Chicken fried rice in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
More about Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
NOODLES
Zzamong Chinese Cuisine
4255 W 3rd St, Los Angeles
|34 Chicken Fried Rice
|$13.00
More about Samurai Hibachi Grill Foodtruck - 1013 W Olympic blvd LA CA 90015
Samurai Hibachi Grill Foodtruck - 1013 W Olympic blvd LA CA 90015
1013 West Olympic Boulevard, Los Angeles
|BEEF, CHICKEN AND SHRIMP FRIED RICE
|$14.00
|CHICKEN FRIED RICE
|$10.00
More about LAMILL - Silverlake
LAMILL - Silverlake
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chicken Adobo Fried Rice
|$18.00
Slow-Cooked Free Range Chicken in Adobo Sauce, Pan-Fried Jasmine Rice, Pickled Fresno Peppers & Onions, Sriracha Aioli, Crispy Garlic, Scallions, Fried Egg
(Allergens: Gluten, Allium, Dairy)
More about Chi Dynasty - Los Feliz
GRILL • NOODLES
Chi Dynasty - Los Feliz
1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$13.00
More about Kung Pao Bistro
NOODLES
Kung Pao Bistro
7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Spicy Basil Fried Rice w/ Chicken
|$33.00
|Chicken & Chorizo Garlic Fried Rice (GF)
|$11.00
|Chicken and Chorizo Garlic Fried Rice (GF)
|$14.50
Chicken, ground pork chorizo, egg, white onions, fried garlic. Gluten Free.
More about Wokcano - West Hollywood
SUSHI
Wokcano - West Hollywood
8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$21.00
Chicken, Peas Carrots, Egg, Scallion
|Chicken Fried Rice Dinner
|$27.00