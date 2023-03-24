Sunshine Pizza
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
We are located in the heart of LA. We make our dough daily also make our sauce, and try to bring fresh ingredients. We also brine our own pineapple and jalapeno in house.
Location
526 South Occidental Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Gallery