Ichima
325 N Rosemead Blvd
Pasadena, CA 90012
Signature Menu
Rose Bowl
[6pcs] Spicy Albacore, Scallop, Avocado, Asparagus wrapped with fresj tuna with house special sauce.
Hotate Crudo
[6pcs] Giant scallop, kiwi, yuzu paste and juice, olive oil, seasalt.
Tuna Carpaccio
[7pcs] Seared tuna steak with tomato, mango, green onion, kaiware, onionm, sesame seed, oba and house special sacue.
Ahi Tuna Steak
[6pcs] Seared tuna with pepper, served with truffle guacamole, deep fried garlic, and balsamic glaze.
Poke Tower
Chopped fresh tuna, salmon, yellowtail with avocado, cucumber, onion, sesame seed, kaiware on top with house special sauce.
Tako Carpaccio
[7pcs] Octopus with onion, ikura, kaiware, onion, green onion, sesame ssed, oba with house special sauce.
Seared Albacore Sashimi
[7pcs] Seared albacore sashimi topped with fried crispy onions. Served with house special sauce.
Salmon Snow Crab
[6pcs] Snow crab jalapeno, lemon peels wrapped with salmon, mango and goma sauce.
Jalapeno Yellowtail
[7pcs] Yellowtail sashimi and jalapeno cilantro with chili oil, yuzu and ponzu sauce.
Jessica Alba
[6pcs] Spicy tuna and avocado, jalapeno wrapped with seared albacore sashimi with house special sauce.
Salmon Carpaccio
[6pcs] Seared salmon, salmon egg, fried garlic, green onion with house special sauce.
Sammy Salmon
[5pcs] Wonton Chip, Fried Salmon, Micro Cilantro, Spicy Sauce, Truffle Oil, Wasabi Mayo, Eel Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Red Onions, Jalapeno
Sushi
Tuna (Maguro)
Sushi 2pcs
Salmon (Sake)
Sushi 2pcs
Yellowtail (Hamachi)
Sushi 2pcs
Halibut (Hirame)
Sushi 2pcs
Albacore (Shiro Maguro)
Sushi 2pcs
Octopus (Tako)
Sushi 2pcs
Mackerel (Saba)
Sushi 2pcs
Shrimp (Ebi)
Sushi 2pcs
Squid (Ika)
Sushi 2pcs
Fresh Water Eel (Unagi)
Sushi 2pcs
Snow Crab (Kani)
Sushi 2pcs
Bluefin Tuna (Hon Maguro)
Sushi 2pcs
Smelt Egg (Masago)
Sushi 2pcs
Amberjack (Kanpachi)
Sushi 2pcs
Scallop (Kalbashira)
Sushi 2pcs
Egg (Tamago)
Sushi 2pcs
Sweet Shrimp (Amaebi)
Sushi 2pcs
Yellowtail Belly (Hamachi Toro)
Sushi 2pcs
Salmon Belly (Sake Harasu)
Sushi 2pcs
Albacore Belly Sushi
Black Snapper (Kurodai)
Sushi 2pcs
Red Snapper (Madai)
Sushi 2pcs
Salmon Egg (Ikura)
Sushi 2pcs
Giant Scallop (Hotate)
Sushi 2pcs
Sea Urchin (Uni)
Sushi 2pcs
Fatty Tuna (Toro)
Sushi 2pcs
Bean curd (Inari)
Engawa Sushi
Sashimi / Shooter
Tuna Sashimi
Salmon Sashimi
Yellowtail Sashimi
Halibut Sashimi
Albacore Sashimi
Octopus Sashimi
Amber Jack Sashimi
Yellowtail Belly Sashimi
Salmon Belly Sashimi
Black Snapper Sashimi
Red Snapper Sashimi
Uni Sashimi
Fatty Tuna Sashimi
Albacore Belly Sashimi
Bluefin Tuna Sashimi
Saba Sashimi
Hotate Sashimi
Tamago Sashimi
Ika Sashimi
Oyster Shooter
Uni Shooter
Uni / Oyster Shooter
Quail Egg Shooter
Cut Roll
California Roll (C)
Spicy California Roll (C)
Spicy Tuna Roll (C)
