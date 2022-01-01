Rice cake in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve rice cake
More about Kombu Sushi
Kombu Sushi
300 S. Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles
|Spicy Tuna Rice Cakes
|$10.00
4 deep fried rice cakes topped
with spicy tuna, spicy aioli,
scallions, avocado and eel sauce.
|Spicy Tuna Rice Cakes
|$11.00
4 deep fried rice cakes topped
with spicy tuna, spicy aioli,
scallions, avocado and eel sauce.
More about Holy Basil
NOODLES
Holy Basil
718 S Los Angeles St Suite A, Los Angeles
|(V) Pan Seared Chives Rice Cake
|$10.00
Pan Seared Chives Rice Cake serves with Sweet Soy Sauce Vinaigrette.
More about Kitchen Mouse
Kitchen Mouse
5904 N. Figueroa St., Los Angeles
|Gomasio Brown Rice Cakes
|$13.00
sesame brown rice cakes, crispy oyster mushrooms with a cilantro ginger chutney served with a mustard greens and shishito salad.
More about Today Starts Here
Today Starts Here
934 N hill St., Los Angeles
|Daikon Rice Cakes 蘿蔔糕
|$5.50
Zai Lai rice flour, daikon, shiitake mushrooms, fried shallots. Vegan.
More about Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
Iron Teapot Dim Sum & Bar
10306 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles
|White Sugar Steamed Rice Cake Bak Tang Go
|$7.00
白糖糕. White sugar rice cake is a traditional Chinese pastry made from steaming white rice and sugar. Ours is served hot