Chicken salad in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chicken salad

PIZZA

Mike's New York Pizzeria

5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (608 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad with Grilled Buffalo Chicken
Romaine Lettuce, Pecorino and Shaved Parmesan Cheese , Garlic Croutons topped with Grilled Buffalo Chicken
More about Mike's New York Pizzeria
SANDWICHES

Liberation Coffee House

6725 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Southwest Chicken Salad$10.25
BBQ Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Cabbage, Corn and Poblano Relish, Green Peppers, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Dressing
Thai Chili Chicken Salad$10.25
Chili Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Cabbage, Corn and Poblano Relish, Green Peppers, Cheddar Cheese, Sweet Chili Dressing
More about Liberation Coffee House
SUSHI

Sushi Nabeeya

766 Santee St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$10.99
Teriyaki Chicken on top of spring mix with our assorted zukemono
More about Sushi Nabeeya
LAMILL - Silverlake

1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad$19.50
Charcoal Grilled Organic Chicken Breast - Tamai Family Farms Romaine Lettuce & Tuscan Kale - Roasted Pepitas - Cilantro Caesar Dressing - Cotija Cheese - Croutons
More about LAMILL - Silverlake
FRENCH FRIES

Anwar's Kitchen

217 E. 8th st, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (111 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Shawarma Salad Bowl$16.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions. Served with balsamic vinaigrette and garlic sauce.
More about Anwar's Kitchen
FRENCH FRIES

All Day Baby

3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.6 (78 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Southwestern Chicken Salad$16.00
shredded chicken breast, iceberg, red cabbage, cilantro, black beans, chipotle dressing.
More about All Day Baby
Raya's Paradise

1156 N Gardner St, West Hollywood

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Orientation Chicken Caesar Salad
chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing
More about Raya's Paradise
Tut's Grill

12114 West Washington Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Kabab Salad$8.95
Chicken Shawarma Salad
More about Tut's Grill
A&T Burgers #1

11318 South Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
LRG Chicken Salad$10.49
More about A&T Burgers #1
BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL

Amara Kitchen

519 N Avenue 64, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2184 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN SALAD$16.00
Mary's organic chicken breast, mixed greens, pesto dressing & pickled onions served w/ toasted rice bread
gf | df | nfo
More about Amara Kitchen
GRILL • NOODLES

Chi Dynasty

1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$9.75
More about Chi Dynasty
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad$13.00
Grilled Chicken Salad$15.00
served on a bed of romaine, sliced tomato, cucumber and red onion
Chicken Salad Melt
More about Factor's Famous Deli
KEN'S RAMEN

775 N Virgil Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Ken’s Chicken Salad$7.00
Pulled Jidori Chicken Breast tossed in a creamy spicy tahini vinaigrette, served chilled over a bed of lemon cucumber salad
Allergens: sesame, onion, soy, chili
Spicy Chicken Salad Bun$5.00
Chilled pulled Jidori chicken breast, spicy tahini, ponzu, cucumbers, scallion, cilantro, Ken's spread
Allergens: sesame, capsicum, chili, gluten, pepper, onion
More about KEN'S RAMEN
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CURRY

Los Angeles-Champion's Curry

136 S Central Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (278 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Katsu Salad$10.50
Served with Japanese caesar dressing and Worcestershire sauce.
Panko-breaded chicken thigh, gem lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, avocado, chives, egg macaroni salad, sour cream sauce,
More about Los Angeles-Champion's Curry
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

Blazin' Birdz

6246 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (429 reviews)
Takeout
BB's Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
Our Crispy Chicken Lightly Seasoned on top of Fresh Romaine Lettuce, With Roasted Tomatoes and Shaved Parmesan Cheese. Served with Our Home Made Caesar Dressing. Pick Your Level of Spicy if You Like, or follow our suggestion of Mild Spice.
BB's Crispy BBQ Chicken Salad$12.99
More about Blazin' Birdz
Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill

7751-12 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken salad$13.95
More about Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen

1601 Sawtelle Blvd #101, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado Chicken Salad$6.25
Mixed greens, avocado, chicken breast, crispy wonton strips with original dressing, and mayonnaise.
More about Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
NOODLES

Kung Pao Bistro

7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (5036 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Asian Chopped Salad with Chicken$9.00
Chicken breast, chopped romaine, napa cabbage, purple cabbage, crispy noodle mix, sesame seeds, house special dressing
More about Kung Pao Bistro
Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction

811 Traction Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad$12.50
Just like your mamma made it: Organic Chicken, organic butter lettuce, herbed walnuts, soft boiled organic egg, shaved radish, pickled carrots & herbed vinaigrette
More about Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bloom Cafe

5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN APPLE SALAD$17.50
GRILLED CHICKEN & APPLE SALAD
Baby arugula, mesclun, red bell pepper, feta, dates.
QUINOA TACO SALAD (with chicken)$18.00
QUINOA TACO SALAD (no chicken)$16.50
Quinoa, cherry tomato, avocado, queso fresco, black beans, meselun, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla . lime dressing
More about Bloom Cafe
WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

1880 Cafe

1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (106 reviews)
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Tex Mex Salad$11.00
Fresh chopped iceberg lettuce, black beans, tomatoes, cilantro, scallions and corn with chipotle ranch dressing topped with BBQ chicken, tortilla strips and avocado
More about 1880 Cafe
Detroit Vesey's

2028 East 7th Street, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Habanero Peach Chicken Salad$17.00
lime marinated chicken thigh, wild arugula, cotija cheese, and habanero peach salsa
More about Detroit Vesey's
NOODLES

Formosa Cafe

7156 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (2677 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Formosa Chicken Salad$16.00
Shredded lettuce, chicken breast, carrots, scallions, crispy wonton strips, house-made sesame ginger vinaigrette
More about Formosa Cafe
Yojimbo

426 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Japanese Chicken Salad$13.00
Grilled Jidori Chicken Thigh, Napa Cabbage, Kenter Farms Saladini, Benishoga, Almond, Negi, Shiso, Kaiware, Sesame Dressing
More about Yojimbo
Celadon Thai Kitchen

13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Salad$15.00
Chicken satay and sliced hard-boiled eggs on a bed of mixed greens with homemade peanut sauce.
More about Celadon Thai Kitchen
SUSHI

Wokcano

8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3750 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chinese Chicken Salad$16.00
Spring Mix, Grilled Chicken Breast, Fried wonton, Ginger Dressing
More about Wokcano
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rutts Hawaiian Cafe

11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (5030 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Breast Salad$13.95
Katsu Chicken Salad$13.95
More about Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
NextMex Hollywood

1253 Vine St, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mole Chicken Taco Salad$11.00
Half a 12" flour tortilla fried til crisp & chewy - layered with romaine, our refried beans, all the veggies in our kitchen and topped with scratch-made dressing & crema
More about NextMex Hollywood
Shiloh's

8939 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Salad$24.00
More about Shiloh's
Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery

11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch Salad$12.99
A blend of iceberg and romaine tossed with applewood
smoked bacon, red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, a blend
of three cheeses and honey mustard dressing, topped with
crispy chicken tenders. Includes our golden cornbread and honey spread. (+ Cal: 340)
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.99
Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons and asiago, romano and parmesan cheese, topped with a grilled chicken breast. Served with our our signature caesar dressing on the side and golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal:
340)
Southwest Chicken Avocado Salad$12.99
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips
with spicy chipotle ranch dressing on the side. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn and black beans. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
More about Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery

