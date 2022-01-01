Chicken salad in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chicken salad
PIZZA
Mike's New York Pizzeria
5035 W. Slauson Avenue Suite D, Los Angeles
|Caesar Salad with Grilled Buffalo Chicken
Romaine Lettuce, Pecorino and Shaved Parmesan Cheese , Garlic Croutons topped with Grilled Buffalo Chicken
SANDWICHES
Liberation Coffee House
6725 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles
|BBQ Southwest Chicken Salad
|$10.25
BBQ Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Cabbage, Corn and Poblano Relish, Green Peppers, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch Dressing
|Thai Chili Chicken Salad
|$10.25
Chili Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Cabbage, Corn and Poblano Relish, Green Peppers, Cheddar Cheese, Sweet Chili Dressing
SUSHI
Sushi Nabeeya
766 Santee St., Los Angeles
|Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Teriyaki Chicken on top of spring mix with our assorted zukemono
LAMILL - Silverlake
1636 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
|$19.50
Charcoal Grilled Organic Chicken Breast - Tamai Family Farms Romaine Lettuce & Tuscan Kale - Roasted Pepitas - Cilantro Caesar Dressing - Cotija Cheese - Croutons
FRENCH FRIES
Anwar's Kitchen
217 E. 8th st, Los Angeles
|Chicken Shawarma Salad Bowl
|$16.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions. Served with balsamic vinaigrette and garlic sauce.
FRENCH FRIES
All Day Baby
3200 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Southwestern Chicken Salad
|$16.00
shredded chicken breast, iceberg, red cabbage, cilantro, black beans, chipotle dressing.
Raya's Paradise
1156 N Gardner St, West Hollywood
|Orientation Chicken Caesar Salad
chicken, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dressing
Tut's Grill
12114 West Washington Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chicken Kabab Salad
|$8.95
|Chicken Shawarma Salad
BURRITOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL
Amara Kitchen
519 N Avenue 64, Los Angeles
|CHICKEN SALAD
|$16.00
Mary's organic chicken breast, mixed greens, pesto dressing & pickled onions served w/ toasted rice bread
gf | df | nfo
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Chicken Salad
|$13.00
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.00
served on a bed of romaine, sliced tomato, cucumber and red onion
|Chicken Salad Melt
KEN'S RAMEN
775 N Virgil Ave., Los Angeles
|Ken’s Chicken Salad
|$7.00
Pulled Jidori Chicken Breast tossed in a creamy spicy tahini vinaigrette, served chilled over a bed of lemon cucumber salad
Allergens: sesame, onion, soy, chili
|Spicy Chicken Salad Bun
|$5.00
Chilled pulled Jidori chicken breast, spicy tahini, ponzu, cucumbers, scallion, cilantro, Ken's spread
Allergens: sesame, capsicum, chili, gluten, pepper, onion
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CURRY
Los Angeles-Champion's Curry
136 S Central Ave, Los Angeles
|Chicken Katsu Salad
|$10.50
Served with Japanese caesar dressing and Worcestershire sauce.
Panko-breaded chicken thigh, gem lettuce, cherry tomato, cucumber, avocado, chives, egg macaroni salad, sour cream sauce,
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
Blazin' Birdz
6246 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles
|BB's Crispy Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.99
Our Crispy Chicken Lightly Seasoned on top of Fresh Romaine Lettuce, With Roasted Tomatoes and Shaved Parmesan Cheese. Served with Our Home Made Caesar Dressing. Pick Your Level of Spicy if You Like, or follow our suggestion of Mild Spice.
|BB's Crispy BBQ Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Melrose Burgers 'n Fries Glatt Kosher Grill
7751-12 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles
|Chicken salad
|$13.95
Shin-Sen-Gumi Hakata Ramen
1601 Sawtelle Blvd #101, Los Angeles
|Avocado Chicken Salad
|$6.25
Mixed greens, avocado, chicken breast, crispy wonton strips with original dressing, and mayonnaise.
NOODLES
Kung Pao Bistro
7853 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Asian Chopped Salad with Chicken
|$9.00
Chicken breast, chopped romaine, napa cabbage, purple cabbage, crispy noodle mix, sesame seeds, house special dressing
Groundwork Coffee Company - Traction
811 Traction Ave., Los Angeles
|Chicken Salad
|$12.50
Just like your mamma made it: Organic Chicken, organic butter lettuce, herbed walnuts, soft boiled organic egg, shaved radish, pickled carrots & herbed vinaigrette
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bloom Cafe
5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|CHICKEN APPLE SALAD
|$17.50
GRILLED CHICKEN & APPLE SALAD
Baby arugula, mesclun, red bell pepper, feta, dates.
|QUINOA TACO SALAD (with chicken)
|$18.00
|QUINOA TACO SALAD (no chicken)
|$16.50
Quinoa, cherry tomato, avocado, queso fresco, black beans, meselun, pico de gallo, crispy tortilla . lime dressing
WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
1880 Cafe
1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles
|BBQ Chicken Tex Mex Salad
|$11.00
Fresh chopped iceberg lettuce, black beans, tomatoes, cilantro, scallions and corn with chipotle ranch dressing topped with BBQ chicken, tortilla strips and avocado
Detroit Vesey's
2028 East 7th Street, Los Angeles
|Habanero Peach Chicken Salad
|$17.00
lime marinated chicken thigh, wild arugula, cotija cheese, and habanero peach salsa
NOODLES
Formosa Cafe
7156 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood
|Formosa Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Shredded lettuce, chicken breast, carrots, scallions, crispy wonton strips, house-made sesame ginger vinaigrette
Yojimbo
426 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles
|Japanese Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Grilled Jidori Chicken Thigh, Napa Cabbage, Kenter Farms Saladini, Benishoga, Almond, Negi, Shiso, Kaiware, Sesame Dressing
Celadon Thai Kitchen
13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Chicken satay and sliced hard-boiled eggs on a bed of mixed greens with homemade peanut sauce.
SUSHI
Wokcano
8000 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chinese Chicken Salad
|$16.00
Spring Mix, Grilled Chicken Breast, Fried wonton, Ginger Dressing
SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Rutts Hawaiian Cafe
11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles
|Chicken Breast Salad
|$13.95
|Katsu Chicken Salad
|$13.95
NextMex Hollywood
1253 Vine St, Los Angeles
|Mole Chicken Taco Salad
|$11.00
Half a 12" flour tortilla fried til crisp & chewy - layered with romaine, our refried beans, all the veggies in our kitchen and topped with scratch-made dressing & crema
Marie Callender’s Restaurant & Bakery
11324 National Blvd., Los Angeles
|Honey Mustard Chicken Crunch Salad
|$12.99
A blend of iceberg and romaine tossed with applewood
smoked bacon, red onions, red peppers, tomatoes, a blend
of three cheeses and honey mustard dressing, topped with
crispy chicken tenders. Includes our golden cornbread and honey spread. (+ Cal: 340)
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.99
Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons and asiago, romano and parmesan cheese, topped with a grilled chicken breast. Served with our our signature caesar dressing on the side and golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal:
340)
|Southwest Chicken Avocado Salad
|$12.99
Iceberg, romaine, a blend of three cheeses and tortilla strips
with spicy chipotle ranch dressing on the side. Topped with Cajun-grilled chicken, avocado, roasted corn and black beans. Served with our famous golden cornbread and honey spread. (+Cal: 340)
- 2