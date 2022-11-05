Los Molcajetes (Hoover)
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:59 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 10:59 pm
Restaurant info
Los Molcajetes at 7th & Hoover Best Salvadorian food in Los Angeles. We are known for our famous Pupusas since 1979.
Location
695 S Hoover St, Los Angeles, CA 90005
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Umaya LA - 3322 Wilshire Boulevard Unit 100
No Reviews
3322 Wilshire Boulevard Unit 100 Los Angeles, CA 90010
View restaurant
Chimmellier - 2748 W 8th St Unit 107
No Reviews
2748 W 8th St Unit 107 Los Angeles, CA 90005
View restaurant