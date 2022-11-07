Restaurant header imageView gallery

524 Thai Eatery 524 S. Occidental

review star

No reviews yet

524 S. Occidental

Los Angeles, CA 90057

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad See Ew
Pad Thai
Egg Fried Rice

Appetizer

Edamame

Edamame

$3.75

Choice of salted or chili-lime

Popcorn Chicken (8oz)

Popcorn Chicken (8oz)

$4.75
Shrimps Stuffed Fried Wonton Wraps

Shrimps Stuffed Fried Wonton Wraps

$7.00

Stuffed fried wontons served with sweet and sour sauce

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$4.75

Firm fried tofu serve with ground peanut sweet and sour

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$6.75

Salt, pepper and herbs fried chicken wings. Serve with sweet and sour sauce

Grilled Pork Skewers

Grilled Pork Skewers

$7.00

Grilled skewers serve with spicy tamarind sauce

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$7.50

Shrimp and Veg Tempura

$8.00

Bread Dipper

$3.25
Fried Cream Cheese Crab

Fried Cream Cheese Crab

$6.75
Fried Shrimps

Fried Shrimps

$7.00

French Fries

$3.25
Fried Fish Balls

Fried Fish Balls

$7.00

Deep fried white fish balls with peanut sweet & sour sauce

(4) Vegetable Egg Rolls

$3.95

Single Vegetable Egg Roll

$1.25

All Day Special

Teriyaki

Teriyaki

$10.95

Choice of beef or chicken and serve with Jasmine rice or brown rice and side salad.

Lad Na

Lad Na

$11.25

Pan fried noodles and topped with Thai gravy.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$10.95

Stir fried noodles in our special old-fashioned pad thai sauce. Serve with side salad.

Sweet and Sour

Sweet and Sour

$10.95

Stir fried pineapple, bell peppers, onion in sweet and sour sauce. Choice of beef or chicken and serve with Jasmine rice or brown rice and side salad.

Panang Curry

Panang Curry

$10.95

Choice of beef or chicken and serve with Jasmine rice or brown rice and side salad.

Mussamun Curry

Mussamun Curry

$10.95

Thai style yellow curry with a sweet and spicy flavor. Choice of beef or chicken and serve with Jasmine rice or brown rice and side salad.

Pad Prik King (Stir Fried Spicy Chili Paste With Green Beans)

Pad Prik King (Stir Fried Spicy Chili Paste With Green Beans)

$11.25

Choice of beef or chicken and serve with Jasmine rice or brown rice and side salad.

Spicy Noodle Soup

$10.95

Yellow noodles in our spicy soup with choice of chicken, shrimps and fish balls. Serve with side salad.

Spicy Basil Leaves (Kapow)

Spicy Basil Leaves (Kapow)

$11.25

Stir fried garlic, chili and basil with choice of beef or chicken and serve with Jasmine rice or brown rice and side salad.

Pad See Ew

Pad See Ew

$10.95

Serve with side salad.

Mixed Vegetables In Lobster Sauce

$9.95

Serve with Jasmine rice or brown rice and side salad. Extra cost for choice of meats.

Stir Fried Asian Broccoli

$10.95

Broccoli sauteed with our special sauce. Choice of beef or chicken and serve with Jasmine rice or brown rice and side salad.

Pad Kee Mao (Spicy Rice Noodle)

Pad Kee Mao (Spicy Rice Noodle)

$11.25

Stir fried rice noodle with chili, garlic, special sauce and your choice of meat. Serve with side salad.

Pad Woon Sen (Stir Fried Glassnoodle)

Pad Woon Sen (Stir Fried Glassnoodle)

$11.25

Pan fried glass-noodles with mixed vegetables and choice of chicken or beef. Serve with side salad.

Egg Fried Rice

Egg Fried Rice

$9.95

Udon (Japanese Style Noodle Soup)

$10.95

Udon in Japanese style noodle soup with fish balls, chicken,Japanese crabs and shrimps.

Green Curry

Green Curry

$10.95

Thai style curry with choice of chicken or beef serve with jasmine or brown rice and side salad.

Spicy Eggplant Tofu

$10.95

Deep Fried eggplants with tofu and stir fried in our tangy, spicy sauce serve with rice and side salad. Choice of tofu, chicken or beef. Shrimps add $1

Spicy Eggplants Only (No Meat)

$9.95

Deep fried eggplants in our tangy and spicy sauce, served with rice and side salad

Signature And Specialty (For 2 or more people)

"524" Chicken Wings

"524" Chicken Wings

$14.95

Fried chicken wings in our sweet and spicy pan-fried sauce.

