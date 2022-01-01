Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ronnie's Diner

660 Reviews

$

12740 Culver Blvd Ste J

Los Angeles, CA 90066

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Burritos A La Carte
Breakfast Burritos
Breakfast Special

breakfast entree

Louisiana Hot Link & Eggs

$11.50

4 oz Hot link w/ 2 eggs any style

Avocado & Grilled Tomatoes

$11.50

2 eggs over grilled tomatoes with a side of sliced avocado

Chorizo Bowl

$12.25

chorizo, 2 eggs over medium, corn tortillas, sour cream avocado, jack & cheddar cheese over home potatoes

Chicken Sausage King Royale

$11.95

turkey sausage, spinach, mushroom & tomato scrambled with eggs served over brown rice with Hollandaise sauce

Chicken Maple sausage & eggs

$12.25

Two 2oz turkey sausages & 2 eggs any style

Eggs Benedict

$13.50

ham, 2 poached eggs & hollandaise sauce served a top english muffins

Eggs Florentine

$13.50

spinach, poached eggs & hollandaise sauce served a top english muffins

Ham steak & 2 Eggs

$13.50

8oz ham steak w/eggs any style

Chorizo & Eggs

$11.25

pork chorizo scrambled with eggs

Chilaquiles

$11.25

tortilla chips, eggs & cheddar cheese scrambled with house made ranchero sauce served with brown rice & pinto beans

Huevos Rancheros

$11.50

corn tortilla topped with 2 eggs over medium, homemade ranchero sauce, jack & cheddar cheese

Scrambler

$11.95

ground turkey, spinach, green onion & jack cheese scrambled with eggs

breakfast specials

Breakfast Special

$11.50

3 eggs any style, 3 bacon or (2) 2oz sausage

Breakfast Burritos

$11.50

bacon, sausage OR chorizo scrambled with egg & cheddar cheese w/ side choice

Breakfast Burritos A La Carte

$9.95

bacon, sausage OR chorizo scrambled with 3 eggs and cheddar (NO SIDE)

Egg Sandwich A La Carte

$8.95

egg, cheese choice, grilled tomato, onions & arugula

Egg Sandwich w/meat choice

$9.95

egg, cheese choice, grilled tomato, onions & arugula

Egg Sandwich w/ choice of side

$11.50

egg, cheese choice, grilled tomato, onions & arugula

healthy things

Gluten Free Pancakes

$9.95

2 Gluten free pancakes

Honey Gluten Free Pancakes

$10.45

2 gluten free pancakes topped with honey & walnuts

Veggie Royale

$11.95

3 egg whites scrambled with veggies served over brown rice (NO TOAST)

Chicken Royale

$11.95

3 eggs scrambled w/chicken, green onions & tomato served over brown rice (NO TOAST)

Gluten Free Pancake Special

$12.45

2 gluten free pancakes served with 2 eggs any style, 2 pieces of bacon OR (1) 2 oz sausage

Chicken Bowl

$12.95

3 egg whites scrambled with chicken, spinach, green onions & tomato served over brown rice (no toast)

1 Gluten Free Pancake

$6.95

omelettes, burritos or scramble

Spinach & Cheddar

$12.45

fresh spinach & sharp cheddar

Bacon Avocado

$14.95

bacon, avocado, red onion & cheddar cheese

Chicken & Ortega

$14.95

chicken, ortega chiles, avocado, green onion & jack cheese

B.Y.O. BREAKFAST

$9.95

Denver

$13.45

ham, bell peppers, onion & cheddar cheese

grains

Short Stack

$9.25

2 buttermilk pancakes

Tall Stack

$10.95

3 buttermilk pancakes

Pancake Special

$11.75

2 pancakes, 2 eggs, 2 bacon or (1) 2 oz sausage

Cinnamon Roll Pancakes

$11.50

2 buttermilk pancakes with a cinnamon sugar swirl topped with cream cheese icing

French Toast

$9.25

2 slices of egg bread topped with cinnamon & powdered sugar

French Toast Combo

$11.75

2 slices of egg bread served w/ 2eggs any style 2 bacon or (1) 2oz sausage

Mickey Pancake

$6.75

1 mickey shaped buttermilk pancake

Oatmeal Cup

$7.95

12 oz cup

Bowl O Oatmeal

$9.25

20 oz cup

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.95

your choice of plain or onion bagel topped with cream cheese

One Pancake

$6.25

Cinnamon Roll Pancake Combo

$13.50

2 buttermilk pancakes with a cinnamon swirl and topped with cream cheese icing served with 2 eggs any style and your choice of 2 bacon or (1) 2 oz sausage

Burgers

Hamburger

$10.50

1/3 lb beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles & 1000 island on a sesame bun

Cheeseburger

$10.95

american, cheddar, jack or swiss

Garden Burger

$11.25

garden patty, sprouts. tomato, onions, pickles & mayo on a whole wheat bun

Double Cheeseburger

$13.95

double beef patty & double cheese

Bacon Avocado Burger

$12.95

2 slices of bacon & avocado

Bacon Cheeseburger

$12.25

2 slices of bacon & american cheese

Jalapeno Cheeseburger

$11.45

pickled jalapenos & american cheese

Turkey Burger

$13.25

sandwiches & melts

B.L.T.

