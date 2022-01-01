Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Roti in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve roti

Roti Curry image

 

Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe

10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roti Curry$10.00
Pan-fried flat bread served with our signature yellow curry dipping sauce
Roti with Vanilla Ice Cream$10.00
Thai style flat bread served with Vanilla ice cream topped with toasted coconut
Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
Item pic

SOUPS

BKK101 Thai Cuisine

11127 Venice Blvd Ste 10, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1454 reviews)
Takeout
Roti Curry
Flat bread, yellow curry dipping sauce.
Sweet Milky Roti$6.00
BKK101 Thai Cuisine
Item pic

 

Celadon Thai Kitchen

13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Roti Curry$10.00
Pan-fried flat bread served with a yellow curry dipping sauce.
Sweet Milk Roti$7.00
Celadon Thai Kitchen

