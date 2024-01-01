Chili in Mays Landing
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Greens and Grains Mays Landing
4215 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing
|Veggie Chili LG (16oz)
|$6.50
Hearty house-made veggie chili featuring pinto beans, kidney beans, peppers, carrots and onions, and tomatoes. Served with pita bread upon request. ALLERGENS: SESAME (only in pita bread)
Freddy J's Bar & Kitchen
5473 Somers Point Road, Mays Landing
|Chili Cheese Hot Dog
|$14.00
All beef hot dog topped with brisket chili & cheddar cheese
|Texas-Style Brisket Chili
|$13.00
House-smoked brisket and ground beef with chipotle & dark chili powder, diced peppers, & onions, topped with cheddar cheese & sour cream