Philadelphia Roll (C)
Tuna Roll (C)
Yellowtail Roll (C)
Salmon Roll (C)
Cucumber Roll (C)
Veggie Roll (C)
Avocado roll (C)
Spicy Salmon Roll (C)
Crab Roll (C)
Salmon Skin Roll (C)
Spicy Albacore Roll (C)
Shrimp Roll (C)
Spicy Shrimp Roll (C)
Scallop Roll (C)
Spicy Scallop Roll (C)
Marinated Squid ROll (C)
Unagi Avocado Roll (C)
Baked Spicy Salmon Roll (C)
Octopus Roll (C)
Rice Roll
Albacore Roll (C)
Hand Roll
California roll (H)
Spicy California Roll (H)
Spicy Tuna Roll (H)
Philadelphia Roll (H)
Tuna Roll (H)
Yellowtail Roll (H)
Salmon Roll (H)
Cucumber Roll (H)
Veggie Roll (H)
Avocado Roll (H)
Spicy Salmon Roll (H)
Crab Roll (H)
Salmon Skin Roll (H)
Spicy Albacore Roll (H)
Shrimp Roll (H)
Spicy Shrimp Roll (H)
Scallop Roll (H)
Spicy Scallop Roll (H)
Marinated Squid Roll (H)
Unagi Avocado Roll (H)
Blue Crab Roll (H)
Snow Crab Hand Roll
Fresh Rolls
Ichima Roll
IN: Tuna, salmon, yellowtail. OUT: Avocado on top of soy paper with sauce.
Cucumber Special Roll
[6pcs] Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado, crabmeat wrapped with cucumber, with sauce
Omega-3 Roll
IN: Spicy salmon, cucumber. OUT: Seared salmon, sweet relish, chopped jalapeno with sauce.
Mango Tango
IN: Spicy tuna, crabmeat, cucumber. OUT: Salmon, honey roasted pecan, mango, tempura flakes, avocado, with sauce.
Hungry Roll
IN: Spicy albacore, cilantro, cucumber. OUT: Seared albacore, scallion, with sauce
Taheati Roll
IN: Spicy tuna, cucumber. OUT: Seared albacore, avocado, crispy onion, with sauce.
Rainbow Roll
IN: Crabmeat , avocado. OUT: Tuna, salmon, albacore, shrimp, avocado.
Marilyn Mon-Roll
IN: Spicy Albacore, Spicy Scallop. OUT: Spicy Tuna on soy paper, with sauce.
In & Out Tuna Roll
IN: Spicy tuna, cucumber. OUT: Tuna, avocado, with sauce.
Red Dragon
IN: Crabmeat, cucumber, asparagus. OUT: Fresh Tuna, fried garlic, with sauce.
Pasadena Roll
IN: Spicy albacore, cucumber. OUT: Seared albacore, sliced onion, scallion, with sauce.
Candy Roll
In : spicy yellowtail, cucumber, soy paper Out : seared salmon, tuna, Goma, yuzu ponzu
Caliente Roll
IN: Crabmeat, cilantro, cucumber. OUT: Spicy tuna, seared albacore, jalapeno, with sauce.
Yellowtail Delight Roll
IN: Spicy tuna, cucumber. OUT: yellowtail, avocado, scallion, with sauce,
House Roll
IN: Avocado, cream cheese, crabmeat. OUT: crab stick, shrimp, with sauce.
Playboy Roll
IN: Cucumber, asparagus, spicy crabmeat. OUT: Shrimp, salmon, avocado, with sauce.
Poke Wrap
Chopped tuna, salmon, avocado, seaweed salad wrapped in soy paper.
Alaskan Roll
IN: Crabmeat, Avocado. OUT: fresh salmon, avocado, with sauce.
Hawaiian Roll
IN: Crabmeat, avocado. OUT: tuna, avocado, with sauce.
Blue Crab Roll (C)
IN: Blue crab, avocado. OUT: Soy paper, with sauce.
Hot Night Roll
IN: Spicy crabmeat, cucumber. OUT: Seared tuna, avocado, scallion with sauce.
