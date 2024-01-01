Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Mays Landing

Go
Mays Landing restaurants
Toast

Mays Landing restaurants that serve chili

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Greens and Grains Mays Landing

4215 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Chili LG (16oz)$6.50
Hearty house-made veggie chili featuring pinto beans, kidney beans, peppers, carrots and onions, and tomatoes. Served with pita bread upon request. ALLERGENS: SESAME (only in pita bread)
Freddy J's Bar & Kitchen

5473 Somers Point Road, Mays Landing

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Cheese Hot Dog$14.00
All beef hot dog topped with brisket chili & cheddar cheese
Texas-Style Brisket Chili$13.00
House-smoked brisket and ground beef with chipotle & dark chili powder, diced peppers, & onions, topped with cheddar cheese & sour cream
