The Formosa Cafe
2,677 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Meet me at The Formosa!
Location
7156 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Breakfast by Salt's Cure - West Hollywood
4.4 • 754
7494 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90046
View restaurant
Crazy Rock'n Sushi - West Hollywood
No Reviews
7100 Santa Monica Blvd West Hollywood, CA 90046
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in West Hollywood
More near West Hollywood