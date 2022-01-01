Lasagna in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve lasagna
More about Nossa
Nossa
1966 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
|Lasagna
|$19.00
chicken ragu, marinara and parmigiano. and yes, this is glorious! (cannot be prepared gluten free)
More about Pura Vita
Pura Vita
8274 SANTA MONICA BLVD, Los Angeles
|Black Magic Lasagna
|$25.00
ONLY AVAILABLE AFTER 5PM
|Lasagna Pura
|$22.00
Cashew ricotta, baby spinach, crimini mushroom, house-made cashew mozzarella, marinara
More about Proper Pizza and Pasta
Proper Pizza and Pasta
8570 W 3rd Street, los angeles
|Pops Lasagna
|$17.00
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
Zinqué (zin-kae)
10250 Santa Monica Blvd suite 2790, Los Angeles
|Lasagna
|$16.00
tomato, basil
More about Ritrovo
Ritrovo
6020 S. Seabluff Dr., Playa Vista
|Lasagna Bolognese.
|$24.00
Layered pasta sheets with meat sauce and béchamel
More about Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
PIZZA
Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
232 N Larchmont, Los Angeles
|Lasagna Bolognese
|$18.99
Whole milk mozzarella, Bolognese, ricotta, parsley, aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
|Ciao - Lasagna Alla Romagnola - V,PB
|$20.99
Vegan fresh pasta sheets, NoNo bolognese, local herbs, mozzarella, ricotta parmigiano
More about Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
PIZZA • STEAKS
Louise's Trattoria & Vegan ~ Ciao Verde Italia
10645 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|Lasagna Bolognese
|$18.99
Whole milk mozzarella, Bolognese, ricotta, parsley, aged Parmigiano-Reggiano
|Ciao - Lasagna Alla Romagnola - V,PB
|$20.99
Vegan fresh pasta sheets, NoNo bolognese, local herbs, mozzarella, ricotta parmigiano
More about Zinc Cafe & Market
Zinc Cafe & Market
580 Mateo St., Los Angeles
|Spinach Lasagna
|$16.00
ricotta cheese, eggs, spinach, garlic, shallots, bechamel, marinara
More about Brothers Meatballs
SANDWICHES
Brothers Meatballs
6268 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Melanzana "Lasagna"
|$13.00
Gluten free eggplant, mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil, homemade garlic bread (contains wheat)
More about Amante Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Amante Restaurant
123 E 9th st, Los Angeles
|Beef Lasagna
|$20.00