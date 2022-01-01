Al's Hot Chicken - Santa Monica Blvd
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Fried chicken nashville style
Location
11078 Santa Monica BLVD, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Gallery
