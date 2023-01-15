Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hamasaku

11043 Santa Monica Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90025

Sake

Dassai Nigori 45

$28.00

Mirror of Truth

$32.00

Northern Skies

$34.00

Summer Snow

$55.00

Sakura Boy

$40.00

Trapeza

$65.00

Indigo

$70.00

Heart and Soul

$75.00

Winter Blossom

$90.00

Masumi “Origarami”

$105.00

Prince of Peace

$135.00

Snow Room

$145.00

Mountain Cherry

$150.00

Last Chance at Love

$170.00

Otter Fest — Dassai

$180.00

Milky Way

$188.00

Captain’s Table

$198.00

Seventh Heaven

$260.00

Dassai Beyond

$800.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Iced Green Tea

$4.00

Pellegrino 750ml

$8.00

Fiji 1L

$8.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Ramune Japanese Soda

$4.00

Yuzu Lemonade

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Small Plates

EDAMAME

$6.00

soy beans

SHISHITO PEPPER

$12.00

soy sauce, lemon garlic emulsion, bonito flakes

JAPANESE MUSHROOMS

$14.00

sautéed mixed mushrooms, soy sauce, sake, butter, garlic, shallot, chive

CAULIFLOWER TEMPURA

$12.00

truffle salt

ROCK SHRIMP

$16.00

tempura US rock shrimp, spicy miso aioli, salt, lime, chive

CHICKEN KARA AGE

$12.00

buttermilk, soy marinated fried chicken, rice cracker, yuzu aioli

SPICY TUNA CRISPY RICE 1 Piece

$6.00

spicy tuna, avocado, sweet soy, chive

CHARLIZE TACO 1 Piece

$7.00

spicy tuna, fried wonton skin, rice, avocado, creamy wasabi, sweet soy, chive

SASHIMI TACO 1 Piece

$7.00

albacore, yellowtail, tuna, salmon, fried wonton skin, chillizu, avocado, micro cilantro

GYOZA

$10.00

chicken and pork dumpling, citrus soy dipping sauce

VEGETABLE GYOZA

$10.00

vegetable dumpling, citrus soy dipping sauce

BLACK COD

$28.00

marinated in saikyo miso

HAMACHI KAMA

$16.00

grilled yellowtail collar, yuzu kosho, lemon

Salad

SUNOMONO

$9.00

cucumber, wakame seaweed, daikon sprouts, tosazu dressing

HAMASAKU SALAD

$14.00

gem lettuce, avocado, cucumber, radish, cherry tomato, miso ranch dressing , tofu, chive

KALE SALAD

$15.00

carrots, avocado, cranberries, pine nut, hearts of palm, parmesan, sesame ginger dressing

