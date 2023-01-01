Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortilla soup in Mcminnville

Mcminnville restaurants
Mcminnville restaurants that serve tortilla soup

La Cazona Mexican Restaurant image

 

La cazona Mexican Restaurant

231 Northgate Dr, suite 280, McMinnville

Avg 4.3 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Tortilla Soup$8.00
More about La cazona Mexican Restaurant
Banner pic

 

Jalisco Mexican Grill - McMinnville

835 Smithville Highway, McMinnville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup$7.99
Our tortilla soup is prepared with boneless breast of chicken misted with a variety of vegetables in broth of perfection rice. Garnished with crispy tortillas strips, fresh avocado slices, cheese and pico de gallo.
More about Jalisco Mexican Grill - McMinnville

