Chili in Los Angeles
Los Angeles restaurants that serve chili
SANDWICHES
Liberation Coffee House
6725 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Thai Chili Chicken Salad
|$10.25
Chili Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Cabbage, Corn and Poblano Relish, Green Peppers, Cheddar Cheese, Sweet Chili Dressing
Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace
5179 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles
|CHILI BOMB
|$1.50
ORGANICO
701 N Western Ave, Los Angeles
|Picante Mango Chili Tepache (De La Calle)
|$3.29
Doomie's Home Cookin'
1253 Vine St., Los Angeles
|Chili Cheeseburger
|$14.75
Our scratch-made SoCal style Chili (all meat, no beans!) adorns our cheeseburger.
|Chili Mac Bowl
|$11.50
Our Mac Bowl topped with a heaping serving of our meaty SoCal style Chili. When it all comes together, think Hamburger Helper!
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$9.00
Scratch-made SoCal style Chili (no beans!) plus our very own Cheese Sauce = Magic.
Flying Embers Brewery & Social Club
1581 Industrial St, Los Angeles
|PINEAPPLE CHILI 6 PK
|$17.99
Juicy pineapple with a hint of ginger and a subtle refreshing, chili finish.
6.8% ABV | 120 CAL | 12 FL OZ
Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles
|Cashew Nut and Roasted Chili
|$14.00
Chicken with roasted chili, cashew nut, white onion, green onion, bell pepper, carrot, celery, Thai chili
Mr. Fries Man USC LA
3844 south Figueroa, Los Angeles
|Chili Cheese (Ground chicken)
|$11.85
Chicken Chili & Cheddar Cheese
A&T Burgers #1
11318 South Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles
|SM Chili Cheese Fries
|$7.49
|Chili and Cheese Burrito
|$7.49
|LRG Chili Cheese Pastrami Fries
|$12.99
NOODLES
Holy Basil
718 S Los Angeles St Suite A, Los Angeles
|Holy Basil ( Fire and Chili T Shirt ) Volume 1
|$28.00
Holy Basil S/S Grmnt Dye Crew Neck 6.5oz
Made of 100% USA cotton, this textile is beefy, durable, and absorbent, and is virtually shrink free as a result of garment dyeing.
All sales final, no returns or exchanges.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Four Cafe
2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles
|Shrimp Salad (gf) Mixed greens, roasted root veggies, quinoa, feta, pepitas, with a chili mint dressing
|$15.00
GRILL • NOODLES
Chi Dynasty
1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles
|$ Chili Paste (3+)
|$0.25
ixlb Dimsum Eats - East
5900 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles
|Chili Oil 3oz.
|$2.65
|Shrimp Wonton w/ Chili Oil (4)
|$6.00
4 pcs. Served spicy. Steamed or fried.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Factor's Famous Deli
9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles
|Homemade Turkey Chili
|$10.00
KEN'S RAMEN
775 N Virgil Ave., Los Angeles
|Supreme Ra-yu (Homemade chili-oil)
|$1.00
Homemade crispy garlic chili oil. Crafted with 8 different chili peppers imported from China, India, Korea, Japan & Mexico.
|Chili Shrimp Wontons
Berkshire Pork+shrimp+scallop wontons, Supreme Ra-yu, Ken’s Ponzu, Tare, Scallions
Allergens: Shrimp, Seafood, Pork, chili, onion, garlic, sesame,soy, not Gluten-free
PIZZA
Superfine Pizza
1101 San Pedro St, Los Angeles
|Side of Chili Flakes
|$0.25
|Chili oil
|$0.50
Pearl River Deli
935 Mei Ling Way, Los Angeles
|Wonton in Chili Oil
|$10.00
4pcs Wontons in chili oil and black vinegar dressing with scallions and cilantro
SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bloom Cafe
5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles
|CUP OF TURKEY CHILI
|$8.00
Sour Cream, cheddar, corn bread
|BOWL OF TURKEY CHILI
|$13.00
Sour Cream, cheddar, corn bread
WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
1880 Cafe
1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles
|Turkey Chili
James' World Famous Turkey Chili
Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd
1521 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles
|Chili Oil
|Housemade Chili Oil 8 fl oz
|$6.00
Your favorite good-with-everything condiment conveniently packaged in a reusable jar to enjoy at home.
Yojimbo
426 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles
|Chili Cucumber
|$4.00
Persian Beylik Farms Cucumber, Chili Crisp OIl, Sesame Seeds
Diablo Restaurant + Cantina
3129 W. Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles
|Bison Chili Taco
|$5.00
CHICKEN
Lasita
727 N Broadway Ste 120, Los Angeles
|Mango Sweet Chili
|$2.50
green mango, garlic, fresno sili
Celadon Thai Kitchen
13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City
|Cashew Nuts and Roasted Chili
|$15.00
Roasted red chili, white onion, green onion, bell pepper, carrot, thai chili.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN
800 Degrees
1521 Vine St, Los Angeles
|Calabrian Chili Ranch
|$1.50
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cassell's Hamburgers
3600 W 6th St, Los Angeles
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$8.95