Side

SIDE AVOCADO

$5.00

SIDE EEL SAUCE

$2.00

SIDE SPICY MAYO

$2.00

SIDE PONZU

$2.00

SIDE TERIYAKI

$3.00

SIDE GINGER DRESSING

$2.00

SIDE MISO RANCH DRESSING

$2.00

SIDE JALAPENO

$2.00

SIDE STEAM RICE

$3.50

SIDE SUSHI RICE

$4.00

SIDE GINGER

$4.00

SIDE YUZU KOSHO

$3.00

SIDE SESAME SEED

$2.00

SIDE MISO SOUP

$3.50

SIDE SHRIMP TEMPURA

$3.50

Dessert

MATCHA BUDINO

$8.00

matcha green tea, white chocolate, whipped cream

YUZU CHEESECAKE

$10.00

berries, whipped cream

Sushi 1 Piece

BLUE FIN TORO NIGIRI

$9.00

BLUE FIN TUNA NIGIRI

$6.00

SALMON NIGIRI

$4.50

ALBACORE NIGIRI

$4.50

YELLOWTAIL NIGIRI

$4.50

HALIBUT NIGIRI

$5.00

SPOT PRAWN NIGIRI

$5.00

JP FRESH WATER EEL NIGIRI

$5.00

BARRACUDA NIGIRI

$5.00

MACKEREL NIGIRI

$5.00

HORSE MACKEREL NIGIRI

$5.00

KING MACKEREL

$5.00

SEA BREAM NIGIRI

$5.00

GOLDEN EYE SNAPPER

$6.00

BLACK COD NIGIRI

$5.00

AMBERJACK NIGIRI

$5.00

SCALLOP NIGIRI

$6.00

OCTOPUS NIGIRI

$4.00

GIZZARD SHAD NIGIRI

$4.50Out of stock

TAMAGO

$4.00

8 PC NIGIRI

$25.00

Sashimi

ALBACORE CRISPY ONION

$22.00

albacore sashimi, fried onions, marinated wasabi watercress, ginger soy dressing

YELLOWTAIL PEPPER

$22.00

shishito, green onion, fried bonito flakes, yellowtail sashimi, yuzu white soy

SALMON CRUDO

$22.00

salmon, olive oil, yuzu aioli, fried capers, black pepper, micro green

MIX SASHIMI

$35.00

Chefs selection 8 pieces sashimi

BLUE FIN TORO SASHIMI

$45.00

SALMON SASHIMI

$22.50

ALBACORE SASHIMI

$22.50

YELLOWTAIL SASHIMI

$22.50

HALIBUT SASHIMI

$25.00

SPOT PRAWNSASHIMI

$25.00

JP FRESH WATER EEL SASHIMI

$25.00

BARRACUDA SASHIMI

$25.00

MACKEREL SASHIMI

$25.00

HORSE MACKEREL SASHIMI

$25.00

SEA BREAM SASHIMI

$25.00

AMBERJACK SASHIMI

$25.00

SCALLOP SASHIMI

$30.00

BLUE FIN TUNA SASHIMI

$30.00

OCTOPUS SASHIMI

$20.00

Handroll

G6 HR

$13.00

albacore, yellowtail, tuna, salmon, spicy aioli, soy paper, tempura crunch

BEACON HR

$16.00

baked lobster, jalapeno, dynamite sauce, soy paper,

FOX HR

$13.00

baked snow crab legs, dynamite sauce, soy paper,

JUMBO SHRIMP TEMPURA HR

$10.00

sweet soy, seaweed

SCALLOP DYNAMITE HR

$13.00

baked scallop, dynamite sauce, avocado, green onion, soy paper

TUNA HR

$9.00

tuna, rice, seaweed

SPICY TUNA HR

$8.00

spicy tuna, rice, seaweed

CALIFORNIA HR

$9.00

crab, avocado, cucumber, rice, seaweed

SCALLOP HR

$12.00

scallop, rice, seaweed

SPICY SCALLOP HR

$12.00

scallop, spicy aioli, rice, seaweed

YELLOWTAIL HR

$9.00

yellowtail, rice, seaweed

SPICY YELLOWTAIL HR

$9.00

yellowtail, spicy sauce, rice, seaweed

YELLOWTAIL SCALLION HR

$9.00

yellowtail, scallion, rice, seaweed

TORO HR

$18.00

toro, rice, seaweed

NEGI TORO HR

$18.00

chopped fatty tuna, scallion, rice, seaweed

SALMON HR

$9.00

salmon, rice, seaweed

SALMON AVOCADO HR

$10.00

salmon, avocado, rice, seaweed

AVOCADO HR

$6.00

avocado, rice, seaweed

CUCUMBER HR

$6.00

cucumber, rice, seaweed

ALBACORE HR

$9.00

albacore, rice, seaweed

EEL AVOCADO HR

$12.00

fresh water eel, avocado, rice, seaweed

Hamasaku Favorites

BLONDIE

$21.00

shrimp tempura, crab, spicy tuna, asparagus, avocado, soy paper, sweet soy

DJ SPIDER

$23.00

baked lobster, crab, avocado, tempura flakes, soy paper, dynamite sauce

GREEN DRAGON

$17.00

spicy tuna, avocado, soy paper, sweet soy

HAMASAKU ROLL

$22.00

shrimp tempura, lobster, cucumber, soy paper, dynamite sauce, micro cilantro, sweet soy

LOURD

$19.00

spicy tuna, avocado, tempura flakes, spicy rice, mango, jalapeno, soy paper

NFL

$21.00

spicy tuna, salmon, avocado, soy paper, wrapped in cucumber, chili ponzu (no rice)

RICK CASTLE

$23.00

spicy yellowtail, seared tuna, shishito, avocado, crispy onion, spicy aioli, sweet soy

RICK

$23.00

lobster, albacore, soy paper, spicy aioli, ponzu

SEPTEMBER FLOWER

$23.00

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, albacore, avocado, rice, ponzu, soy paper, cucumber

SPIDER ROLL

$21.00

softshell crab, red snow crab, cucumber, avocado, dynamite sauce, seaweed

SUNSET ROLL

$24.00

salmon, avocado, cucumber, soy paper, wasabi creme fraiche, smoked salmon roe, chive

THE DRAY WAY

$21.00

yellowtail, scallion, seared albacore, avocado, ponzu, seaweed

TORO SALMON

$20.00

salmon, fatty tuna, roasted pepper sauce, soy paper

TWILIGHT

$21.00

spicy tuna, crab, avocado, seared albacore, soy paper, ponzu,

UMI

$21.00

salmon avocado roll topped with diced tuna, salmon, albacore, yellowtail, spicy aioli, jalapeno

Basic Roll

TUNA ROLL

$11.00

tuna, rice, seaweed

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$11.00

spicy tuna, rice, seaweed

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$11.00

crab, avocado, cucumber, rice, seaweed

TORO ROLL

$20.00

toro, rice, seaweed

NEGI TORO ROLL

$20.00

chopped fatty tuna, scallion, rice, seaweed

SALMON ROLL

$10.00

salmon, rice, seaweed

SALMON AVOCADO ROLL

$11.00

salmon, avocado, rice, seaweed

EEL AVOCADO ROLL

$15.00

fresh water eel, avocado, rice, seaweed

SCALLOP ROLL

$12.00

scallop, rice, seaweed

SPICY SCALLOP ROLL

$12.00

scallop, spicy aioli, rice, seaweed

YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$10.00

yellowtail, rice, seaweed

SPICY YELLOWTAIL ROLL

$10.00

yellowtail, spicy sauce, rice, seaweed

YELLOWTAIL SCALLION ROLL

$11.00

yellowtail, scallion, rice, seaweed

ALBACORE ROLL

$10.00

albacore, rice, seaweed

AVOCADO ROLL

$8.00

avocado, rice, seaweed

CUCUMBER ROLL

$8.00

cucumber, rice, seaweed

VEGGIE ROLL

$9.00

takuan, avocado, cucumber, asparagus, shiso leaf, gobo, kaiware

SHRIMP TEMPURA ROLL

$14.00

shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Innovative small plates & sushi rolls named for celebrities are served in a serene dining room.

