Sweet potato fries in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Pacific Kitchen image

 

Pacific Kitchen

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$3.00
More about Pacific Kitchen
Consumer pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fish Grill - Pico

9618 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1197 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SWEET POTATO FRIES$7.00
More about Fish Grill - Pico
Factor's Famous Deli image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Side Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Sweet Potato Fries image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Stout Burgers & Beers

1544 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (6633 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$5.00
The Real Deal
More about Stout Burgers & Beers
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cassell's Hamburgers

3600 W 6th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (3703 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries$5.95
More about Cassell's Hamburgers
Sweet Potato Fries image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Umami Burger

4655 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (1892 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
Seasoned with our own New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of one sauce
More about Umami Burger
Item pic

 

GO by Citizens

9801 Airport Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$4.95
Seasoned with our Umami Spice and served with choice of sauce.
More about GO by Citizens
Item pic

 

ALCOVE

1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$8.00
Sweet potato fries = sweet potato yummmm. Served with Sir Kensington's ketchup (the good stuff: less sugar, less salt, and only non-GMO ingredients!)
More about ALCOVE
Sweet Potato Fries image

 

Umami Burger

10975 Weyburn Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$4.50
Seasoned with our own New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of one sauce
More about Umami Burger
Item pic

 

Noble Tea

11307 Mississippi Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (3119 reviews)
Takeout
Sweet Potato Fries$6.50
Crispy, delicious fries - made from sweet potatoes, sweet and savoy taste at same time.
More about Noble Tea
Sweet Potato Fries image

 

L.A. Brisket

736 N Broadway, #104, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$7.00
More about L.A. Brisket
Clark Street Diner image

 

Clark Street Diner

6145 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sweet Potato Fries$6.00
More about Clark Street Diner
The Vern Bar & Grill image

 

The Vern Bar & Grill

2550 Alameda Ste 2544, Vernon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SWEET POTATO FRIES$3.99
More about The Vern Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico

8948 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$7.99
More about Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico
Restaurant banner

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fish Grill - Beverly

7226 BEVERLY BLVD, LOS ANGELES

Avg 4.4 (1450 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SWEET POTATO FRIES$7.00
More about Fish Grill - Beverly

