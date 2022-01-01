Turkey bacon in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve turkey bacon
More about 1880 Cafe
WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
1880 Cafe
1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles
|Turkey Bacon Ranch
Turkey breast, turkey bacon, avocado, tomato, shredded mozzarella cheese and ranch dressing in a spinach tortilla
|Turkey Bacon (2 slices)
|$3.00
More about Met Him At A Bar
PASTA
Met Him At A Bar
801 South La Brea Ave, Los Angeles
|SIDE TURKEY BACON
|$4.00
More about Cafe Landwer - Century City
Cafe Landwer - Century City
10250 Constellation Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Turkey Bacon Benedict
|$20.00
Poached Eggs on a Challah with Turkey Bacon, Sauteed Spinach, Caramelized Onions with Hollandaise Sauce.
Served with crushed potatoes
Garnished with Seasonal Microgreens