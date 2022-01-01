Cobb salad in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve cobb salad
More about Factor's Famous Deli
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Cobb Salad
|$15.00
with mixed greens, diced turkey, avocado, tomato, bacon and hard boiled egg with bleu cheese dressing
More about Cassell's Hamburgers
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cassell's Hamburgers
3600 W 6th St, Los Angeles
|Cobb Salad
|$14.50
Mixed greens, Beeler's ham, egg,
cherry tomatoes, avocado, feta,
lemon vinaigrette.
More about Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery
Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery
11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles
|Luncheon Classic Cobb Salad
|$10.99
A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with a chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fresh tomatoes, green onions, carrots, red cabbage and a chopped hard-boiled egg. Add your choice of dressing on the side: bleu cheese, ranch, house-made signature Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island or Italian. Served with our golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
|Classic Cobb Salad
|$12.99
A blend of iceberg and romaine topped with a chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, fresh tomatoes, green onions, carrots, red cabbage and a chopped hard-boiled egg. Add your choice of dressing on the side: bleu cheese, ranch, house-made signature Sweet Gherkin Thousand Island or Italian. Served with our golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
More about ALCOVE
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|Classic Cobb Salad
|$18.00
Grilled Jidori chicken, hard boiled egg (local, free range), tomato, Applewood smoked bacon, Point Reyes bleu cheese, avocado, shredded romaine + iceberg, balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
Served with pretzel roll.
More about Ronnie's Diner
HAMBURGERS
Ronnie's Diner
12740 Culver Blvd Ste J, Los Angeles
|Cobb Salad
|$14.25
chicken,egg,avocado,bacon,tomato & bleu cheese crumbles over iceberg lettuce