Sweet and Sour Chicken Nuggets

$15.95
Garlic Fried Fish

Garlic Fried Fish

$15.95
Garlic Basil Mussels

Garlic Basil Mussels

$15.95
Chili Paste Grilled Salmon

Chili Paste Grilled Salmon

$15.95
Lemon Basil Tilapia Fillets

Lemon Basil Tilapia Fillets

$15.95

Mongolian (Chicken or Beef)

$14.95
Top Sirloin Jerky (Thai Style)

Top Sirloin Jerky (Thai Style)

$14.95

Grilled top sirloin (8oz) with our special dipping sauce)

Pla Goong (Chili Paste Flavored Grilled Shrimps)

Pla Goong (Chili Paste Flavored Grilled Shrimps)

$15.95

Soup and Salad

House Salad

House Salad

$8.95
Thai Chicken Salad

Thai Chicken Salad

$9.95

Mixed vegetables, sliced chicken breasts, sliced boiled egg and serve with choice of dressings

Spicy Minced Chicken Glass Noodle Salad

Spicy Minced Chicken Glass Noodle Salad

$12.95
Spicy Beef Salad

Spicy Beef Salad

$12.95

Tom Yum (Large 32 Oz Spicy Soup )

$12.25

Thai style limy and spicy soup. Seafood and fish available for large size only

Tom Yum (Small 16 Oz Spicy Soup)

$7.00
Tom Kha Chicken (Large 32 Oz Spicy Coconut Soup)

Tom Kha Chicken (Large 32 Oz Spicy Coconut Soup)

$12.25

Thai style spicy and limy coconut soup.

Tom Kha (Small 16 Oz Spicy Coconut Soup)

Tom Kha (Small 16 Oz Spicy Coconut Soup)

$7.00

Spinach Tofu with Shrimps, Chicken and Fish Balls

$7.00+

Larb (Spicy Tangy Meat Salad)

$13.95

Minced chicken or beef mixed with our spicy tangy sauce, grounded rice, basil and sliced onion.

A La Carte (For 2 or more)

Mixed Vegetables in Lobster Sauce

$13.95

Stir Fried Asian Broccoli

$14.95

Sweet and Sour

$14.95

Pad Prik King (Chicken or Beef)

$15.25

Mussaman Curry (Chicken, Beef)

$14.95

Green Curry (Chicken or Beef)

$14.95

Panang Curry (Chicken or Beef)

$14.95

Spicy Basil Leaves (Chicken or Beef)

$15.25

Dessert

Coconut Ice Cream

$3.00
Mango with Sticky Rice

Mango with Sticky Rice

$7.50

Boba

Boba Strawberry

$2.00

Boba Mango

$2.00

Boba Milk Tea

$2.00

Boba Thai Tea

$2.00

Boba Jamaica

$2.00

Boba Unsweetened Green Tea

$2.00

Drinks

Sprite

$1.95

Coca Cola

$1.95

Diet Coca Cola

$1.95

Dasani

$1.50

IZZE Flavored Sparkling Water

$1.95

Perrier ( Watermelon)

$2.25

Iced Thai Coffee

$3.25

Special Made Drinks and Juices

Pure Leaf Tea

$3.25

Vita Pure Coconut Water

$3.25

Jamaica

$3.25

Body Armour Energy Drink

$3.25

Strawberry Refresher

$3.25

Mango Refresher

$3.25

Side Items

Side Salad

$3.00

Jasmine Rice

$1.25+

Sticky Rice

$3.75

Fried Rice (Side)

$4.50

Brown Rice

$1.25+

Fried Egg

$1.50

Steamed thin noodles

$3.25

Steamed Rice Noodles

$3.25

Steamed Glassnoodles

$3.25

Steamed Vegetables

$3.25

To Go Sauce

Peanut Sauce

$3.00

Thai Sweet Egg Salad Dressing

$3.00

Spicy Tamarind Sauce Sauce

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Fresh - Bold - Tasty

Location

524 S. Occidental, Los Angeles, CA 90057

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Los Molcajetes (Hoover)
orange starNo Reviews
695 S Hoover St Los Angeles, CA 90005
View restaurantnext
All Good Things - WineMeatsCoffee
orange starNo Reviews
2748 W 8th St. #107 Los Angeles, CA 90005
View restaurantnext
Umaya LA - 3322 Wilshire Boulevard Unit 100
orange starNo Reviews
3322 Wilshire Boulevard Unit 100 Los Angeles, CA 90010
View restaurantnext
Chimmellier - 2748 W 8th St Unit 107
orange starNo Reviews
2748 W 8th St Unit 107 Los Angeles, CA 90005
View restaurantnext
Mil Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
2748 West 8th Street Los Angeles, CA 90005
View restaurantnext
Cojutepeque Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
2610 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90057
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Mar Vista
orange star4.6 • 11,757
12924 W Washington Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90066
View restaurantnext
a.o.c. winebar
orange star4.3 • 9,957
8700 W 3rd St Los Angeles, CA 90048
View restaurantnext
Pitfire Pizza - Westwood
orange star4.6 • 9,360
2018 WESTWOOD BLVD Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Osteria Mozza - Melrose/Highland
orange star4.4 • 9,044
6602 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Culver City
review star
Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)
Beverly Hills
review star
Avg 4.3 (44 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Studio City
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)
Monterey Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston