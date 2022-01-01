Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Formosa Cafe

2,677 Reviews

$$

7156 Santa Monica Blvd

West Hollywood, CA 90046

Appetizer

Asian Greens

$16.00

Seasonal Veggies, Crispy Garlic, Light Mushroom Glaze

Bao Bun

$5.00

One steamed bao bun, with choice of protein, onion, ginger, garlic

Bao Bun Trio

$12.00

2 Extra Baos

$3.00

4 Extra Baos

$5.00
BBQ Pork

BBQ Pork

$34.00

Steamed bao buns, Chinese mustard, sweet citrus sauce, Chinese BBQ sauce, bean sprout & cabbage

Braised Pork Belly

$22.00

Slow-Cooked Braised Pork Belly, Pickled Fresnos, Micro-Cilantro, Aju

Char Siu Pie

$7.00

Pork pasty, scallions, house dipping sauce

Chile Wontons

Chile Wontons

$15.00

Pork, shrimp & ginger dumplings, sweet chile garlic sauce

Chow Mein

$15.00

Egg Noodles, Broccolini Stems, Sliced Celery, Carrots, Onions, Scallions Add Beef: $6, Chicken: $4, Shrimp: $6, Pork Belly: $6

Cong Yu Bing

$7.00

Scallion Pancake

Dan Dan Mian

Dan Dan Mian

$20.00

Peanuts, brisket, bok choy, pickled fresno chiles, mustard greens

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls

$10.00

Vegetarian rolls, house dipping sauce

Fish Dumpling

Fish Dumpling

$15.00

White fish, ginger, garlic

Formosa Chicken Salad

Formosa Chicken Salad

$17.00

Shredded lettuce, chicken breast, carrots, scallions, crispy wonton strips, house-made sesame ginger vinaigrette

Formosa Chow Fun

Formosa Chow Fun

$16.00

Bean sprouts, garlic, chives, xo sauce, crispy garlic, shallots

Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$14.00

Sweet soy glaze, pickled fresno, scallions

General Tso's Cauliflower

General Tso's Cauliflower

$16.00Out of stock

Crispy cauliflower, general tso sauce

Hainan Chicken

Hainan Chicken

$20.00

Turmeric pandan rice, ginger scallion sauce

Kung Pao Chicken

Kung Pao Chicken

$18.00

Peanuts, zucchini, garlic, ginger, pickled celery

Marinated Cucumbers

Marinated Cucumbers

$7.00

Persian cucumbers marinated in sesame chile & fish sauce

Orange Chicken

Orange Chicken

$20.00

Fried chicken thigh, house orange sauce, dried chiles, chives Served with side of steamed white rice

Peanut Noodles

Peanut Noodles

$17.00

Street noodles, roasted peanuts, poached chicken, cucumbers, bean sprouts, scallion, ginger, pickled carrots, sesame peanut dressing

Pot Stickers

Pot Stickers

$12.00

Stuffed with pork & cabbage, sweet chile sauce

Short Rib Noodles

$25.00

Seared short rib, noodles, cilantro leaf, fried shallots, pickled fresno

Steak + Broccolini

$26.00

Tenderloin peppered beef, brocolini, caramelized onions

Veggie Bao Dumpling

$7.00

Rice noodles, shitake mushrooms, onion, ginger, garlic

Walnut Shrimp

Walnut Shrimp

$22.00

Battered shrimp, honey glaze, candied walnuts, shaved radish, & sesame seeds Served with side of steamed white rice

Wok Fried Rice

Wok Fried Rice

$14.00

Steamed Rice, Broccolini Stems, Ginger, Garlic, Scallions, Fresnos Add Sausage: $4, Chicken: $4, Shrimp: $6, Pork Belly: $6, Fried Egg: $3

Wonton Soup

$16.00

organic chicken wontons, spinach, scallions, chicken broth

"XLB" Soup Dumplings

$15.00

Squid ink soup dumpling filled with pork, shrimp, ginger, garlic, scallions

White rice

$5.00

Side of white rice

DESSERT

Sesame Balls And Taro Root Ice Cream

Sesame Balls And Taro Root Ice Cream

$11.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$5.00

Single Sesame Ball

$5.00
Apple Cinnamon Wonton

Apple Cinnamon Wonton

$8.00

Gala apple, cinnamon, caramel, nutella, pecan crumbles served with ice cream

Valentine's Day Food

Chinese Pepper Steak

$25.00

Kung Pao Green Beans

$14.00Out of stock

Tamarind Braised Short Rib

$23.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Meet me at The Formosa!

Website

Location

7156 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046

Directions

