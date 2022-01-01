Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Los Angeles

Go
Los Angeles restaurants
Toast

Los Angeles restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

SANDWICHES

Liberation Coffee House

6725 Santa Monica Boulevard, Los Angeles

Avg 5 (21 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Thai Chili Chicken Salad$10.25
Chili Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Cabbage, Corn and Poblano Relish, Green Peppers, Cheddar Cheese, Sweet Chili Dressing
More about Liberation Coffee House
Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace image

 

Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace

5179 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHILI BOMB$1.50
CHILI BOMB$1.00
More about Susuru Ramen Bar & Marketplace
El Cholo image

 

El Cholo

1121 S Western Avenue, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Con Carne$19.95
More about El Cholo
Item pic

 

ORGANICO

701 N Western Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Picante Mango Chili Tepache (De La Calle)$3.29
More about ORGANICO
Item pic

 

Doomie's Home Cookin'

1253 Vine St., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Cheeseburger$14.75
Our scratch-made SoCal style Chili (all meat, no beans!) adorns our cheeseburger.
Chili Mac Bowl$11.50
Our Mac Bowl topped with a heaping serving of our meaty SoCal style Chili. When it all comes together, think Hamburger Helper!
Chili Cheese Fries$9.00
Scratch-made SoCal style Chili (no beans!) plus our very own Cheese Sauce = Magic.
More about Doomie's Home Cookin'
PINEAPPLE CHILI 6 PK image

 

Flying Embers Brewery & Social Club

1581 Industrial St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.5 (41 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
PINEAPPLE CHILI 6 PK$17.99
Juicy pineapple with a hint of ginger and a subtle refreshing, chili finish.
6.8% ABV | 120 CAL | 12 FL OZ
More about Flying Embers Brewery & Social Club
Item pic

 

Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe

10428 1/2 National Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cashew Nut and Roasted Chili$14.00
Chicken with roasted chili, cashew nut, white onion, green onion, bell pepper, carrot, celery, Thai chili
More about Good Day Thai Kitchen and Cafe
Item pic

 

Mr. Fries Man USC LA

3844 south Figueroa, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Cheese (Ground chicken)$11.85
Chicken Chili & Cheddar Cheese
More about Mr. Fries Man USC LA
A&T Burgers #1 image

 

A&T Burgers #1

11318 South Avalon Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
SM Chili Cheese Fries$7.49
Chili and Cheese Burrito$7.49
LRG Chili Cheese Pastrami Fries$12.99
More about A&T Burgers #1
Item pic

NOODLES

Holy Basil

718 S Los Angeles St Suite A, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (528 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Holy Basil ( Fire and Chili T Shirt ) Volume 1$28.00
Holy Basil S/S Grmnt Dye Crew Neck 6.5oz
Made of 100% USA cotton, this textile is beefy, durable, and absorbent, and is virtually shrink free as a result of garment dyeing.
All sales final, no returns or exchanges.
More about Holy Basil
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Four Cafe

2122 Colorado Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Salad (gf) Mixed greens, roasted root veggies, quinoa, feta, pepitas, with a chili mint dressing$15.00
More about Four Cafe
Melrose Bite image

 

Melrose Bite

7801 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$11.00
More about Melrose Bite
Chi Dynasty image

GRILL • NOODLES

Chi Dynasty

1813 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1050 reviews)
Takeout
$ Chili Paste (3+)$0.25
More about Chi Dynasty
Item pic

 

ixlb Dimsum Eats - East

5900 West Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chili Oil 3oz.$2.65
Shrimp Wonton w/ Chili Oil (4)$6.00
4 pcs. Served spicy. Steamed or fried.
More about ixlb Dimsum Eats - East
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Factor's Famous Deli

9420 W PICO BLVD, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (1852 reviews)
Takeout
Homemade Turkey Chili$10.00
More about Factor's Famous Deli
Item pic

 

