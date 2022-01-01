Brisket in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve brisket
More about Nature's Brew
SANDWICHES
Nature's Brew
2316 S Union Ave, Los Angeles
|Brisket
|$11.00
24-Hour Slow-Roast Beef Brisket, Pickled Red Onion, Fresh Herb Salad, Mint Cilantro & Walnut Pesto, Sriracha Aioli
More about Pocha
Pocha
6101 York Blvd, Los Angeles
|BRISKET BURRITA
|$17.00
Deconstructed burrito: A light crepe in lieu of a flour tortilla, stuffed with braised brisket in our signature marinade. Served with a side of refried beans, and cilantro white rice. Topped with crema Mexican and salsa roja.
|BRAISED BRISKET
|$5.50
Braised brisket in New Mexico chile sauce paired with our salsa Roja
More about Holy Cow BBQ & Rooster's Chicken House
Holy Cow BBQ & Rooster's Chicken House
10645 Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Lunch Brisket Sando
|$13.95
Slow-Smoked Brisket, Q-Sauce, Slaw, Pickled Red Onion
|Brisket
USDA Choice Texas-style brisket smoked for hours
|House Brisket Sando
|$17.95
Slow Smoked chopped Beef Brisket, Q-Sauce, House Slaw, Pickled Onions, Brioche Bun
More about El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos
El Barrio Neighborhood Tacos
3500 Overland Avenue #100, Los Angeles
|Wagyu Birria Brisket
|$6.00
guadalajara style chile braised wagyu beef brisket, fire roasted salsa, onions, micro cilantro. choice of oaxacan corn or sonoran flour tortillas, monterey jack cheese, house made escabeche
|Wagyu Brisket Birria Bowl
|$13.00
Stewed US wagyu beef brisket, rice, beans, lettuce, avocado crema, salsa, cotija cheese, escabeche
|Wagyu Birria Brisket Burrito
|$13.00
Braised US wagyu beef brisket, salsa. served on a flour tortilla with griddled cheese, filled with rice, beans, avocado crema
More about HomeState
TACOS
HomeState
5611 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles
|Brisket
|$5.00
shredded brisket, guacamole, cabbage slaw
|Brisket Sandwich
|$11.00
shredded brisket, guacamole, cabbage slaw, pickled jalapeños
|Brisket Quesadilla
|$8.00
brisket, cheddar, monterrey jack
More about Factor's Famous Deli
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|slow oven roasted brisket w/au jus (lb)
|$30.00
|Brisket of Beef A La Carte
|$27.00
|Brisket of Beef Dinner
|$34.00
More about ATTITUDE CAFE
ATTITUDE CAFE
6009 W 3rd St., Los Angeles
|BRISKET HASH
|$16.95
POACHED EGG, GRAVY & CHOICE OF BREAD
More about Moo's Craft Barbecue
BBQ
Moo's Craft Barbecue
2118 N Broadway, Los Angeles
|BRISKET LOADED BEANS
|Whole Prime Brisket
|$175.00
Whole unsliced prime brisket
|BRISKET BOUDIN SAUSAGE
|$7.00
Brisket and Mexican style dirty rice stuffed into a pork casing
More about HomeState To-Go
TACOS
HomeState To-Go
3923 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles
|Brisket
|$4.50
shredded brisket, guacamole, cabbage slaw
More about C & M Cafe
C & M Cafe
10640 Woodbine St. suite 103, Los Angeles
|Don't Risk It Brisket
|$12.95
18 hr braised brisket, cheesy eggs, hashbrowns, cabbage, chili aoili, red onion, avocado.
More about HomeState
HomeState
12105 W Waterfront Drive, Los Angeles
|Brisket
|$5.00
shredded brisket, guacamole, cabbage slaw
|Brisket Sandwich
|$11.00
shredded brisket, guacamole, cabbage slaw, pickled jalapeños
|Brisket Quesadilla
|$8.00
brisket, cheddar, monterrey jack
More about L.A. Brisket
L.A. Brisket
736 N Broadway, #104, Los Angeles
|Brisket Quarter Pound
|$9.25
Dry rubbed with our secret spice blend and wood-smoked, low and slow. Served sliced to order with a side of BBQ
|Brisket Half Pound
|$18.25
Dry rubbed with our secret spice blend and wood-smoked, low and slow. Served sliced to order with C-town Toast and a side of BBQ
|Brisket Full Pound
|$36.50
More about HomeState
TACOS
HomeState
4624 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Brisket
|$5.00
shredded brisket, guacamole, cabbage slaw
|Brisket Sandwich
|$11.00
shredded brisket, guacamole, cabbage slaw, pickled jalapeños
|Brisket Quesadilla
|$8.00
brisket, cheddar, monterrey jack
More about Yardbird
Yardbird
8500 Beverly Blvd. #112, Los Angeles
|Smoked Brisket Sandwich
|$22.00
Swiss cheese, smoky tomato jam, mayo, house pickles, ciabatta bread (served with your choice of House Fries or a Side Salad)
More about Bludso's Bar and Que
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Bludso's Bar and Que
609 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|Lean Brisket
Seasoned with our custom dry rubs & smoked slow & low. All sauce is served on the side. *Lean brisket will still have the fat cap unless you choose "Trim Fat" option below.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$15.00
Served with pickles, onions, BBQ sauce.
|Brisket & Hot Link Sandwich
|$15.00
Served with pickles, onions, slaw & BBQ sauce.
More about Spring St. Cafe
Spring St. Cafe
453 S Spring St Ste. 900, Los Angeles
|Brisket Breakfast Bowl
|$14.95
2 eggs, cheddar cheese, 14 hour smoked BBQ Brisket, home style potatoes, avocado, pickled red onions, mixed greens and chipotle mayo.
|BBQ Brisket Panini
|$15.95
14 Hour Smoked BBQ Brisket, melted cheddar, pickled onions, chipotle mayo, served with side salad and pickles
|BBQ Brisket Plate
|$15.95
14 Hour Smoked BBQ Brisket, with choice of 2 sides