - 328 W Sierra Madre Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
328 W Sierra Madre Blvd Sierra Madre, CA 91024
View restaurantnext
Julienne
orange starNo Reviews
2649 Mission St San Marino, CA 91108
View restaurantnext
Ten Ren's Tea Time- Arcadia - 846 W. Duarte Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
846 W. Duarte Rd. Arcadia, CA 91007
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pasadena

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pasadena
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston