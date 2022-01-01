Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve brisket

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Nature's Brew

2316 S Union Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (1746 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Brisket$11.00
24-Hour Slow-Roast Beef Brisket, Pickled Red Onion, Fresh Herb Salad, Mint Cilantro & Walnut Pesto, Sriracha Aioli
More about Nature's Brew
Pocha image

 

Pocha

6101 York Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
BRISKET BURRITA$17.00
Deconstructed burrito: A light crepe in lieu of a flour tortilla, stuffed with braised brisket in our signature marinade. Served with a side of refried beans, and cilantro white rice. Topped with crema Mexican and salsa roja.
BRAISED BRISKET$5.50
Braised brisket in New Mexico chile sauce paired with our salsa Roja
More about Pocha
Item pic

 

Holy Cow BBQ & Rooster's Chicken House

10645 Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lunch Brisket Sando$13.95
Slow-Smoked Brisket, Q-Sauce, Slaw, Pickled Red Onion
Brisket
USDA Choice Texas-style brisket smoked for hours
House Brisket Sando$17.95
Slow Smoked chopped Beef Brisket, Q-Sauce, House Slaw, Pickled Onions, Brioche Bun
More about Holy Cow BBQ & Rooster's Chicken House
Item pic

 

El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos

3500 Overland Avenue #100, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Wagyu Birria Brisket$6.00
guadalajara style chile braised wagyu beef brisket, fire roasted salsa, onions, micro cilantro. choice of oaxacan corn or sonoran flour tortillas, monterey jack cheese, house made escabeche
Wagyu Brisket Birria Bowl$13.00
Stewed US wagyu beef brisket, rice, beans, lettuce, avocado crema, salsa, cotija cheese, escabeche
Wagyu Birria Brisket Burrito$13.00
Braised US wagyu beef brisket, salsa. served on a flour tortilla with griddled cheese, filled with rice, beans, avocado crema
More about El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos
Brisket image

TACOS

HomeState

5611 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1010 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket$5.00
shredded brisket, guacamole, cabbage slaw
Brisket Sandwich$11.00
shredded brisket, guacamole, cabbage slaw, pickled jalapeños
Brisket Quesadilla$8.00
brisket, cheddar, monterrey jack
More about HomeState
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
slow oven roasted brisket w/au jus (lb)$30.00
Brisket of Beef A La Carte$27.00
Brisket of Beef Dinner$34.00
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Item pic

 

ATTITUDE CAFE

6009 W 3rd St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BRISKET HASH$16.95
POACHED EGG, GRAVY & CHOICE OF BREAD
More about ATTITUDE CAFE
Item pic

BBQ

Moo's Craft Barbecue

2118 N Broadway, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BRISKET LOADED BEANS
Whole Prime Brisket$175.00
Whole unsliced prime brisket
BRISKET BOUDIN SAUSAGE$7.00
Brisket and Mexican style dirty rice stuffed into a pork casing
More about Moo's Craft Barbecue
Brisket image

TACOS

HomeState To-Go

3923 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (67 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket$4.50
shredded brisket, guacamole, cabbage slaw
More about HomeState To-Go
Don't Risk It Brisket image

 

C & M Cafe

10640 Woodbine St. suite 103, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Don't Risk It Brisket$12.95
18 hr braised brisket, cheesy eggs, hashbrowns, cabbage, chili aoili, red onion, avocado.
More about C & M Cafe
Brisket image

 

HomeState

12105 W Waterfront Drive, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket$5.00
shredded brisket, guacamole, cabbage slaw
Brisket Sandwich$11.00
shredded brisket, guacamole, cabbage slaw, pickled jalapeños
Brisket Quesadilla$8.00
brisket, cheddar, monterrey jack
More about HomeState
Item pic

 

L.A. Brisket

736 N Broadway, #104, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Quarter Pound$9.25
Dry rubbed with our secret spice blend and wood-smoked, low and slow. Served sliced to order with a side of BBQ
Brisket Half Pound$18.25
Dry rubbed with our secret spice blend and wood-smoked, low and slow. Served sliced to order with C-town Toast and a side of BBQ
Brisket Full Pound$36.50
More about L.A. Brisket
Brisket image

TACOS

HomeState

4624 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (4978 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket$5.00
shredded brisket, guacamole, cabbage slaw
Brisket Sandwich$11.00
shredded brisket, guacamole, cabbage slaw, pickled jalapeños
Brisket Quesadilla$8.00
brisket, cheddar, monterrey jack
More about HomeState
Item pic

 

Yardbird

8500 Beverly Blvd. #112, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Smoked Brisket Sandwich$22.00
Swiss cheese, smoky tomato jam, mayo, house pickles, ciabatta bread (served with your choice of House Fries or a Side Salad)
More about Yardbird
Lean Brisket image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Bludso's Bar and Que

609 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (3035 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lean Brisket
Seasoned with our custom dry rubs & smoked slow & low. All sauce is served on the side. *Lean brisket will still have the fat cap unless you choose "Trim Fat" option below.
Brisket Sandwich$15.00
Served with pickles, onions, BBQ sauce.
Brisket & Hot Link Sandwich$15.00
Served with pickles, onions, slaw & BBQ sauce.
More about Bludso's Bar and Que
Item pic

 

Spring St. Cafe

453 S Spring St Ste. 900, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brisket Breakfast Bowl$14.95
2 eggs, cheddar cheese, 14 hour smoked BBQ Brisket, home style potatoes, avocado, pickled red onions, mixed greens and chipotle mayo.
BBQ Brisket Panini$15.95
14 Hour Smoked BBQ Brisket, melted cheddar, pickled onions, chipotle mayo, served with side salad and pickles
BBQ Brisket Plate$15.95
14 Hour Smoked BBQ Brisket, with choice of 2 sides
More about Spring St. Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Asian Salad

Thai Coffee

Beef Shawarma

Tacos

Chocolate Brownies

Crab Rolls

Chicken Noodles

Cinnamon Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston