Cobb salad in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$15.00
with mixed greens, diced turkey, avocado, tomato, bacon and hard boiled egg with bleu cheese dressing
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cassell's Hamburgers

3600 W 6th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (3703 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$14.50
Mixed greens, Beeler's ham, egg,
cherry tomatoes, avocado, feta,
lemon vinaigrette.
More about Cassell's Hamburgers
Consumer pic

 

Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery

11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Luncheon Classic Cobb Salad$10.99
A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with a chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fresh tomatoes, green onions, carrots, red cabbage and a chopped hard-boiled egg. Add your choice of dressing on the side: bleu cheese, ranch, house-made signature Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island or Italian. Served with our golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
Classic Cobb Salad$12.99
A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with a chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fresh tomatoes, green onions, carrots, red cabbage and a chopped hard-boiled egg. Add your choice of dressing on the side: bleu cheese, ranch, house-made signature Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island or Italian. Served with our golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
More about Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery
Classic Cobb Salad image

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Classic Cobb Salad$18.00
Grilled Jidori chicken, hard boiled egg (local, free range), tomato, Applewood smoked bacon, Point Reyes bleu cheese, avocado, shredded romaine + iceberg, balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
Served with pretzel roll.
More about ALCOVE
Ronnie's Diner image

HAMBURGERS

Ronnie's Diner

12740 Culver Blvd Ste J, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (660 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$14.25
chicken,egg,avocado,bacon,tomato & bleu cheese crumbles over iceberg lettuce
More about Ronnie's Diner
Clark Street Diner image

 

Clark Street Diner

6145 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cobb Salad$17.00
More about Clark Street Diner
The Vern Bar & Grill image

 

The Vern Bar & Grill

2550 Alameda Ste 2544, Vernon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Cobb Salad$12.99
More about The Vern Bar & Grill

Neighborhood Map

Map

Map

