Roti in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve roti
More about Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles
|Roti Curry
|$10.00
Pan-fried flat bread served with our signature yellow curry dipping sauce
|Roti with Vanilla Ice Cream
|$10.00
Thai style flat bread served with Vanilla ice cream topped with toasted coconut
More about BKK101 Thai Cuisine
SOUPS
BKK101 Thai Cuisine
11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10, Los Angeles
|Roti Curry
Flat bread, yellow curry dipping sauce.
|Sweet Milky Roti
|$6.00