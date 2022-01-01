Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Sea urchins in
Los Angeles
/
Los Angeles
/
Sea Urchins
Los Angeles restaurants that serve sea urchins
Kombu Sushi
300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles
No reviews yet
Uni - Sea Urchin
More about Kombu Sushi
Kombu Sushi
3719 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
No reviews yet
Uni - Sea Urchin
More about Kombu Sushi
Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles
Falafel Wraps
Pineapple Fried Rice
Wontons
California Rolls
Short Ribs
Beef Teriyaki
Seaweed Salad
Carbonara
Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore
Downtown
Avg 4.3
(74 restaurants)
Hollywood
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Fairfax
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Beverly Grove
Avg 4.3
(25 restaurants)
Silver Lake
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Koreatown
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
East Hollywood
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Highland Park
Avg 4.4
(15 restaurants)
Brentwood
Avg 4.7
(14 restaurants)
More near Los Angeles to explore
Glendale
Avg 4.4
(45 restaurants)
Culver City
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
Avg 4.3
(36 restaurants)
West Hollywood
Avg 4.4
(33 restaurants)
Burbank
Avg 4.2
(29 restaurants)
Studio City
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Inglewood
Avg 4.2
(13 restaurants)
South Gate
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Monterey Park
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(64 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(57 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(677 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Visalia
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(397 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(214 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(620 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(121 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston