Tortilla soup in Mcminnville
Mcminnville restaurants that serve tortilla soup
More about La cazona Mexican Restaurant
La cazona Mexican Restaurant
231 Northgate Dr, suite 280, McMinnville
|Tortilla Soup
|$8.00
More about Jalisco Mexican Grill - McMinnville
Jalisco Mexican Grill - McMinnville
835 Smithville Highway, McMinnville
|Chicken Tortilla Soup
|$7.99
Our tortilla soup is prepared with boneless breast of chicken misted with a variety of vegetables in broth of perfection rice. Garnished with crispy tortillas strips, fresh avocado slices, cheese and pico de gallo.