Kiss of Fire
[6pcs] IN: Crabmeat, avocado. OUT: Mixed chopped tomato, tuna with spicy sauce, kaiware.
Mission Roll
In : spicy albacore, cucumber, jalapeno Out: yellowtail, avocado, soy paper, yuzu ponzu, Goma
Red Rose Roll
IN: Crabmeat, avocado. OUT: Spicy tuna and crunch on top, with sauce.
Baked Rolls
Lobsta Roll
[6pcs] IN: Crabmeat, avocado. OUT: Baked crawfish, smelt egg, scallion, with sauce.
Snow Cone
IN: Crabmeat, avocado. OUT: baked albacore, baked crawfish, scallion, smelt egg with sauce.
Baked Salmon Roll
IN: Crabmeat , avocado. OUT: Baked salmon, smelt egg, scallion, with sauce.
B.S.C.R
IN: Crabmeat, avocado. OUT: Baked scallop, smelt egg, scallion, with sauce.
Caterpillar
IN: Crabmeat, avocado, freshwater eel. OUT: Avocado, with sauce.
Black Tiger Roll
IN: Spicy crabmeat, cucumber. OUT: Freshwater eel, shrimp, with sauce.
Dynamite Roll
[6pcs] IN: Crabmeat, avocado. OUT: Sautéed Scallop, mushroom, onion and crab, smelt egg, scallion, with sauce.
Lava Lamp (Volcano)
[4pcs] Albacore and almon baked with garlic topped with seared garlic.
Baked Crab Hand Roll
Imitation Crab baked hand roll with soy paper, with sauce.
Tempura Special Rolls
Grinch Roll
In : unagi, cucumber, shrimp tempura Out : spinach, spicy salmon, eel sauce, Japanese dressing, wasabi mayo
Rolce Royz
IN: Cucumber avocado, shrimp tempura. OUT: Spicy albacore, crabstick, tempura flakes, with sauce.
Golden Unagi Roll
IN: Avocado shrimp tempura, cucumber. OUT: freshwater eel tempura, bonito flakes, sesame seeds, truffle oil.
Jala Bomb Roll
IN: Spicy tuna, Crabmeat, cream cheese, fried jalapeno. OUT: Spicy albacore, tempura flakes, with sauce.
Sumo Roll
IN: Cucumber avocado, shrimp tempura. OUT: Soy paper tempura, spicy albacore, fried garlic, with sauce.
Dragon Roll
IN: Crabmeat, shrimp tempura, cucumber. OUT: Freshwater eel, avocado, with sauce.
Popcorn Salmon Roll
[6pcs] Popcorn salmon, raw garlic, parsley, olive oil on top of California roll.
Fantasy Roll
IN: Spicy tuna, cucumber, shrimp tempura. OUT: avocado, with sauce.
Samurai Roll
IN: Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado. OUT: seaweed tempura, spicy tuna, with sauce.
Monkey Crown Roll
IN: Spicy crabmeat, spicy tuna, cream cheese. OUT: Fried mushroom, tempura flakes with sauce.
Toot C Roll
IN: Spicy crabmeat, cucumber, shrimp tempura. OUT: Marinated beef, crispy onion, with sauce.
Bora Bora
IN: Crabmeat, cucumber, shrimp tempura. OUT: spicy tuna, with sauce.
Salmon Lover
IN: Crabmeat, cucumber, shrimp tempura. OUT: Fresh salmon, avocado, with sauce.
Sierra Madre Roll
[6pcs] Deep fried spicy tuna, asparagus, avocado with shrimp tempura, with sauce.
Jalapeno Tempura Roll
[5pcs] Spicy tuna, fried jalapeno, cucumber, with sauce.
Spider Roll
[5pcs] IN: Crabmeat. cucumber, gobo, soft shell crab, smelt egg on top, with sauce.
Tiger Roll
IN: Crabmeat, cucumber, shrimp tempura. OUT: shrimp, avocado, with sauce.
Cruch Roll
[6pcs] IN: Spicy crabmeat, avocado, shrimp tempura. OUT: Mixed spicy tuna and crabmeat, tempura flakes, with sauce.
