Sunshine Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

526 South Occidental Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90057

Popular Items

14" Pizza
PERSONALIZE CALZONE
ANTIPASTO SALAD

Specialty Pizzas

ULTIMATE

PEPPERONI, ITALIAN BACON, SAUSAGE, MUSHROOM, BLACK OLIVES, GREEN PEPPER & ONION
ULTIMATE MEDIUM 12" 6 SLICES
$16.99

ULTIMATE MEDIUM 12" 6 SLICES

$16.99
ULTIMATE LARGE 14" 8 SLICES
$18.99

ULTIMATE LARGE 14" 8 SLICES

$18.99

MEAT DELUXE

PEPPERONI, ITALIAN BACON, SAUSAGE & MEATBALLS
MEAT MEDIUM 12" 6 SLICES
$16.99

MEAT MEDIUM 12" 6 SLICES

$16.99
MEAT LARGE 14" 8 SLICES
$18.99

MEAT LARGE 14" 8 SLICES

$18.99

VEGGIE DELIGHT

MUSHROOM, BLACK OLIVES, BELL PEPPER, RED ONIO & TOMATO
VEGGIE MEDIUM 12" 6 SLICES
$16.99

VEGGIE MEDIUM 12" 6 SLICES

$16.99
VEGGIE LARGE 14" 8 SLICES
$18.99

VEGGIE LARGE 14" 8 SLICES

$18.99

HAWAIIAN DELIGHT

ITALIAN BACON, PINEAPPLE & EXTRA MOZZARELLA CHEESE
HAWAIIAN MEDIUM 12" 6 SLICES
$13.99

HAWAIIAN MEDIUM 12" 6 SLICES

$13.99
HAWAIIAN LARGE 14" 8 SLICES
$15.99

HAWAIIAN LARGE 14" 8 SLICES

$15.99

SUNSHINE PIZZA SPECIAL

PEPPERONI, SAUSAGE, BLACK OLIVE & MUSHROOM
SUNSHINE MEDIUM 12" 6 SLICES
$13.99

SUNSHINE MEDIUM 12" 6 SLICES

$13.99
SUNSHINE LARGE 14" 8 SLICES
$16.99

SUNSHINE LARGE 14" 8 SLICES

$16.99

Create Your Own Pizza

10" Pizza

10" Pizza

$7.99

Create Your Own Pizza - Includes mozzarella cheese topping. Add additional toppings for $1.50 each.

12" Pizza

12" Pizza

$9.99

Create Your Own Pizza - Includes mozzarella cheese topping. Add additional topping for $1.75 each.

14" Pizza

14" Pizza

$11.99

Create Your Own Pizza - Includes mozzarella cheese topping. Add additional topping for $2.00 each.

Appetizers

BUFFALO WINGS 8PC
$10.99

BUFFALO WINGS 8PC

$10.99

SERVED WITH A SIDE OF RANCH DRESSING

GARLIC CHEESE BREADSTICKS
$6.99+

GARLIC CHEESE BREADSTICKS

$6.99+

BACKED PIZZA DOUGH COVERED WITH CHEESE AND GARLIC SPREAD WITH A SIDE OF MARINARA SAUCE

GARDEN SALAD
$9.99

GARDEN SALAD

$9.99

MIXED GREEN, TOMATO, BLACK OLIVES, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, WITH RANCH OR ITALIAN DRESSING

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$11.99

PEPPERONI, CANADIAN BACON, MIXED GREEN, TOMATO, BLACK OLIVE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE WITH RANCH OR ITALIAN DRESSING

Calzone

PERSONALIZE CALZONE
$7.99

PERSONALIZE CALZONE

$7.99

Beverages

2 LITER SODA
$4.99

2 LITER SODA

$4.99
Can Soda

Can Soda

$1.99
GLASS COKE BOTTLE
$3.99

GLASS COKE BOTTLE

$3.99
YOGURT SPARKLING
$2.99

YOGURT SPARKLING

$2.99
BLACK SUGAR MILK TEA
$2.99

BLACK SUGAR MILK TEA

$2.99
HONG KONG SILKY MILK TEA

HONG KONG SILKY MILK TEA

$3.99Out of stock
IZZE SPARKLING PEACH
$3.99

IZZE SPARKLING PEACH

$3.99
IZZE SPARKLING POMEGRANATE
$3.99

IZZE SPARKLING POMEGRANATE

$3.99
BANANA MILK

BANANA MILK

$1.99
STRAWBERRY MILK
$1.99

STRAWBERRY MILK

$1.99
CALPICO SODA
$2.99

CALPICO SODA

$2.99
APPLE SODA

APPLE SODA

$2.99
APPLE YOGURT
$3.99

APPLE YOGURT

$3.99
SANGRIA SENORIAL
$2.99

SANGRIA SENORIAL

$2.99
PANNA WATER BOTTLE
$2.99

PANNA WATER BOTTLE

$2.99

Sauce

Ranch

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Italian

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
We are located in the heart of LA. We make our dough daily also make our sauce, and try to bring fresh ingredients. We also brine our own pineapple and jalapeno in house.

526 South Occidental Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90057

