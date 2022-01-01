Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Key lime pies in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants that serve key lime pies

Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

All Day Baby

3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mini Key Lime Pie$11.00
Mini key lime boasting a graham crust! A rare special, available now 'til sold out.
More about All Day Baby
Item pic

 

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

8500 Beverly Blvd. #112, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Key Lime Pie$16.00
toasted mint meringue, raspberry sauce, seasonal fruit
More about Yardbird Southern Table & Bar
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes - Brentwood

11708 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1805 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie - 9"$29.95
Creamy custard key lime filling, topped with fresh whipped cream
More about SusieCakes - Brentwood
Item pic

 

Magpies Softserve - Highland Park

5049 York Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Slice of Key Lime Softserve Pie (Vegan)$9.75
Key Lime Softserve, graham cracker crust, caramel whipped topping, maple coconut chips and graham crumble.
More about Magpies Softserve - Highland Park
Moo's Craft Barbecue image

BBQ

Moo's Craft Barbecue - 2118 N Broadway

2118 N Broadway, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (153 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
KEY LIME PIE$8.00
More about Moo's Craft Barbecue - 2118 N Broadway
Item pic

CUPCAKES • CAKES

SusieCakes - La Brea

328 S. La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (1342 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie - 9"$29.95
Creamy custard key lime filling, topped with fresh whipped cream
More about SusieCakes - La Brea
Item pic

 

Magpies Softserve - Silver Lake

2660 Griffith Park Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Slice of Key Lime Softserve Pie (Vegan)$9.75
Key Lime Softserve, graham cracker crust, caramel whipped topping, maple coconut chips and graham crumble.
Whole Key Lime Softserve Pie (Vegan)$49.95
Key Lime Softserve, graham cracker crust, caramel whipped topping, maple coconut chips and graham crumble.
More about Magpies Softserve - Silver Lake

