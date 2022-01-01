Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve salmon

Item pic

 

Kombu Sushi

300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Skin Salad$15.00
Crispy salmon skin on a bed of organic spring mix, w/ avocado, tomato, cucumber, carrots and ponzu dressing.
Ikura - Salmon Roe
Pet Menu Salmon with Brown Rice$5.00
More about Kombu Sushi
Cafè Solar image

 

Cafè Solar

6224 west manchester blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Toast$16.50
More about Cafè Solar
Poppy & Rose image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Poppy & Rose

765 Wall St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (47 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon + Tomato Benedict$17.00
More about Poppy & Rose
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Nature's Brew

2316 S Union Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (1746 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Smoked Salmon Omelette$13.50
Three-Egg Mixed Herb Omelette filled with Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese, served with Toast and Organic Mixed Greens with Sweet Chili Balsamic Dressing.
More about Nature's Brew
Item pic

 

Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace

5179 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Cut Roll (T)$7.00
Spicy salmon cut roll$7.00
Salmon Cut Roll$7.00
6 pcs
More about Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace
Pacific Kitchen image

 

Pacific Kitchen

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Add Salmon$4.00
More about Pacific Kitchen
Salmon Truffle Pizza image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Strada Eateria & Bar

825 W 9th St, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (514 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Truffle Pizza$26.00
More about Strada Eateria & Bar
King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice image

 

Katsuya

11777 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice$7.00
Salmon Yuzu, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)
More about Katsuya
Sushi Nabeeya image

SUSHI

Sushi Nabeeya

766 Santee St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (763 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Sushi (2pcs)$4.00
Salmon Salad$13.99
Salmon(Seared/non seared) please specify
Salmon Sashimi (4pcs)$8.00
More about Sushi Nabeeya
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar image

 

Sweet Fish Sushi Bar

13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon
Salmon Avocado$9.50
Salmon Skin$7.50
More about Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
Vernetti image

FRENCH FRIES

Vernetti

225 North Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (2478 reviews)
Takeout
SEARED SCOTTISH SALMON$37.00
roasted root vegetables, heirloom tomatoes, baby arugula, basil oil.
More about Vernetti
Item pic

 

Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe

10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Grilled Ginger Salmon$16.00
Grilled 6 oz fillet of fresh Norwegian salmon topped with our savory teriyaki sauce, served with steamed vegetables. Served with a small salad, jasmine rice, and a Thai egg roll.
Grilled Ginger Salmon$17.00
Grilled 6 oz fillet of fresh Norwegian salmon topped with our savory teriyaki sauce, served with steamed vegetables
More about Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
Item pic

 

Tut's Grill

12114 West Washington Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lemon Salmon Plate$21.00
Salmon in a creamy lemon sauce. With rice, hummus, salad, house dressing, and pita bread.
Salmon Alá Carté$13.00
Salmon Filet Plate$19.00
More about Tut's Grill
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Four Cafe

2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon PLATE$16.50
Grilled Salmon, cilantro & cumin green harissa sauce, white rice, grilled zucchini (gf)$15.00
Side of Salmon - 4oz$6.50
More about Four Cafe
Salmon Bowl image

 

All Time

2040 Hillhurst Ave, Los Feliz

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Of Salmon$11.00
Salmon Bowl$24.00
Grilled salmon (vv sustainable) Mori's sushi rice, slaw, avocado, pickles, furikake, serrano, tamari. Contains sesame; GF
More about All Time
Consumer pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Fish Grill - Pico

9618 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1197 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SALMON FILLET$22.00
SALMON TACO PLATE$17.00
SALMON SALAD$22.00
More about Fish Grill - Pico
Item pic

 

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

4247 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Droptop$15.00
Dill Cream Cheese, Pickled Red Onion, Crispy Capers, Hard Boiled Egg, Cucumber, on Multigrain
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
Grilled Blackened Salmon Filet image

 

Yardbird

8500 Beverly Blvd. #112, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Grilled Blackened Salmon Filet$33.00
olive relish, pesto
Smoked Salmon Benedict$27.00
english muffin, poached farmers egg, trout roe, hollandaise
More about Yardbird
Item pic

 

Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen

4427 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Droptop$15.00
Dill Cream Cheese, Pickled Red Onion, Crispy Capers, Hard Boiled Egg, Cucumber, on Multigrain
More about Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
Item pic

 

CM Ghost Kitchen by Chef Maezaki

242 Avenue 25, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Ikura (Salmon Roe)
Salted Salmon Roe from Japan
More about CM Ghost Kitchen by Chef Maezaki
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
L.C. Grilled Salmon Fillet$25.00
GRILLEDSALMONFILLETwithsauteedbroccoliandgreensalad,teriyakisauceonrequest
Baked Salmon Platter$32.00
Grilled Salmon A La Carte$26.00
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CURRY

Los Angeles-Champion's Curry

136 S Central Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (278 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Plate$17.50
Grilled salmon, kara age, spring salad, egg macaroni salad, small curry roux, furikake, butter corn
More about Los Angeles-Champion's Curry
MAURY'S image

BAGELS

MAURY'S

2829 Bellevue Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (213 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kippered Salmon Bagel$12.00
Cream cheese, hot-smoked salmon, cucumber, red onion
Kippered Salmon
Smoked at a higher temperature and often called baked salmon, this moist, delicious fish is lightly smokey and a great alternative for lox lovers.
Smoked Salmon by Fishwife (3.5 oz)$14.00
Wood-smoked in small batches, we hope you love this tinned salmon as much as we do. Norwegian Salmon, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt, organic brown sugar, organic garlic salt.
More about MAURY'S
Item pic

 

Sunnin - Westwood

1776 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Wild Salmon Kebab Sk$16.95
Wild caught.
Wild Salmon Kebab Plate$22.95
Wild Alaskan Salmon kebab served with rice, tahini, and Lebanese salad.
More about Sunnin - Westwood
Little Beast Restaurant image

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Little Beast Restaurant

1496 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (3446 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pan-Roasted Salmon$30.00
asparagus & maitake mushrooms , sherry fume, chive oil.
More about Little Beast Restaurant
Salt’s Cure image

 

Salt’s Cure

1155 North Highland Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Curry Salmon$14.00
More about Salt’s Cure
Item pic

ACAI BOWL • SEAFOOD • POKE

SUSTAINABOWL

8338 Lincoln Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (1734 reviews)
Takeout
AVOCADO TOAST W/ SALMON$13.95
House made basil garlic butter, diced avocado meat, cherry tomatoes, chopped basil w/black lava salt & roasted bell pepper and Cubed Salmon on bed of Fig & Walnut Toast
More about SUSTAINABOWL
Item pic

 

Zinqué (zin-kae)

10250 Santa Monica Blvd suite 2790, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Carpaccio$19.00
with potato gratin dauphinois or avocado salad
Smoked Salmon Tartine$17.00
Grilled Salmon Plate$26.00
brown rice, ratatouille, spicy yogurt sauce
More about Zinqué (zin-kae)
Item pic

 

Breadblok

1529 Griffith Park Blvd, Unit 103, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Salmon Tartine (DF)$18.00
caraway bread, homemade cashew crema*, smoked salmon, olive & caper relish, arugula, & red onion
*contains soy
More about Breadblok
Salmon image

 

Jon & Vinny's

412 North Fairfax, LA

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon$11.25
7oz
More about Jon & Vinny's