$10.50

bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo

B.L.T.A.

$11.50

bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado& mayo

California Melt

$12.50

chicken, avocado,grilled tomato, jack & ortega chiles

Chicken Club

$12.75

chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, swiss & mayo

Florentine Melt

$11.95

chicken,spinach,mushroom & swiss

Grilled Cheese

$9.95

jack & cheddar

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.95

chicken,lettuce,tomato,onion & mayo on a french roll

Patty Melt

$10.95

beef or garden patty, cheddar cheese on your choice of bread

Roasted Red Bell Pepper Sandwich

$10.95

roasted red bell pepper, goat cheese, avocado, red onion, arugula & mayo served on your choice of bread

TCA Sandwich

$12.25

turkey,swiss,avocado,tomato,sprouts & mayo

Tuna Melt

$12.25

tuna salad, cheddar cheese on grilled bread of choice

Tuna Salad

$11.75

homemade tuna salad, lettuce & tomato

Turkey Club

$12.75

turkey,bacon,ham,tomato,lettuce,swiss & mayo

Turkey Sandwich

$11.95

roasted turkey breast, red onion, sprouts & mayo served on your choice of bread

Salads & more

Cobb Salad

$14.25

chicken,egg,avocado,bacon,tomato & bleu cheese crumbles over iceberg lettuce

Stuffed Avocado

$13.25

tomato,cucumber,red onion & avocado topped with tuna salad over iceberg lettuce

House Salad

$7.50

tomato,red onion,cucumber served over iceberg

Quesadilla

$9.95

jack & cheddar

Spicy BBQ Chicken Quesadilla

$12.25

chicken, red onion, cilantro, jack cheese & spicy bbq sauce

Turkey Spinach Quesadilla

$12.25

seasoned ground turkey, spinach, green onions & jack cheese

Chicken Spinach Salad

$13.25

chicken breast, tomatoes, onion, pine nuts, shaved parmesan & spinach tossed with olive oil and red wine vinegar

Goat Cheese & Walnut Salad

$13.25

goat cheese, walnuts, strawberries, blueberries, arugula & spinach tossed with balsamic vinaigrette

Sides

Arugula Salad

$5.25

Avocado

$4.50

black beans

$5.00

Chicken

$8.25

Chorizo

$4.95

Cream cheese

$1.50

Dressing

$0.95

French Fries

$5.25

Fruit

$5.00

Garden Patty

$7.50

grilled jalapeños

$1.25

Grilled Veggies

$5.95

Grits

$3.95

Ham steak

$8.50

Hollandaise Sauce

$2.95

Home Style Potatoes

$5.00

Home style Well

$5.00

Homemade Potato Chips

$5.25

Hot Link

$8.95

Low Fat Cottage Cheese

$5.00

One Egg

$2.50

Onion Rings

$6.25

Ranchero Sauce

$3.95

Rice

$5.00

Sauteed Spinach

$5.95

Side Cucumber Salad

$5.00

side of bacon

$5.50

side of bacon soft

$5.50

side of bacon well done

$5.50

side of sausage

$5.50

side Chicken Maple Sausages

$7.25

Sliced Tomato

$2.95

Sour Cream

$1.75

Toast or Tortilla

$1.95

Tuna Salad Scoop

$5.50

whole jalapeño

$1.25

HOT BEVERAGES

Coffee

$3.50

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Latte

$4.50+

Mocha

$5.00+

Espresso

$4.25+

Americano

$3.95+

Hot Tea

$3.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Coffee TOGO Sm

$2.00

Coffee TOGO Lg

$3.00

Vanilla Latte

$5.00+

cold beverages

Iced Tea

$4.50

no drink

Pelligrino

$4.50

Orange Juice

$4.85

Apple Juice

$4.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

Pink Grapefruit Juice

$4.50

Milk

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.75

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Water

Diet Coke

$4.50

Coke

$4.50

Rootbeer

$4.50

Pink Lemonade

$4.50

Cherry Coke

$4.50

Sprite

$4.50

Limeade

$4.95

Limeade Refill

$1.50

Specials

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$13.25Out of stock

Breakfast Burrito Special

$12.25

Breakfast Tacos

$12.25

Chile Verde

$13.25

Corned Beef Hash

$13.50Out of stock

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.95

Hawaiian French Toast

$12.95Out of stock

Orzo Pasta Salad

Patty & eggs

$12.95

Posole

$13.25

Pumpkin Pancakes

$9.50Out of stock

Salad special

Steak & Eggs

Turkey Cranberry Melt

$12.50

California Sunrise

$13.95

Tomatillo Benedict

$13.95

Tomatillo Chilaquiles

$11.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Healthy & Hearty Food being served 7 days a week from 7am-2:30 pm. Breakfast served all day.

Location

12740 Culver Blvd Ste J, Los Angeles, CA 90066

Directions

Ronnie's Diner image
