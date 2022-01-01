Salmon in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve salmon
Kombu Sushi
300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles
|Salmon Skin Salad
|$15.00
Crispy salmon skin on a bed of organic spring mix, w/ avocado, tomato, cucumber, carrots and ponzu dressing.
|Ikura - Salmon Roe
|Pet Menu Salmon with Brown Rice
|$5.00
Poppy & Rose
765 Wall St, Los Angeles
|Salmon + Tomato Benedict
|$17.00
Nature's Brew
2316 S Union Ave, Los Angeles
|Smoked Salmon Omelette
|$13.50
Three-Egg Mixed Herb Omelette filled with Smoked Salmon & Cream Cheese, served with Toast and Organic Mixed Greens with Sweet Chili Balsamic Dressing.
Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace
5179 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Salmon Cut Roll (T)
|$7.00
|Spicy salmon cut roll
|$7.00
|Salmon Cut Roll
|$7.00
6 pcs
Strada Eateria & Bar
825 W 9th St, Los Angeles
|Salmon Truffle Pizza
|$26.00
Katsuya
11777 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles
|King Salmon & Yuzu Krispy Rice
|$7.00
Salmon Yuzu, Grilled Sushi Rice, topped with Serrano (2 pieces)
Sushi Nabeeya
766 Santee St., Los Angeles
|Salmon Sushi (2pcs)
|$4.00
|Salmon Salad
|$13.99
Salmon(Seared/non seared) please specify
|Salmon Sashimi (4pcs)
|$8.00
Sweet Fish Sushi Bar
13020 Pacific Promenade #8, Playa Vista
|Salmon
|Salmon Avocado
|$9.50
|Salmon Skin
|$7.50
Vernetti
225 North Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles
|SEARED SCOTTISH SALMON
|$37.00
roasted root vegetables, heirloom tomatoes, baby arugula, basil oil.
Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles
|Lunch Grilled Ginger Salmon
|$16.00
Grilled 6 oz fillet of fresh Norwegian salmon topped with our savory teriyaki sauce, served with steamed vegetables. Served with a small salad, jasmine rice, and a Thai egg roll.
|Grilled Ginger Salmon
|$17.00
Grilled 6 oz fillet of fresh Norwegian salmon topped with our savory teriyaki sauce, served with steamed vegetables
Tut's Grill
12114 West Washington Blvd, Los Angeles
|Lemon Salmon Plate
|$21.00
Salmon in a creamy lemon sauce. With rice, hummus, salad, house dressing, and pita bread.
|Salmon Alá Carté
|$13.00
|Salmon Filet Plate
|$19.00
Four Cafe
2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles
|Grilled Salmon PLATE
|$16.50
|Grilled Salmon, cilantro & cumin green harissa sauce, white rice, grilled zucchini (gf)
|$15.00
|Side of Salmon - 4oz
|$6.50
All Time
2040 Hillhurst Ave, Los Feliz
|Side Of Salmon
|$11.00
|Salmon Bowl
|$24.00
Grilled salmon (vv sustainable) Mori's sushi rice, slaw, avocado, pickles, furikake, serrano, tamari. Contains sesame; GF
Fish Grill - Pico
9618 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|SALMON FILLET
|$22.00
|SALMON TACO PLATE
|$17.00
|SALMON SALAD
|$22.00
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
4247 Eagle Rock Blvd, Eagle Rock
|Smoked Salmon Droptop
|$15.00
Dill Cream Cheese, Pickled Red Onion, Crispy Capers, Hard Boiled Egg, Cucumber, on Multigrain
Yardbird
8500 Beverly Blvd. #112, Los Angeles
|Grilled Blackened Salmon Filet
|$33.00
olive relish, pesto
|Smoked Salmon Benedict
|$27.00
english muffin, poached farmers egg, trout roe, hollandaise
Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen
4427 W. Slauson Ave., Los Angeles
|Smoked Salmon Droptop
|$15.00
Dill Cream Cheese, Pickled Red Onion, Crispy Capers, Hard Boiled Egg, Cucumber, on Multigrain
CM Ghost Kitchen by Chef Maezaki
242 Avenue 25, Los Angeles
|Ikura (Salmon Roe)
Salted Salmon Roe from Japan
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|L.C. Grilled Salmon Fillet
|$25.00
GRILLEDSALMONFILLETwithsauteedbroccoliandgreensalad,teriyakisauceonrequest
|Baked Salmon Platter
|$32.00
|Grilled Salmon A La Carte
|$26.00
Los Angeles-Champion's Curry
136 S Central Ave, Los Angeles
|Grilled Salmon Plate
|$17.50
Grilled salmon, kara age, spring salad, egg macaroni salad, small curry roux, furikake, butter corn
MAURY'S
2829 Bellevue Ave, Los Angeles
|Kippered Salmon Bagel
|$12.00
Cream cheese, hot-smoked salmon, cucumber, red onion
|Kippered Salmon
Smoked at a higher temperature and often called baked salmon, this moist, delicious fish is lightly smokey and a great alternative for lox lovers.
|Smoked Salmon by Fishwife (3.5 oz)
|$14.00
Wood-smoked in small batches, we hope you love this tinned salmon as much as we do. Norwegian Salmon, extra virgin olive oil, sea salt, organic brown sugar, organic garlic salt.
Sunnin - Westwood
1776 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles
|Wild Salmon Kebab Sk
|$16.95
Wild caught.
|Wild Salmon Kebab Plate
|$22.95
Wild Alaskan Salmon kebab served with rice, tahini, and Lebanese salad.
Little Beast Restaurant
1496 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles
|Pan-Roasted Salmon
|$30.00
asparagus & maitake mushrooms , sherry fume, chive oil.
SUSTAINABOWL
8338 Lincoln Ave, Los Angeles
|AVOCADO TOAST W/ SALMON
|$13.95
House made basil garlic butter, diced avocado meat, cherry tomatoes, chopped basil w/black lava salt & roasted bell pepper and Cubed Salmon on bed of Fig & Walnut Toast
Zinqué (zin-kae)
10250 Santa Monica Blvd suite 2790, Los Angeles
|Smoked Salmon Carpaccio
|$19.00
with potato gratin dauphinois or avocado salad
|Smoked Salmon Tartine
|$17.00
|Grilled Salmon Plate
|$26.00
brown rice, ratatouille, spicy yogurt sauce
Breadblok
1529 Griffith Park Blvd, Unit 103, Los Angeles
|Smoked Salmon Tartine (DF)
|$18.00
caraway bread, homemade cashew crema*, smoked salmon, olive & caper relish, arugula, & red onion
*contains soy