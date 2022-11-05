Restaurant header imageView gallery

Los Molcajetes (Hoover)

No reviews yet

695 S Hoover St

Los Angeles, CA 90005

Popular Items

Pupusa Maiz
Pupusa Arroz
Horchata (Salvadorian Style)

Pupusas

Served with curtido and salsa.
$4.25
$4.55

Breakfast

$15.95

Two eggs, any style served with plantain, casamiento (Red beans and rice), cream, cheese and 2 tortillas

$15.95

Two eggs, any style served with plantain, beans, cream, cheese and 2 tortillas.

Salvi Plates

#3 Plátanos Sólos

$9.85

Fried Plantains

$12.95

Fried Plantains served with beans and cream.

$9.95

Beef Turnovers.

$5.85

Salvadorian style chicken tamal.

$4.75

Sweet Corn tamal, fried or steamed.

$12.25

Sweet Corn tamal served with rice and beans.

#9 Chicharrones Sólos

$12.75

Fried Pork (Cracklin).

#10 Fritada Sólos

$12.85

Saucy Pork.

#11 Fritada Con Todo

$17.95

Fried plantain dough with cinnamon and vanilla filling, topped with sugar.

$12.85

Sauteed chicken served with watercress, radish, cucumber, coleslaw, & mayo in a toasted french roll. *Traditionally served with bone.

$9.85

Fried plantain dough, filled with refried beans.

$11.25

White Corn atole with fried cassava, slices of plantain and sweet yams covered with syrup.

$8.85Out of stock

Fried yuca with honey.

Soups

Served with rice and two hand made tortillas.
$16.75

Beef soup served with zucchini, corn, carrots, cabbage, potatoes and chayote.

$16.75

Cow’s feet soup served with tripe, yuca, zucchini and chayote. Served with a side of rice and chopped onion and cilantro.

$12.75

Chicken broth soup with carrots, potato, chayote, noodles and cilantro.

$16.50

Chicken soup with carrots, potato, chayote, noodles and cilantro

$19.85

Chicken soup served with a plate of pollo asado served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.

$19.25

Fish Soup.

$19.25

Shrimp Soup.

$20.95

Seven Seas Soup, served with crab legs, fish filet, shrimp, octopus and calamari.

Seafood

$19.25

Fried Tilapia.

$19.25

Shrimp served in a ranchero style sauce.

#25 Camarones a la Plancha

$19.25

Grilled Shrimp

$19.25

Shrimp served in a garlic sauce.

#28 Camarones a la Diablo

$19.25

Sauteed shrimp served with hot sauce, onion, and cilantro.

$19.25

Fried breaded shrimp.

$19.25

Shrimp Cocktail

Yucas

#31 Yucas Sólos

$13.75

Fried or steamed Yuca.

$15.25

Served with Fried or Saucy Pork.

$16.75

Fried and steamed, Served with both Chicharrón and Fritada.

Dinner

Served with rice, salad, and two hand-made tortillas.
$19.25

Beef Flank steak served with pico de gallo.

$17.95

Sauteed Beef steak or chicken served in an onion sauce.

$17.95

Chicken or Beef served in a mustard sauce with potatoes and carrots.

$17.95

Chopped Beef steak seasoned with mint, served with onion and cilantro (Served chilled).

$17.95

Chop Steak stewed with onions carrots and potatoes.

$17.95

Shredded beef with egg, green peppers, onion and tomato.

$17.95

Grilled chicken.

#34 Salad / Ensalada

$5.65

Iceberg lettuce salad served with tomato, cucumber, radish, watercress and avocado.

Mexican

#42 Burrito

$9.85

Chicken or Beef with rice and beans and a side of salsa.

$2.35

Chicken or Beef with a side of onion and cilantro.

#44 Taco Special

$9.95

Three Tacos and a Soda

American

$6.85

#46 Double Hamburger

$7.55

#47 Steak Sandwich

$12.65

Served with fries

#48 Chicken Sandwich

$10.75

Served with fries

#49 Side of French Fries

$3.75

Seasonal

$5.95Out of stock

Pescado Envuelto

$17.95Out of stock

Sides

Quesadilla

$7.75

Tortillas (2)

$2.25

Queso (Cheese)

$2.25

Bolillo (Bread)

$1.25

Arroz (Rice)

$2.25

Frijoles (Beans)

$2.25

Jalapeno

$0.75

Curtido

Salsa

Casamento

$5.25

Aguacate (Avacado)

$3.25

Crema (Cream)

$2.25

Platano (Plantain)

$1.75

Huevos (Eggs)

$1.75

Porción de Salpicón

$7.95

Porción de Pollo (Extra Chicken)

$5.75

Porción de Carne Asada (side of beef)

$6.75

Chorizo solo

$3.25

Cold Drinks

$4.15+

Made with roasted nuts and rice.

$4.15+

Fresh fruit drink

$4.15+

Tamarind

$4.15+

Hibiscus

$4.15+

Sartre Guava (Sour)

Cup of Water

Hot Drinks

$5.55+

Sweet Corn Atole

$5.55

Pineapple Atole

$6.65

Salted Corn Atole, made of black corn, milled pumpkin seeds, and beans.

Chilate

$6.65

Coffee

$2.75

Tea

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Hot Milk

$2.75

Bottled Drinks

$3.85
$3.85
$3.85
$3.85
$3.85
$3.85
$3.85
$3.85
$3.85
$3.85

Bottled Water

$2.00

Can Sodas

$2.75
$2.75
$2.75
$2.75
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 10:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:59 pm
Los Molcajetes at 7th & Hoover Best Salvadorian food in Los Angeles. We are known for our famous Pupusas since 1979.

695 S Hoover St, Los Angeles, CA 90005