Heart Attack
[6pcs] Deep fried Jalapeno with spicy tuna, crabmeat, cream cheese, with sauce.
Calamari Tempura Roll
[5pcs] IN: Crabmeat, cucumber, calamari tempura, with sauce.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
[5pcs] IN: crabmeat, cucumber, shrimp tempura, with sauce.
Ichima Wrap
Spicy tuna, spicy crabmeat, lettuce, shrimp tempura, gobo wrapped in soy paper out deli style.
Philly Deep
Deep fried Philadelphia roll, with sauce.
Spicy Tuna Deep
Spicy Cali Deep
Cali Deep
Veggie Tempura Roll
Sushi Combination
Sashimi Combination
Salads
Oyster
Small Dish
Spicy Tuna on Crispy Rice
4pcs creamy Spicy Tuna, Jalapeno Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce on Top of Buttered Crispy Rice
Spicy Tuna Tartare
Spicy Tuna, Fried Chip With Spicy Mayo, Eel Sauce, Crunch Sriracha
Sesame Chicken
Marinated Chicken in Sesame BBQ Sauce
Soft Shell Crab
Whole Piece of Fried Soft Shell Crab
Sake Kama
Grilled Salmon Collar
Hamachi Kama
Agedashi Tofu
[5pcs] Lightly deep fried tofu with yuzu sauce (Japanese Citrus)
Shishito Pepper
Pan Fried Shishito Pepper with Soy sauce
Fried Calamari
Lightly Fried Calamari with Sweet Hot Sauce
Takoyaki
[4pcs] Lightly Fried Wheat Cakes Filled with Diced Octopus with May & House special Sauce
Mixed Tempura
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura with Tempura Sauce
Veggie Tempura
Baked Green Mussel
[4pcs] Baked Green Mussel with Mayo Sauce. Served with Green onion and Masago
Monkey Balls
[4pcs] Deep fried white button mushroom with spicy tuna and crabmeat. Served with eel sauce, green onion and masago
Avocado Eggroll
[5pcs] Avocado with Goma sauce, Spicy Mayo, Crunch, sriracha.
Gyoza
[6pcs] Beef Dumpling with Sweet & Sour soy sauce
Garlic Edamame
Pan Fried soy bean with chopped fresh garlic & chili peppers
Edamame
Sautéed Edamame
Ankimo
[3pcs] Monkfish liver, Chinese broccoli, tobiko, sesame seed, scallion, spicy daikon, fish flake, chill oil, Japanese dressing and ponzu
Bento Combinations
Lunch Bento Box 1 item
Lunch Bento Box 2 items
Served with miso soup, salad rice and Mixed Tempura. Each items might be duplicated but salmon teriyaki.
Dinner Bento Box 1 item
Served with miso soup, salad rice and Mixed Tempura. Each items might be duplicated but salmon teriyaki.
Dinner Bento Box 2 items
Served with miso soup, salad rice and Mixed Tempura. Each items might be duplicated but salmon teriyaki.
Noodle
Value Meal
Katsu Curry Special
Beverages
Beer
Sake
Wine
Side
Shrimp tempura (Pcs)
Miso Soup (S)
Miso Soup (L)
Tofu Miso
Rice (S)
Rice (L)
Edamame (S)
Edamame (L)
Sushi Rice (S)
Sushi Rice (L)
Cold Tofu Only
Ginger
Extra Sauce
Udon Noodle Only
Gobo
Spicy Tuna Bowl no rice
Extra Dressing Free
Extra Dressing $1
Ginger (Large 8Oz)
Soy Sauce Green
Soy Sauce Red
Extra
Crispy Onion Side
Pecan Side
Seaweed Paper Side
Soy Paper Side
Cucumber Side
Cream Cheese
Masago Side
Fresh Wasabi
Green Onions Side
Avocado Side
Cilantro Side
Kaiware Side
Crab Stick Side
Crab meat bowl
Jalapeno Side
Teriyaki Sauce
Gobo
Yuzu Paste
Shiso Leaf (2)
Tempura Sauce
Chopsticks
325 N Rosemead Blvd, Pasadena, CA 90012