KEN'S RAMEN

775 N Virgil Ave., Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Supreme Ra-yu (Homemade chili-oil)$1.00
Homemade crispy garlic chili oil. Crafted with 8 different chili peppers imported from China, India, Korea, Japan & Mexico.
Chili Shrimp Wontons
Berkshire Pork+shrimp+scallop wontons, Supreme Ra-yu, Ken’s Ponzu, Tare, Scallions
Allergens: Shrimp, Seafood, Pork, chili, onion, garlic, sesame,soy, not Gluten-free
More about KEN'S RAMEN
Superfine Pizza image

PIZZA

Superfine Pizza

1101 San Pedro St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (453 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Side of Chili Flakes$0.25
Chili oil$0.50
More about Superfine Pizza
Salt’s Cure image

 

Salt’s Cure

1155 North Highland Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Chili Salt$3.00
More about Salt’s Cure
Pearl River Deli image

 

Pearl River Deli

935 Mei Ling Way, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Wonton in Chili Oil$10.00
4pcs Wontons in chili oil and black vinegar dressing with scallions and cilantro
More about Pearl River Deli
Bloom Cafe image

SMOOTHIES • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bloom Cafe

5544 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles

Avg 4 (1318 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CUP OF TURKEY CHILI$8.00
Sour Cream, cheddar, corn bread
BOWL OF TURKEY CHILI$13.00
Sour Cream, cheddar, corn bread
More about Bloom Cafe
1880 Cafe image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

1880 Cafe

1880 Century Park E # 103, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (106 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Chili
James' World Famous Turkey Chili
More about 1880 Cafe
Item pic

 

Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd

1521 Griffith Park Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Oil
Chili Oil
Housemade Chili Oil 8 fl oz$6.00
Your favorite good-with-everything condiment conveniently packaged in a reusable jar to enjoy at home.
More about Pine & Crane - Griffith Park Blvd
Chili Cucumber image

 

Yojimbo

426 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili Cucumber$4.00
Persian Beylik Farms Cucumber, Chili Crisp OIl, Sesame Seeds
More about Yojimbo
Diablo Restaurant + Cantina image

 

Diablo Restaurant + Cantina

3129 W. Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bison Chili Taco$5.00
More about Diablo Restaurant + Cantina
Lasita image

CHICKEN

Lasita

727 N Broadway Ste 120, Los Angeles

Avg 4.7 (384 reviews)
Takeout
Mango Sweet Chili$2.50
green mango, garlic, fresno sili
More about Lasita
Item pic

 

Celadon Thai Kitchen

13364 W Washington Blvd, Culver City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cashew Nuts and Roasted Chili$15.00
Roasted red chili, white onion, green onion, bell pepper, carrot, thai chili.
More about Celadon Thai Kitchen
Item pic

 

Grá Restaurant

1524 Pizarro Street Echo Park, LA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tepache Mango Chili$5.00
More about Grá Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN

800 Degrees

1521 Vine St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.3 (2077 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Calabrian Chili Ranch
Calabrian Chili Ranch Dipper$1.50
More about 800 Degrees
Cassell's Hamburgers image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cassell's Hamburgers

3600 W 6th St, Los Angeles

Avg 4.1 (3703 reviews)
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fries$8.95
More about Cassell's Hamburgers
Item pic

SEAFOOD • BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Rutts Hawaiian Cafe

11707 Washington Place., Los Angeles

Avg 4.2 (5030 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Chili Fries$7.95
Chili Cheese Omelette (Homemade Chili)$15.45
Side Chili$3.95
More about Rutts Hawaiian Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Los Angeles

Pad Woon Sen

Caprese Salad

Carne Asada

Pancakes

Home Fries

Grilled Chicken

Pepperoni Pizza

Yellow Curry

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Los Angeles to explore

Downtown

Avg 4.3 (74 restaurants)

Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Fairfax

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Beverly Grove

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Silver Lake

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Koreatown

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

East Hollywood

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)
Map

More near Los Angeles to explore

Glendale

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Culver City

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Beverly Hills

Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)

West Hollywood

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Burbank

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Studio City

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Inglewood

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

South Gate

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Monterey Park

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston