Chicken fried rice in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

Zzamong Chinese Cuisine image

NOODLES

Zzamong Chinese Cuisine

4255 W 3rd St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (4099 reviews)
Takeout
34 Chicken Fried Rice$13.00
More about Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
Sushi Nabeeya image

SUSHI

Sushi Nabeeya

766 Santee St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fried Rice$12.00
More about Sushi Nabeeya
Item pic

 

Samurai Hibachi Grill Foodtruck - 1013 W Olympic blvd LA CA 90015

1013 West Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BEEF, CHICKEN AND SHRIMP FRIED RICE$14.00
CHICKEN FRIED RICE$10.00
More about Samurai Hibachi Grill Foodtruck - 1013 W Olympic blvd LA CA 90015
Item pic

 

LAMILL - Silverlake

1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Adobo Fried Rice$18.00
Slow-Cooked Free Range Chicken in Adobo Sauce, Pan-Fried Jasmine Rice, Pickled Fresno Peppers & Onions, Sriracha Aioli, Crispy Garlic, Scallions, Fried Egg
(Allergens: Gluten, Allium, Dairy)
More about LAMILL - Silverlake
Chi Dynasty image

GRILL • NOODLES

Chi Dynasty - Los Feliz

1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fried Rice$13.00
More about Chi Dynasty - Los Feliz
Item pic

NOODLES

Kung Pao Bistro

7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (5036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spicy Basil Fried Rice w/ Chicken$33.00
Chicken & Chorizo Garlic Fried Rice (GF)$11.00
Chicken and Chorizo Garlic Fried Rice (GF)$14.50
Chicken, ground pork chorizo, egg, white onions, fried garlic. Gluten Free.
More about Kung Pao Bistro
Item pic

SUSHI

Wokcano - West Hollywood

8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Rice$21.00
Chicken, Peas Carrots, Egg, Scallion
Chicken Fried Rice Dinner$27.00
More about Wokcano - West Hollywood
Noodle World Jr. image

SALADS • RAMEN • NOODLES

Noodle World Jr. - Westchester

8636 S Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1134 reviews)
Takeout
32. CHICKEN FRIED RICE$11.99
More about Noodle World Jr. - Westchester

