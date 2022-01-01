Sweet potato fries in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
Pacific Kitchen
2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$3.00
FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Fish Grill - Pico
9618 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|SWEET POTATO FRIES
|$7.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Side Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.00
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Stout Burgers & Beers
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$5.00
The Real Deal
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cassell's Hamburgers
3600 W 6th St, Los Angeles
|Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
|$5.95
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Umami Burger
4655 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.50
Seasoned with our own New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of one sauce
GO by Citizens
9801 Airport Blvd, Los Angeles
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.95
Seasoned with our Umami Spice and served with choice of sauce.
ALCOVE
1929 Hillhurst Avenue, Los Angeles
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$8.00
Sweet potato fries = sweet potato yummmm. Served with Sir Kensington's ketchup (the good stuff: less sugar, less salt, and only non-GMO ingredients!)
Umami Burger
10975 Weyburn Ave., Los Angeles
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.50
Seasoned with our own New Orleans style spice and served with your choice of one sauce
Noble Tea
11307 Mississippi Ave, Los Angeles
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.50
Crispy, delicious fries - made from sweet potatoes, sweet and savoy taste at same time.
Clark Street Diner
6145 Franklin Ave, Los Angeles
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$6.00
The Vern Bar & Grill
2550 Alameda Ste 2544, Vernon
|SWEET POTATO FRIES
|$3.99
Meshuga 4 sushi - Pico
8948 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$7.99