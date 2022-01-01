Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lasagna in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve lasagna

Lasagna image

 

Nossa

1966 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lasagna$19.00
chicken ragu, marinara and parmigiano. and yes, this is glorious! (cannot be prepared gluten free)
More about Nossa
45219890-621b-42ef-b329-85c3adc5f211 image

 

Pura Vita

8274 SANTA MONICA BLVD, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Magic Lasagna$25.00
ONLY AVAILABLE AFTER 5PM
Lasagna Pura$22.00
Cashew ricotta, baby spinach, crimini mushroom, house-made cashew mozzarella, marinara
More about Pura Vita
Item pic

 

Zinqué (zin-kae)

939 S. Broadway, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lasagna$16.00
tomato, basil
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
Main pic

 

Proper Pizza and Pasta

8570 W 3rd Street, los angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pops Lasagna$17.00
More about Proper Pizza and Pasta
Item pic

 

Zinqué (zin-kae)

10250 Santa Monica Blvd suite 2790, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lasagna$16.00
tomato, basil
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
Item pic

 

Ritrovo

6020 S. Seabluff Dr., Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lasagna Bolognese.$24.00
Layered pasta sheets with meat sauce and béchamel
More about Ritrovo
Item pic

PIZZA

Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia

232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles

Avg 3.5 (308 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lasagna Bolognese$18.99
Whole milk mozzarella, Bolognese, ricotta, parsley, aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
Ciao - Lasagna Alla Romagnola - V,PB$20.99
Vegan fresh pasta sheets, NoNo bolognese, local herbs, mozzarella, ricotta parmigiano
More about Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
Item pic

PIZZA • STEAKS

Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia

10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (864 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lasagna Bolognese$18.99
Whole milk mozzarella, Bolognese, ricotta, parsley, aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
Ciao - Lasagna Alla Romagnola - V,PB$20.99
Vegan fresh pasta sheets, NoNo bolognese, local herbs, mozzarella, ricotta parmigiano
More about Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
Spinach Lasagna image

 

Zinc Cafe & Market

580 Mateo St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach Lasagna$16.00
ricotta cheese, eggs, spinach, garlic, shallots, bechamel, marinara
More about Zinc Cafe & Market
8c64aee5-0233-434a-9b45-df28ef6fd606 image

SANDWICHES

Brothers Meatballs

6268 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (135 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Melanzana "Lasagna"$13.00
Gluten free eggplant, mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil, homemade garlic bread (contains wheat)
More about Brothers Meatballs
Beef Lasagna image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Amante Restaurant

123 E 9th st, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2448 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Lasagna$20.00
More about Amante Restaurant
Restaurant banner

SALADS

Marino Restaurant

6001 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (2228 reviews)
Takeout
Lasagna di Carne$18.00
More about Marino Restaurant

