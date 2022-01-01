Key lime pies in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve key lime pies
More about All Day Baby
FRENCH FRIES
All Day Baby
3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Mini Key Lime Pie
|$11.00
Mini key lime boasting a graham crust! A rare special, available now 'til sold out.
More about Yardbird Southern Table & Bar
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar
8500 Beverly Blvd. #112, Los Angeles
|Key Lime Pie
|$16.00
toasted mint meringue, raspberry sauce, seasonal fruit
More about SusieCakes - Brentwood
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes - Brentwood
11708 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles
|Key Lime Pie - 9"
|$29.95
Creamy custard key lime filling, topped with fresh whipped cream
More about Magpies Softserve - Highland Park
Magpies Softserve - Highland Park
5049 York Blvd., Los Angeles
|Slice of Key Lime Softserve Pie (Vegan)
|$9.75
Key Lime Softserve, graham cracker crust, caramel whipped topping, maple coconut chips and graham crumble.
More about Moo's Craft Barbecue - 2118 N Broadway
BBQ
Moo's Craft Barbecue - 2118 N Broadway
2118 N Broadway, Los Angeles
|KEY LIME PIE
|$8.00
More about SusieCakes - La Brea
CUPCAKES • CAKES
SusieCakes - La Brea
328 S. La Brea Avenue, Los Angeles
|Key Lime Pie - 9"
|$29.95
Creamy custard key lime filling, topped with fresh whipped cream
More about Magpies Softserve - Silver Lake
Magpies Softserve - Silver Lake
2660 Griffith Park Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Slice of Key Lime Softserve Pie (Vegan)
|$9.75
Key Lime Softserve, graham cracker crust, caramel whipped topping, maple coconut chips and graham crumble.
|Whole Key Lime Softserve Pie (Vegan)
|$49.95
Key Lime Softserve, graham cracker crust, caramel whipped topping, maple coconut chips and graham crumble.