Al's Hot Chicken - Santa Monica Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

11078 Santa Monica BLVD

Los Angeles, CA 90025

Order Again

Popular Items

Combo #1 The Nash Sandwich and Fries
Combo #3 Three Chicken Strips and Fries
Sandwich Only

Combos

Combo #1 The Nash Sandwich and Fries

Combo #1 The Nash Sandwich and Fries

$12.95

Sandwich and Fries. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce

Combo #2 Two Nash Sandwiches & Two Fries

Combo #2 Two Nash Sandwiches & Two Fries

$22.95

2 Sandwiches and 2 Fries. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce

Combo #3 Three Chicken Strips and Fries

Combo #3 Three Chicken Strips and Fries

$15.95

NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles

Combo #4 Two Waffles & Two Chicken Strips

Combo #4 Two Waffles & Two Chicken Strips

$14.95

Two waffles, two chicken strips, butter and syrup

Sandwiches

Sandwich Only

Sandwich Only

$9.95

Sandwich. Boneless Chicken Breast, Coleslaw, Pickles & Secret Sauce

Nashville Fried Chicken

Quarter Chicken (Leg & Thigh) & Fries

Quarter Chicken (Leg & Thigh) & Fries

$9.95

NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles

Quarter Chicken (Breast & Wing) & Fries

Quarter Chicken (Breast & Wing) & Fries

$9.95

NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles

Half Chicken & Fries

Half Chicken & Fries

$15.95

NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles

6 pcs Boneless Chicken Wings & Fries

6 pcs Boneless Chicken Wings & Fries

$12.95

NASHVILLE FRIED CHICKEN Served with fries, White toast bread and pickles

Jumbo Wings & Fries

Jumbo Wings & Fries

$14.99

Six jumbo wings, fries, and pickles

Chicken & Waffles

2 Waffles + Leg & Thigh

2 Waffles + Leg & Thigh

$13.95

Two waffles, one chicken leg and one thigh, butter and syrup

2 Waffles + Breast & Wing

2 Waffles + Breast & Wing

$13.95

Two waffles, one chicken breast and one wing, butter and syrup

1 Waffle

1 Waffle

$4.95

Bowl

Al's Loaded Fries (Large)

Al's Loaded Fries (Large)

$12.99

A bowl of crinkled fries, topped with chopped chicken tenders, coleslaw, pickles and sauce

Chicken Salad

Chicken Salad

$11.99

Sides

Fries

Fries

$4.95
Curly Fries

Curly Fries

$5.95
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$5.95
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$5.95
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.95
Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$4.95

Extras

Extra Strip

Extra Strip

$4.49
Pickles

Pickles

$1.00

Al's White Sauce

$0.50

Al's Hot Sauce

$0.50

Al's Honey Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Ranch Sauce

$0.50

Buffalo Wings Sauce

$0.50Out of stock

Red Hot Sauce

$0.50

Add Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Beverage

Bottle of Spring Water

$1.99

Bottles

$3.75

Cans

$2.99

Lemonades

$3.75
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Fried chicken nashville style

Location

11078 Santa Monica BLVD, Los Angeles, CA 90025

Directions

