Rice cake in Los Angeles

Los Angeles restaurants
Los Angeles restaurants that serve rice cake

Kombu Sushi

300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Spicy Tuna Rice Cakes$10.00
4 deep fried rice cakes topped
with spicy tuna, spicy aioli,
scallions, avocado and eel sauce.
Spicy Tuna Rice Cakes$11.00
4 deep fried rice cakes topped
with spicy tuna, spicy aioli,
scallions, avocado and eel sauce.
More about Kombu Sushi
NOODLES

Holy Basil

718 S Los Angeles St Suite A, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (528 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
(V) Pan Seared Chives Rice Cake$10.00
Pan Seared Chives Rice Cake serves with Sweet Soy Sauce Vinaigrette.
More about Holy Basil
Kitchen Mouse

5904 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles

Avg 4.9 (1938 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gomasio Brown Rice Cakes$13.00
sesame brown rice cakes, crispy oyster mushrooms with a cilantro ginger chutney served with a mustard greens and shishito salad.
More about Kitchen Mouse
Today Starts Here

934 N hill St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Daikon Rice Cakes 蘿蔔糕$5.50
Zai Lai rice flour, daikon, shiitake mushrooms, fried shallots. Vegan.
More about Today Starts Here
Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar

10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
White Sugar Steamed Rice Cake Bak Tang Go$7.00
白糖糕. White sugar rice cake is a traditional Chinese pastry made from steaming white rice and sugar. Ours is served hot
More about Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
Kombu Sushi

3719 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Tuna Rice Cakes$12.00
4 deep fried rice cakes topped
with spicy tuna, spicy aioli,
scallions, avocado and eel sauce.
Spicy Tuna Rice Cakes$10.00
More about Kombu Sushi

